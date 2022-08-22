ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Verdant Tea: a simple and delicious choice straight from the farm to your home​

By Melia Grasska
Upworthy
Upworthy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OlVH7_0hR8Xq6x00

Verdant Tea has a simple tea challenge: take tea leaves, put them in your favorite mug, pour in hot water and enjoy. No steep-timers, no scales, no worries. Just a simple love for sweet, fresh, aromatic tea leaves. Ones with complex flavors and aftertastes. Seems like an unimaginable thing to do with the old blends that are tucked away in little mesh baggies in the back corners of your cupboard, right? That’s the Verdant Tea difference .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKbzD_0hR8Xq6x00 Verdant Tea

Verdant Tea takes a new business model and applies it to an often-outdated industry: By partnering with small farmers and skipping the middlemen, teas that have never left China before can be delivered straight to your door. This new model gives clean, organic, sustainable farming practices an opportunity to flourish.

Every batch of tea is crafted by hand. And that’s why brewing Verdant Tea is no fuss – their farmers already got all of the hard work out of the way so that all you have to do is sit back and savor the goodness that they created. With a healthy, biodiverse landscape, deliberate farming practices and dedicated craft, each of these family farmers delivers a product that’s unlike any tea on the shelves. And that’s because their teas never make it to “shelves” where they become overly dry and stale. Instead, they ship directly to your door so that you can experience and enjoy the incredible flavors of farm-fresh tea leaves.

Verdant Tea was founded in 2011 after David and Lily visited China on a research grant to collect the folklore and tradition of tea. After realizing the true taste difference of tea straight from the farm, they partnered with a tea farmer, He Qingqing, to bring her family’s teas to people all over the world.

Tea has only been growing in Laoshan for a few generations. Before tea, the He Family's farm barely produced enough crops to feed them, let alone turn a profit. But by partnering with Verdant Tea, the He Family is now able to take risks, like making Laoshan Black tea and Laoshan Oolong - teas that are now becoming internationally famous.

If you’re not sure about Black or Oolong, try tasting true Dragonwell with Mrs. Li or other teas like white jasmine and silver buds yabao. If you’re not sure how to possibly pick, don’t worry, Verdant Tea has you covered. Join their tea of the month club or order a tasting kit so you can try a little bit of everything before you decide what you like (spoiler alert: you’re going to love them all!). Their website also provides in depth descriptions of different flavor profiles so you can feel confident about your choices.

Good tea is made by good people; by farmers that have the skill, craft and commitment to what they do. It’s made by people who own their land and control their entire process with creative freedom. Verdant Tea farmers take their generational knowledge and apply it to every step of the hand-crafted processes.

But don’t just take our word for it, see for yourself and steep up a pot of tea from one of Verdant Tea's partner tea farmers today!


Upworthy has earned revenue through a partnership and/or may earn a portion of sales revenue from purchases made through links on our site

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

7 Easy, Effective Ways to Keep Cats Off Your Kitchen Counters

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. An all-too-familiar dinner party scenario: At the home of friends, you’re sipping a glass of wine while your hosts put the finishing touches on dinner. Soon later, their beloved cat does its business in the litter box, licks itself a bit, and proceeds to hop up on the kitchen counters right where your dinner is being made.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Tea#Black Tea#Organic Tea#Brewing Tea#Food Drink#Verdant Tea
dailyphew.com

A Woolly Ram Was Discovered In A Forest, Barely Able To Move

Ram named Baarack was just saved by Australia’s Edgar’s Mission Animal Sanctuary. He was so fuzzy that he could hardly move while being covered in all that wool, which made it seem like he had been lost in the jungle for a very long time. Shearing sheep on...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Farmer is giving away 140,000 onions as heatwave wreaks havoc with agriculture - while food shoppers are told to buy wonky, shrunken vegetables amid warnings of widespread crop failures

A farmer is giving away more than 140,000 onions after the summer heatwave damaged 40 per cent of his crops. Tim Young has invited anyone to help themselves to some of the 40 tonnes worth of onions in order to stop his crop from going to waste, which was damaged by soaring temperatures and downy mildew.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Get used to wonky vegetables on supermarket shelves: Farmers warn drought-ravaged crops of potatoes, onions and carrots will look different this winter - as Brits share pictures of odd-shaped food

British farmers have warned fruit and vegetables will be smaller and look different this winter after potatoes, carrots and other crops were ravaged by lack of rainfall. An official drought has been declared across swathes of England with experts warning produce will be smaller and not meet usual standards for food on supermarket shelves.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AOL Corp

Hurry! Tons of fall Yankee Candles are on sale on Amazon right now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you haven’t started planning your trip to...
SHOPPING
Upworthy

Couple who took engagement photos at Olive Garden are now getting a free honeymoon in Italy

Even better than unlimited breadsticks. Carlsey Bibb and Caden Mills went viral this week for taking their engagement photos in front of an Olive Garden in Cookeville, Tennessee, pretending it was Italy. The photos turned out gorgeous and fooled some folks, while many of those who got the joke saw it as a statement against the social pressure to be perfect for Instagram.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Phys.org

Fast-growing poplars can release land for food production

Researchers at Stockholm University and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences have developed a novel value chain for production of textile and bio-fuel from fast-growing poplars. By applying sustainable catalysis on these poplars grown on marginal land in Nordic climates, the demand for cotton can be reduced. Consequently, considerable areas of productive agricultural land can be converted from cotton to food production.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

How to start rewilding your garden this autumn

Autumn is almost upon us – and a good time to plan some rewilding schemes.If you’re emptying summer containers, considering what to do with your lawn which looks like straw and want to encourage wildlife to your beds and borders, there are some simple changes you can implement which will benefit biodiversity and be a magnet for insects.“Autumn is a good planning time to make your garden more wildlife-friendly,” says Richard Bunting, spokesperson for the charity Rewilding Britain (rewildingbritain.org.uk) and director of Little Green Space (littlegreenspace.org.uk), an award-winning environmental project.“Rewilding offers hope and is a powerful solution for tackling nature...
GARDENING
Upworthy

Shop offers free bagels, coffee to anyone who can't afford it: 'Whoever needs, come and eat'

A bagel shop in Columbia, Missouri, is giving back to society in its own way. Goldie's Bagels put out an announcement that whoever needs food can come and eat at the store free of cost. Customers who can't afford to eat can now get a bagel, schmear and a coffee at Goldie's Bagels by charging it to the restaurant's "neighbors" account. The restaurant also asks the people who wish to contribute to transfer to the neighbors account to pay down the balance.
COLUMBIA, MO
Upworthy

Upworthy

112K+
Followers
3K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy