Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Woodlawn facility becomes hub for HIV, AIDS research

CHICAGO - The Center on Cottage Grove is now a hub for HIV and AIDS outreach. The Woodlawn neighborhood center is hosting an open house, hoping to be a safe space for LGBTQ communities. Five groups have already signed up to use the space in an effort to reduce HIV...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in deadly Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a deadly shooting this April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Stevion Davis, 22, allegedly got out of a dark sedan and opened fire on DeLance Wilson on April 25 in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. Wilson, 32,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 wounded, 4 critically, in shootings Thursday across Chicago

Two women were wounded while sitting inside a vehicle in West Rogers Park on the North Side. They were parked in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue about 10 p.m. when they heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. One woman, 29, was shot in the neck, and the other woman, whose age is not known, was shot in the face. They were transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CPS student allegedly possessed knife during altercation with another student

CHICAGO - A CPS student was in possession of a knife during an altercation during dismissal Wednesday at an elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side. The incident happened at Smyser Elementary School in Portage Park. According to school officials, there was a verbal altercation between two members of the school...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Des Plaines hit and run: Mother and 4-month-old injured

DES PLAINES, Ill. - Two vehicles were involved in a crash that injured a mother and her infant in the northwest suburbs Thursday night. Police said one of the cars hit a building located at 917 E. Oakton Street in Des Plaines around 6:35 p.m. Investigators said a black 2001...
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman sought in attempted robbery at Blue Line station

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify the suspect who tried to hold up a CTA rider at gunpoint Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood. The suspect was seen approaching a victim with a handgun drawn just before midnight Sunday at the Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station located at 530 S. Kedzie Ave., according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman killed, another wounded in Little Village shooting

CHICAGO - Two women were shot, one fatally, Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The pair were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. when someone started shooting at them in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue, police said. The 22-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the torso and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Transit detectives ask for help finding Blue Line pick pocketers

CHICAGO - Mass Transit Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals suspected of pick pocketing on the CTA Blue Line in the Loop. The suspects allegedly stole a woman's wallet from her purse as she boarded the train on Aug. 17 at 4:45 p.m. at 100 West Monroe Street.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man admits to robbing 8 banks in city, suburbs: prosecutors

CHICAGO - A Chicago man admitted in federal court Tuesday that he robbed eight Chicago area banks in 2019. Manuel Martinez, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery. In a plea agreement, Martinez admitted that he robbed eight banks in Chicago and the suburbs from April 2019 to September 2019.
CHICAGO, IL

