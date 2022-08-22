Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Arden Cho on 'Partner Track' and Season 1's Shocking Ending
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Partner Track.]Developed by Georgia Lee and based on the book by Helen Wan, the 10-episode drama series Partner Track follows Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho), a first generation Korean American who’s trying to live up to the expectations of her family. Her own drive and ambition have led her to set her sights on success at the prestigious law firm Parsons Valentine, often to the sacrifice of her personal life, but she learns that dedication may not be enough for her to be named partner.
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Spinoff in the Works at ABC
The Good Doctor executive producers David Shore and Liz Friedman are about to prove there is more than one "good" profession. The first Good Doctor spinoff is reportedly in the works and will be a legal drama called The Good Lawyer. As with most spinoffs, the new characters will be introduced in the main show before their own series begins. The Good Lawyer would not air until the 2023-2024 season.
Collider
Kelli Giddish to Exit 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' After Twelve Seasons
An era is about to come to a close this season on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. After twelve seasons and over two hundred episodes on the crime drama, Kelli Giddish is set to leave the show during the upcoming season. She has also played the character on the spin-offs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire.
Popculture
'A Million Little Things' Season 5 to Be Its Last
A Million Little Things is ending with its upcoming fifth season. The ABC drama was created by DJ Nash and will not return with new episodes until early next year. The series has always faced questions about its future at the end of each season, even though Season 4 ended with a shocking cliffhanger.
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC Picks Up ‘The Company You Keep’ Starring Milo Ventimiglia To Series
ABC said Monday that it has picked up The Company You Keep, starring and executive produced by This Is Us alum Milo Ventimiglia, to series. The drama, produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, was the last remaining “second cycle” pilot to learn its fate, but was a consistent frontrunner and a move to a series pickup always looked promising. Like drama pilot Will Trent, which was picked up to series this month, The Company You Keep had started a writers room in anticipation of a series order. The project also had brought on seasoned writer-producer Phil Klemmer...
tvinsider.com
How to Watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ on Peacock
After 57 years on broadcast television, NBC‘s long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives will be moving to streaming this fall, shifting locations over to the network’s streaming partner, Peacock. For devoted fans, this could be a bit of an adjustment as streaming can be more complicated than...
Collider
‘So Help Me Todd’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Who Are the Key Cast and Characters of So Help Me Todd?. CBS is dishing out several new series set to release this fall and So Help Me Todd is one of the first ones to hit the screens. The drama comedy series follows Margaret Wright, a brilliant and successful lawyer whose personal relationships are somewhat less successful. And then, there’s her son Todd, a private investigator and the black sheep of the family who reluctantly agrees to work with his domineering mother as her law firm’s in-house investigator. The show focuses on the duo being constantly at each other’s throats but also figuring out how to work with each other and solve cases.
Collider
Joe Pesci Returns to TV for 'Bupkis' Alongside Pete Davidson
Joe Pesci is set to make his return to the screen after a prolonged absence. Universal Television announced that Pesci will play Pete Davidson's grandfather on the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis. Bupkis is loosely based on Davidson's real life, akin to Larry David's long-running HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm. Davidson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Bobby Flay Opens Up About Girlfriend Christina Perez and If He'd Ever Get Married Again (Exclusive)
Bobby Flay is gushing about his girlfriend. Earlier this month, ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Bobby and his daughter, Sophie Flay, at Barbuto in New York City, and the 57-year-old chef had nothing but kind words for his girlfriend, Christina Perez. "They’re going great. I'm a very, very lucky person,"...
Collider
'Euphoria' Season 3 Will Reportedly Begin Filming in Early 2023
Fans of the HBO hit series Euphoria need a little pick-me-up after the disheartening news that Barbie Ferreira won't be returning as Kat Hernandez for the show's third season. According to some exciting news from Production Weekly, plans for Sam Levinson's glittery drama are underway, and will begin filming in February 2023 for Season 3. Production is set for a year after the devastating Season 2 finale aired, a whole year to let us simmer over the enormity of the events that transpired in that final episode.
Collider
'Dead Boy Detectives' Will Reportedly Begin Filming in November
HBO Max's live-action adaptation of Dead Boy Detectives may finally be close to filming. The series has gone quiet since it was announced that the streamer ordered it to series, but a new report from Production Weekly suggests that filming will begin on the series starting in November. Moreover, the update seemingly confirms it will be staying with HBO Max in spite of all the recent shakeups at the company and filming will take place in Vancouver, British Colombia. Production would then be expected to wrap in March 2023.
