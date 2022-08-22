Read full article on original website
Related
Flint rapper charged with hiring hitman to kill Sterling Heights woman for $10,000
A Michigan rapper who calls himself the “King of Flint” has been charged for a failed murder-to-hire plot, after allegedly ordering a hit on a woman in Macomb County.
Student Raising Money to Adopt Boy He Found in the Trash During Trip to Haiti: 'Choose Love'
A trip to Haiti in late 2017 changed Jimmy Amisial's life forever. According to CNN, the then 22-year-old Texas State student was visiting his home country to celebrate New Year's Eve when he came across a commotion in a street. "When I got to the place where the people were...
Magnet fishermen discover possible land mine in Flint River
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men magnet fishing made quite a discovery on Sunday when they found what's thought to be a M15 landmine at the bottom of the Flint River near Rotary Park in Lapeer.According to a press release by Lapeer Police, the men were fishing around 8 p.m. when they saw the device. They quickly contacted police, who secured the scene and evacuated the park.The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was brought in to investigate and they found no explosive materials inside the device. The area was cleared and the park reopened around 11 p.m.The M15 landmine is a circular device that the United States first deployed during the Korean War.
Comments / 0