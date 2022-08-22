Dickie Lee Ryff was born at home on February 26, 1938 to Louis D. Ryff and Doris C. (Shane)Ryff. He was an ornery cuss and learned a hard lesson after a bull he enjoyed taunting decided it had had enough. That old bull caught Dickie with one of his horns and nearly tore his nose off (likely the reason he never could breathe well thru his nose). Later Dickie learned to drive and enjoyed a good game of cat and mouse with local law enforcement. One such game ensued when a memorable date with a pretty young lady, Florence Murrison, from Chapman included a fast exit out of town by way of Indian Hill on Old 40. That old deputy thought he could catch Dickie when he brought his date home so he just waited, knowing he had to return the same way he left. Dickie outsmarted him by switching his car for his dad’s and drove right past him to return Florence safely home. Dickie eventually settled down and married Florence Murrison on September 25, 1964. He always worked hard, spending many years at Vacu-Blast and Abrasive Blast as well as a few jobs in between. In his spare time, he worked on cars, did auto body and painting as well as enjoyed racing with his son Brian at local tracks on the weekend.

