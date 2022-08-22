ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car And Driver#Vehicles#Nissan Frontier
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Execs Are Aching For A More Powerful Z Car

Like a breath of fresh air, the 2023 Nissan Z has hit the scene and injected a healthy dose of excitement into a landscape dominated by crossovers and SUVs. Priced from $39,990, few vehicles provide so much bang for your buck. Under the 240Z-inspired hood, there lives a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. There's even a manual gearbox for those who prefer to row through the gears.
CARS
pv-magazine-usa.com

EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water

Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have released a study which examines “the technical outlook, economic feasibility, and environmental impact of battery-electric containerships.”. Breaking from previous studies, the researchers have classified the volume of space housing the batteries as an opportunity cost, rather...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Top Speed

The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation

Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
CARS
Robb Report

Vanquish’s Stylish Personal Watercraft Can Reach 40 Knots at Full Tilt

Let’s face it: Jet Skis typically aren’t the most stylish toy in a garage. That is, of course, until the folks at Vanquish Yachts chose to turn their attention to the often garish machine. Back in September of 2019, the Dutch yard unveiled a 16-footer it billed as a crossover between tender and water scooter. The elegant watercraft, known as the VQ16, was a far cry from the neon Kawasaki designs favored by boy racers and was well received by seafarers. It was so popular, in fact, that Vanquish followed it up with a more compact model. “The VQ16 generated lots of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
MotorBiscuit

Ford Mustang: 4 New Cars Faster Than an EcoBoost

The Ford Mustang EcoBoost marries performance and styling with fuel efficiency. However, cars like the BMW 230i and Nissan Z are quicker, despite being more expensive. The post Ford Mustang: 4 New Cars Faster Than an EcoBoost appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Alternatives to the 2022 Toyota Highlander SUV

Alternatives to the 2022 Toyota Highlander include the reliable 2022 Kia Telluride, the mechanically identical Hyundai Palisade, and the Mazda CX-9 SUV. The post 3 Alternatives to the 2022 Toyota Highlander SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons to Get Winter Tires for Your SUV

If you drive an SUV in winter conditions, you might be wondering if you snow tires. These 3 reasons prove why you should. The post 3 Reasons to Get Winter Tires for Your SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Three of the Fastest Chevrolet Camaros Ever

The Chevrolet Camaro is a staple in affordable American performance. However, some of the fastest Chevy Camaros are more formidable than the rest, like the ZL1 and Z/28. The post Three of the Fastest Chevrolet Camaros Ever appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

134K+
Followers
32K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy