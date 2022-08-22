Who Are the Key Cast and Characters of So Help Me Todd?. CBS is dishing out several new series set to release this fall and So Help Me Todd is one of the first ones to hit the screens. The drama comedy series follows Margaret Wright, a brilliant and successful lawyer whose personal relationships are somewhat less successful. And then, there’s her son Todd, a private investigator and the black sheep of the family who reluctantly agrees to work with his domineering mother as her law firm’s in-house investigator. The show focuses on the duo being constantly at each other’s throats but also figuring out how to work with each other and solve cases.

