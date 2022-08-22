Read full article on original website
Anitta and Missy Elliott Check Into a Dream Hotel on Long-Awaited Mega-Collab ‘Lobby’
A few weeks ago, Anitta announced that she was preparing to drop the deluxe edition of her album Versions of Me, which would feature a few unreleased songs — including a huge, highly anticipated collab with the icon Missy Elliott. Even Anitta couldn’t contain her excitement: “I honestly can’t believe what’s happening right now,” she posted on her Instagram stories alongside a photo of the two of them together. Now, their song is finally here, and it’s a major moment. Sleek and upbeat, “Lobby” starts with Anitta’s bouncy chorus before Missy Elliott eventually takes over for a playful verse. The video,...
BET
Lil Wayne Gets Items Thrown At Him During His Set At A Recent Show
Unfortunately, this trend where fans throw trash at artists continues as Lil Wayne has become the latest victim of this treatment. A viral clip has surfaced on social media of the Young Money founder stopping mid-performance after having items thrown at him on stage, threatening to end his show early.
Complex
Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album ‘God Did’ f/ Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, Lil Baby, SZA, Travis Scott, and More
After weeks of anticipation stoked by motivational speeches galore, DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did has finally arrived, laced with features from Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake (twice), Lil Baby (also twice), SZA, Lil Wayne, Eminem, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Gunna, City Girls, Kodak Black, Future, Jadakiss, Juice WRLD, Latto, Roddy Ricch, Buju Banton, Vory, and more, including production by Dr. Dre.
Complex
Ginuwine Addresses Becoming a Meme After Video of His Dance Moves Go Viral
Ginuwine is getting roasted for his dance moves, after footage of the R&B legend dancing at one of his concerts made the rounds on social media. In a series of viral tweets, fans poked fun at Ginuwine, with one person comparing him to Family Guy’s hypersexual character Quagmire. In another tweet, Ginuwine was photoshopped dancing in line next to Michael Jackson in the King of Pop’s iconic “Thriller” music video.
Megan Thee Stallion Demands WMG Reveal Documents Regarding Traumazine Leak
On August 11, just hours before releasing her new album Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion publicly addressed leaked music on her Twitter account. The leak included “[her] cover art, pieces of [her] track list and [her] even hearing a part of a song [she hasn’t] dropped yet,” as Megan put it in her tweet.
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
People
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Jokes Nick Cannon Is Creating a 'Gen C' After Latest Baby Announcement
Abby De La Rosa is making light of Nick Cannon's growing family. The 31-year-old DJ and influencer, who shares 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Cannon, shared an Instagram reel of a content creator hilariously showing different generations' reactions to Cannon's announcement that his ninth baby is on the way.
Music Producer Irv Gotti Under Fire After Detailing Kiss With Ashanti
During a recent episode of "The Murder Inc Story" on BET, Irv Gotti is getting criticized for a story about how he got with singer Ashanti.
Complex
Watch Lil Wayne Threaten to End Concert During First Song After Fan Throws Item Onstage
Lil Wayne didn’t take kindly to a Florida fan who threw something onstage during his set. The New Orleans native was performing in Jacksonville last Friday when he stopped the show to yell at the crowd after someone tossed what apparently was a bandana or flag at him. “This...
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ Sweetest Family Moments: Pics
Close-knit clan! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross wear a lot of hats as musicians, reality stars and actors — but are doting parents too. The “Pieces of Me” singer welcomed her first child, son Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, in 2008. Following their 2011 split, the Texas native moved on with Ross and welcomed […]
Complex
Offset Recruits Moneybagg Yo for New Song and Video “Code”
After teaming up with Baby Keem for “5 4 3 2 1” just a week ago, Offset has continued down his solo path with “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo. The latest effort from Offset sees the rapper flaunting his talents over a hard-hitting instrumental. It’s the second solo single we’ve gotten from him this year, as his Migos bandmates Quavo and Takeoff continue to work together under their Unc & Phew moniker.
