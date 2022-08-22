Read full article on original website
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Great Buffets To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Slow fishing around Cleveland prompts angling preparation: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are certain times of the year when preparation is a better game plan than going fishing. The next week or two may be one of those times. The Lake Erie walleye and yellow perch aren’t cooperating right now. Even the bluegills, rock bass, crappies and channel catfish can be difficult to catch.
newsnet5
CLE Tiki Barge expands operations in third season, brings island flavor to the 'Land
CLEVELAND — From land--to water-- a local Cleveland business is expanding its unique venture all while giving residents the feeling of being in the tropics but staying right here in the Land. "CLE Tiki Barge" just added a third barge in its third season of operation. Midpark High School...
Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams set to enter Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Drummer John Adams will be immortalized for his 50 seasons of supporting baseball in Cleveland with a bronze sculpture in the Guardians’ Hall of Fame at Heritage Park inside Progressive Field. Adams began toting his bass drum to old Municipal Stadium on Aug. 24, 1973....
For 2nd time this year, Cuyahoga County is extensively extending bridge work; this time for Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Metroparks
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - The Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation will be closed for repairs several months longer than originally planned because part of the substructure is more deteriorated than anticipated. This marks the second instance this year of the county significantly changing...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Marking 75th Anniversary, Fluid System Provider Will Add 125 Ohio Jobs
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A fluid systems solutions provider is marking...
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
cantontiger.org
Matt Schieffer Excited to Come to Canton
Matt Schieffer, newcomer to Canton, makes a great first impression. Schieffer gets to fulfill his dream everyday as a job. Schieffer enjoys helping students see their progress in not only school subjects, but also in the weight room. Not only is Schieffer an addition to our coaching staff, but also an addition to our teaching staff. On top of all this, he is also our new STUCO representative.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland drivers relieved after massive hole is fixed by city, now they want to get reimbursed for damages done to their cars
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers are excited after the city of Cleveland covered up a massive hole that was on the corner of East 78th and Union. “It makes me feel great but that’s all they had to do the first time when they put the hole there, “said driver Myra Simmons.
This Is Ohio's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
Fahrenheit’s Tremont building up for sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The building that houses Fahrenheit at 2417 Professor Ave. in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood is up for sale but should have little if any effect on restaurant owner Rocco Whalen, who had previously announced he was planning to move the restaurant to downtown Cleveland. Last year,...
thisiscleveland.com
Cleveland’s Burlesque Scene
Whether you're an avid burlesque fan or just curious about those provocative performers slowly stripping off sequins and fishnets, Cleveland's burly scene will transform any standard night out into a sexy adventure. So throw your worries out the window and get ready to give it up for Cleveland's bawdiest burlies as they belly up beneath the bright lights and toss boas aloft.
Ohio mayors will kick off new national effort to promote Biden administration initiatives
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The mayors of Cleveland, Akron, Columbus, Cincinnati and Youngstown will join local leaders from across Ohio at the White House on Sept. 7 to kick off a new White House initiative intended to showcase how President Joe Biden’s policies benefit communities around the nation. The...
PD Editor Chris Quinn Gets to Be Hero of Journalism for Doing Same Shit He Dragged Reporters for Doing
Plain Dealer / Cleveland.com high priest Chris Quinn donned his vestments Sunday and took to his pulpit to denounce the rules for credentialed media at a Friday rally in Youngstown featuring Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Quinn was so aghast, so livid with shock, at the restrictive rules imposed by the rally organizers, the pro-Trump GOP youth group Turning Point Action, that he sent no reporters to cover the event in protest. His column has now been approvingly shared on social media thousands of times, by supporters and national journalism personalities who cheer on what they regard as a heroic stance against the forces of Fascism. These weekly Letter from the Editor columns, by the way, are not typically trenchant fare.
Eleven Warriors
Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits
Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
coolcleveland.com
The Great Geauga County Fair Celebrates Its Bicentennial
The Great Geauga County Fair officially uses the world “great” in its name, and it’s earned the right to do so. Not only is it huge, but it’s also Ohio’s oldest county fair, celebrating its bicentennial this year. So come on out and celebrate with it over the next six days as it puts the period on the summer season.
Seven to be inducted into Orange Alumni Association Hall of Fame Sept. 24
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Andy Fishman, the award-winning news director of Fox 8 News (WJW-TV) in Cleveland, is one of seven Orange High School alumni or staff members who will be inducted into the Orange Alumni Association Hall of Fame Sept. 24 at the high school. Fishman, a 1980...
Woman leads police on hour-long chase
A police chase that started in Parma extended through several communities before ending in Cleveland.
northeastohioparent.com
Kayembe Update From Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
It’s been a busy summer for Kayembe, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s baby gorilla! At almost 10 months old and weighing in at a little over 16 pounds, he’s becoming more independent and showing interest in solid foods. Watch this video for an adorable update on his growth and development.
