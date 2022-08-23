ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ireland Baldwin shaves her head after revealing how modelling ruined her hair

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYyda_0hR8YOsA00

Ireland Baldwin has revealed how her modelling career ruined her hair , while showcasing her newly shaved head.

In a since-expired Instagram Story shared on Saturday, the 26-year-old, daughter of Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife Kim Basinger, shared a selfie of her buzzed blonde hair, after cutting off her long red locks.

She also opened up about why she decided to shave her head, as she said that modelling negatively impacted her hair over the years and that she was due for a “restart/refresh”.

“My hair was destroyed by years of bleach and modelling and bulls*** since I was 17,” she wrote, via Insider .  “It’s long overdue for a restart/refresh. I’ve always wanted to do this, but I was always scared.

She also added that her “GI Jane/Evey Hammond level” was “unlocked”, referencing two bald female characters in beloved pop culture comic books and movies.

In a second Instagram Story, she said so long to her long red hair: “Bye red villain era … We will miss you.”

Baldwin shared an Instagram post of her new look, with a caption that reads: “Don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will.” She also tagged Hannah Bonetti, the stylist who shaved her head.

Many fans and famous faces, including Baldwin’s mother, praised the model in the comments of her post.

“This is my baby… Don’t tell her not to do something…….because she will,” Basinger wrote. “I’m a witness to that and have been for many years… Simply beautiful.”

“OMG…f***ing love this,” another one of Baldwin’s followers added, while a third person wrote: “This is crazy amazing wow.”

Bonetti also shared a video of her and Baldwin on Instagram , as the model could be seen sitting in a chair as she was getting her haircut.

In the caption, the hair stylist said that while she helped Baldwin do something outside of her comfort zone, she didn’t initially plan of giving her such a huge “transformation”. She also expressed how thankful she was to have a client who “trusted” her, before noting how the haircut was a “celebration”.

“Had the absolute pleasure of helping @irelandirelandireland go fearlessly into uncharted territory this afternoon,” Bonetti wrote in the caption. “We were planning on a big change (like, bangs), but neither one of us knew our session would end in a transformation of this magnitude.”

“Grateful to have clients who bring all of themselves into my chair and trust me with moments as radical as this,” she concluded. “Today was a celebration of shedding that which no longer serves us.”

Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Kim Basinger
Person
Ireland Baldwin
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