Collider
'The Boys' Season 4 Stars Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid Share Images From Set
It’s been a busy week for news surrounding Prime Video’s satirical and gore-filled superhero series, The Boys. With leading actors like Antony Starr teasing and then confirming that cameras were beginning to roll for Season 4, it’s been exciting to have almost daily updates as to who is landing in Toronto, Canada - where the series is shot. And, today in two separate Instagram posts, stars Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid have revealed that they are in fact on set.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Christina Ricci Talks ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 and Misty’s Confidence in Herself
Even though there’s a lot to dish out with Christina Ricci when it comes to Netflix’s upcoming – and highly anticipated – series Wednesday, based on the Addams Family universe, we at Collider couldn't sit down with the two-time Emmy nominee and not talk about Yellowjackets. In the acclaimed Showtime series, Ricci took on one of the most surprising roles: A girl whose obsession with crime, blades and blood became shockingly useful after she survived a plane crash – but also took a huge psychological toll on her while growing up.
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Releases New Trailer For Show’s Disney+ Debut
EXCLUSIVE: They call it “the show that captured hearts for 30 seasons.” And now, the hope is that hearts will follow the former ABC hit to Disney+. Dancing with the Stars released a new trailer Monday to gin up excitement for the show’s return. It features sentimental images of past contestants like James Van Der Beek, Bindi Irwin and JoJo Siwa, who talked about “how this whole experience changed me so much.” There’s also some old footage of Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro, who will join Tyra Banks as a co-host when the show debuts September 19 on the streamer. Len Goodman...
Days of Our Lives move to Peacock leaves longtime fans unable to watch the soap
According to Soap Opera Network, Days of Our Lives will air its last episode on NBC on Friday, September 9, and will begin streaming on Peacock on Monday, September 12. Some DOOL fans feel they have been hoodwinked because of the way this situation came about. When Beyond Salem first aired on the streaming service it was free. A Very Salem Christmas however was only available on thepremium plan ($4.99 with ads/$9.99 without ads).
Collider
Barbie Ferreira Departs 'Euphoria' Ahead of Season 3
Euphoria may be a hit show on HBO but it will now no longer have the beloved Kat Hernandez as a character. Star Barbie Ferreira took to social media to share that she will be leaving the show, created by Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya. It is a sad day for fans who have taken to Kat and her storyline throughout her time on the series.
Collider
New 'La Brea' Season 2 Images Show the Characters Traveling to the 80s
New La Brea photos give a peek into the two parallel worlds in the upcoming second season which premieres Tuesday, September 27 at 9:00pm ET/PT. The hit NBC drama following a group separated by a sinkhole in Los Angeles that leads to to 12,000 years earlier. The series will stream the next day on Peacock.
Collider
How to Watch 'Bad Sisters': Where Is the Comedy Thriller Streaming?
Looking for another dark comedy to watch next? The new series Bad Sisters blends the sister bond concept with a tragic (and suspicious death). Writer and actress Sharon Horgan drew inspiration for her latest project from a popular Flemish show called Clan, which also addresses a group of five sisters who plot the murder of their brother-in-law. While the group tries to put their plan into action, they run through many unforeseen challenges. If this vengeful tale piques your interest, here's a guide to where you can watch the series and what other shows you can check out later with a similar sense of humor.
Collider
'WandaVision's Matt Shakman in Talks to Direct 'Fantastic Four' Movie
When fans heard the bad news that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts would be stepping down from the highly anticipated and talked about Fantastic Four flick back in the spring, they were incredibly bummed, to say the least. The latest installment in the Tom Holland led Spider-Man series was an absolute box office smash that garnered much praise from critics and audiences alike, leaving it as a no-brainer to hire the filmmaker back on to stand at the head of a Fantastic Four movie. And, in Watts’ departure, we’ve been wondering who Marvel will hire to pick up the torch for the superhero-based feature long in development. Well, happy Friday because it sounds as though WandaVision director, Matt Shakman has signed on to bring the production to life.
Collider
‘Funny Pages’ Review: Owen Kline’s Directorial Debut is a Compelling and Grimy Coming of Age Story
In the opening scene of Funny Pages, the directorial feature debut of Owen Kline, seventeen-year-old Robert Bleichner (David Zolghadri) shows off his drawings to his teacher, Connor Katano (Stephen Adly Guirgis) Robert wants to be a cartoonist, but he’s torn between what he should do and what he wants to do—which couldn’t be at more polar opposites. Robert’s portfolio is full of figure drawings because he knows that art colleges will want to see that type of work, but Robert’s real passion comes in his absurdist drawings that seem to be quite influenced by R. Crumb’s more cartoony work. However, Katano wants Robert to embrace his passion and ignore what society tells him to do. Katano tells Robert that he should “always subvert,” and it’s a lesson that Robert takes to heart in almost every scene of Funny Pages.
Comments / 0