Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LA
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Kevin Hart's New Eatery, Hart House, Opens in Westchester
Buzz-garnering entertainment events, summer blockbusters, and big comedy specials all follow intricate recipes, those step-by-step plans needed to weave a major project together successfully, much in the way a vibrant restaurant weaves together numerous important elements. There are several matters to consider in both filmmaking and the world of food,...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
Eater
Dave’s Hot Chicken Is Here, Whether New York Needs It or Not
On a stretch of Midtown West so densely packed with fast food outlets it could almost make Terminal 4 at JFK feel like an artisanal greenmarket, a couple of guys from Los Angeles have given us yet another fast food outlet. Dave’s Hot Chicken, born as a pop-up in East Hollywood in 2017, boasts 700 franchise locations under development, an investor named Drake, and now, a debut New York location with a 30-minute queue. The reason for that wait, aside from the brand’s half-million Instagram plus followers, is the fact that Dave’s makes a tasty and halal hot chicken tender. It looks like a slab of rusty, corrugated metal — a bird forged from the pit of Mordor — and tastes of salt, sugar, and fire.
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Shooting on 110 Freeway in South L.A. leaves mom of 3 ‘freaked out’
Shooting on 110 Freeway in South L.A. leaves mom of 3 ‘freaked out’. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A mother of three is shaken...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Brentwood Sushi Restaurant Named Among LA’s Best
Time Out magazine lists Sasabune as one of the 18-best sushi spots in LA. Sushi Sasabune in Brentwood has been named as one of the 18 best sushi restaurants in Los Angeles according to Time Out Los Angeles. The restaurant’s Tock site states, “Sasabune is one of the first sushi restaurants offered “omakase” style sushi in Los Angeles.
No Film School
How Much Money Do You Need to Survive in Los Angeles?
When you're making a budget to move to Hollywood, keep these things in mind. I moved to Los Angeles in 2012 and got a job as an assistant. When I look back on those days, the only thing that shocks me is how little money I was paid and how little I could live on. If you want to move to Hollywood, you must realize that the expenses will be high. But it can be hard to make an accurate budget for a place you know only little about. Well, that's where I want to help today.
KESQ
20 photos of LA in the 1950s
The post-WWII boom of the 1950s affected almost every corner of the country, from northern Michigan to Southern California. But few places were changed by the economic and cultural shifts as much as Los Angeles. The city grew by 500,000 people, most of whom were drawn to the metropolis for its year-round moderate climate, plethora of thriving industries, and suburban feel.
RELATED PEOPLE
southpasadenareview.com
Barkley Offers Steak With a Sizzle on the Side
The Barkley Restaurant and Bar in South Pasadena is a place where you can dance, listen to jazz or maybe, if you’re a musician, join in with a band. The restaurant has “always been a steakhouse since 1951,” owner Daniel de la Torre said, adding it was called Crossbow for many years.
L.A. Weekly
Tune into Channel Tres: Compton rapper is on the rise
Tune into Channel Tres: Channel Tres looks to be the latest in an illustrious line of talented souls that have gotten their start in Compton and then kept on rising. With his blend of house and hip-hop, and armed with recent singles “Acid in My Blood” and “Ganzfeld Experiment,” Tres has found himself in the eyeline of the likes of Tyler, the Creator, and he earned himself a slot at this year’s Coachella Festival.
Popeyes Expanding to LA Malls with Three New Sites
This is the latest from International Restaurant Management Group
Eater
Los Angeles Ice Cream Shop Dolly Llama Plans Las Vegas Location
West Coast ice cream spot, the Dolly Llama, is undergoing a major expansion, including a Las Vegas location. The ice cream and waffle shop is planned to open at 4632 S Maryland Pkwy. It is the first of five planned locations for the Las Vegas Valley, according to a release. Dolly Llama already has three locations in Los Angeles and one in Dallas. The popular ice cream eatery specializes in bubble waffles, folded into a cone and stuffed with ice cream, and thick, sugary waffles topped with sundaes. Other menu items include shakes, cups and cones, ice cream sandwiches and build-your-own-waffle kits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast & Furious 10 Filming Protested in LA as Locals Say Series Has Ruined Neighborhood
Universal StudiosIllegal street racing continues to be a problem in L.A., and some residents blame Universal Studios.
7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery
As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
The Beloved Mid-Autumn Moon Festival Returns To L.A.’s Chinatown After Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival is back in L.A.’s Chinatown. The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration that can be traced down centuries and is traditionally celebrated in both Chinese and Vietnamese cultures. Similar festivals are found in Korea and Japan. The festival celebrates the full harvest moon and is a time dedicated to showing appreciation for all the bountiful harvests during the season—and most importantly, sharing it with loved ones. This year, Angelenos can expect traditional Chinese demonstrations, local vendors, live music, a moon ritual with mooncake sampling, and moon viewing through telescopes! It is traditional to eat mooncakes during this time, and these delicious treats will be available for purchase around the local bakeries in the district. Bring your friends and family, and get ready to celebrate in the traditional L.A. Chinatown way!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of Meat
Where to go for the best steak in Los AngelesRoméo A./ Unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for the best place to get your hands on some prime cuts, look no further than these three steak restaurants in Los Angeles.
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
Doorbell cam captures large mountain lion roaming Hollywood Hills neighborhood
Hollywood Hills residents spotted an A-list celebrity Thursday morning, but it wasn’t George Clooney or Beyoncé. Instead, it was a full-grown mountain lion, most likely P-22, aka. “L.A.’s most famous feline.” The puma, who resides mostly in the Griffith Park area and is believed to be about 12 years old, was caught on a doorbell […]
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur
DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
Comments / 5