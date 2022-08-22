Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
"Raksha Bandhan - Universal Oneness Day" celebration with Civic Leaders and First Responders in western ChicagolandVinod PandeyChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Housing complex going up in Illinois Medical District to serve veterans, disabled residents
CHICAGO - One of Chicago’s oldest nonprofits is stepping into the affordable housing market. Chicago Lighthouse, which serves the blind and visually impaired, is leading the development of the Foglia Residences. A groundbreaking event took place Thursday. The Foglia Residences will be a mixed-use affordable housing complex in the...
fox32chicago.com
Woodlawn facility becomes hub for HIV, AIDS research
CHICAGO - The Center on Cottage Grove is now a hub for HIV and AIDS outreach. The Woodlawn neighborhood center is hosting an open house, hoping to be a safe space for LGBTQ communities. Five groups have already signed up to use the space in an effort to reduce HIV...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in deadly Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in a deadly shooting this April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Stevion Davis, 22, allegedly got out of a dark sedan and opened fire on DeLance Wilson on April 25 in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said. Wilson, 32,...
COVID by the Numbers: Just 1 Chicago-Area County Now at ‘High Community Level,' CDC Says
Cases of coronavirus have begun to flatten in recent weeks, and that trend is being demonstrated in the Chicago area, as just one county remains at a “high community level” of the virus. A total of five Chicago area counties, including Lasalle, Kendall and Kankakee counties, are currently...
fox32chicago.com
5 wounded, 4 critically, in shootings Thursday across Chicago
Two women were wounded while sitting inside a vehicle in West Rogers Park on the North Side. They were parked in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue about 10 p.m. when they heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. One woman, 29, was shot in the neck, and the other woman, whose age is not known, was shot in the face. They were transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say
Two women were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
fox32chicago.com
Group of 4 attempted to force woman into vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side: police
CHICAGO - A group of unknown offenders attempted to force a 30-year-old woman into a vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side Wednesday morning. Around 7:26 a.m., police say the victim was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street in the West Loop when a vehicle approached her and a person got out of the vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
Ellis Lakeview residents say they're living in deplorable conditions, file lawsuit
CHICAGO - Longtime residents at Ellis Lakeview on Chicago's South Side say the property is in such bad shape, that it should be condemned. The residents say the building has previously failed many city inspections. Photos attached to a class action lawsuit filed Thursday show deplorable conditions. Residents of the...
fox32chicago.com
CPS student allegedly possessed knife during altercation with another student
CHICAGO - A CPS student was in possession of a knife during an altercation during dismissal Wednesday at an elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side. The incident happened at Smyser Elementary School in Portage Park. According to school officials, there was a verbal altercation between two members of the school...
fox32chicago.com
4 shot in drive-by outside Schurz High School on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Four teens were shot in a drive-by attack outside an ice cream shop across the street from Schurz High School on the Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon, according to Chicago police. The group was in the patio area of the shop in the 3600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue...
fox32chicago.com
Des Plaines hit and run: Mother and 4-month-old injured
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Two vehicles were involved in a crash that injured a mother and her infant in the northwest suburbs Thursday night. Police said one of the cars hit a building located at 917 E. Oakton Street in Des Plaines around 6:35 p.m. Investigators said a black 2001...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman sought in attempted robbery at Blue Line station
CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify the suspect who tried to hold up a CTA rider at gunpoint Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood. The suspect was seen approaching a victim with a handgun drawn just before midnight Sunday at the Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station located at 530 S. Kedzie Ave., according to police.
Man stabbed to death near Chicago's Mag Mile identified, his girlfriend speaks out
CHICAGO - A murder along Chicago's Michigan Avenue apparently followed a road rage incident Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Walker. His long-time girlfriend says he was in route to pick her up from work. Walker was well known for his mobile detailing business and special...
fox32chicago.com
Woman killed, another wounded in Little Village shooting
CHICAGO - Two women were shot, one fatally, Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The pair were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. when someone started shooting at them in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue, police said. The 22-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the torso and...
fox32chicago.com
Transit detectives ask for help finding Blue Line pick pocketers
CHICAGO - Mass Transit Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals suspected of pick pocketing on the CTA Blue Line in the Loop. The suspects allegedly stole a woman's wallet from her purse as she boarded the train on Aug. 17 at 4:45 p.m. at 100 West Monroe Street.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged after search warrant nets 180 lbs of marijuana, over 1,000 THC cartridges
CICERO, Ill. - A man is facing charges after Cicero police seized 180 lbs of marijuana products from a residence Sunday. Officers were on patrol when they saw a large amount of weed in "plain view" inside a residence in the 5000 block of 14th Street, according to Cicero police.
Man violently robbed on CTA train; Chicago police release photos of suspects
The man suffered injuries to his face that required stitches, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man admits to robbing 8 banks in city, suburbs: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man admitted in federal court Tuesday that he robbed eight Chicago area banks in 2019. Manuel Martinez, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery. In a plea agreement, Martinez admitted that he robbed eight banks in Chicago and the suburbs from April 2019 to September 2019.