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown: ‘R&B Ain’t Dead… Y’all N-ggas Just Ugly’
Chris Brown is the latest artist to hit back at Diddy’s recent claim that R&B is dead, delivering an impassioned response via social media. “When’s the last time you heard a slow song on the radio???” Breezy asked on his Instagram Story on Friday (August 19). “N-ggas...
Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against Her ‘Coward’ Ex Kevin Federline
Nicki Minaj is not here for Kevin Federline’s nonsense. On the latest episode of her Queen Radio show, the rapper defended Britney Spears against Federline’s recent comments claiming that the pop singer’s sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are not comfortable being around her. “Do you understand...
Complex
Dame Dash on His Rocky Past With Jay-Z: ‘How Would You Feel If Your Brother Just Betrayed You for Money?’
In a new interview on The Art of Dialogue, Dame Dash opened up about his relationship with fellow Roc-A-Fella co-founder Jay-Z. While speaking about his standing with Hov, who created Roc-A-Fella with Dame and Kareem “Biggs” Burke in 1994, Dash was asked if he and the 24-time Grammy-winner “could’ve had more together.”
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Credits The D.O.C. For Convincing Him To Rap On 'The Chronic' Album With Snoop Dogg + More
Dr. Dre is crediting The D.O.C. for convincing him to rap on The Chronic, his multiplatinum 1992 solo debut. In an interview with the Workout The Doubt with Dolvett Quince podcast, the Beats mogul casually mentioned how he originally didn’t plan on rapping on the project at all. Obviously, plans changed and he wound up lending his voice to now-classic singles such as “Nuthin’ But A G Thang” and “Let Me Ride.”
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Drops Debut Single as Lolahol, Titled ‘Lock and Key’
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon is entering the family business with her debut single, “Lock and Key,” under the moniker, Lolahol. “Lock and Key” is a bustling bit of dance music that combines speedy jungle-style breakbeats with woozy synths and hits of trip-hop horns that echo beneath Lolahol’s serene vocals. The song was co-produced by the experimental artist Eartheater, along with Samuel Burgess and Hara Kiri. Eartheater also directed the music video for “Lock and Key,” in which Lolahol ventures around New York City’s outer boroughs, hanging in a cemetery and ending up at the beach.
Complex
JID Drops New Album ‘The Forever Story’ f/ Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, and More
Nearly four years after the release of his last full-length solo offering DiCaprio 2, JID returns with his third studio album The Forever Story. The 15-track project features the previously released singles “Dance Now” featuring Kenny Mason and “Surround Surround” with 21 Savage, and is highlighted by guest appearances from Lil Wayne (“Just in Time”), Lil Durk (“Bruddanem”), EarthGang (“Can’t Punk Me”), Ari Lennox (“Can’t Make U Change”), Yasiin Bey (“Stars”), and more.
Meet 'The Island Boys,' the controversial TikTokers who keep feuding with social media stars and celebrities
The Island Boys, whose real names are Franky and Alex Venegas, went viral in October of 2021 with a poolside rap that became a meme.
Complex
Video of Hot Dog Being Turned Into Beer Straw Dubbed ‘Glizzy Straw’ Has People Losing Their Minds
I Think You Should Leave fans, not to mention the world at large, were handed a heavy helping of hilarity this week in the form of a viral clip showing an individual appearing to turn a mere wiener into a functioning straw. Though the above explanation pretty much covers it,...
Essence
Chlöe: Coming Of Age
As she prepares to release her debut solo album, the singer is finding herself through song and style. Alter egos are prevalent in music. Many of the greats across genres, from Beyoncé to the Beatles, have taken on multiple identities to experiment with their sound, or to deliver a side of themselves that’s unexpected. With an eye to the debut of her first solo album, singer, songwriter, music producer and actress Chloe Bailey—one- half of the Grammy-nominated sister group Chloe x Halle—has chosen the mononymous moniker Chlöe.
