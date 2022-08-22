Read full article on original website
niceville.com
Crestview man accused of threatening girlfriend’s life, hijacking Facebook account
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview area man is alleged to have threatened the life of his girlfriend and accessed her Facebook account, according to a report by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Howard, 49, of 6356 Highway 393, is charged with aggravated stalking, accessing an electronic device...
waltonso.org
FREEPORT MAN ARRESTED AFTER INTENTIONALLY SETTING HOME ON FIRE; KILLING DOG
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A freeport man has been charged with arson and animal cruelty after intentionally setting his home on fire and killing one of the family dogs. Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue initially responded to the home on Madiera Drive in Freeport just after 9 pm Wednesday night. Deputies evacuated numerous homes while firefighters fought the blaze.
WCSO: Freeport man charged with arson and animal cruelty after setting his house on fire
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters are still sorting out the details of a sad and bizarre case of arson. A homeowner purposely set his home on fire, in response to a string of life-altering events. This is what is left of Kevin Powell’s home on Madiera Drive in the Hammock […]
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Woman defrauded Milton church out of nearly $165,000, FDLE says
A Milton woman was arrested by Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents after an investigation found that she had defrauded a church over a period of six years. Lisa Michelle Hively, 55, is charged with one count of organized scheme to defraud and one count of grand theft, both first-degree felonies.
Atmore Advance
APD arrests 2 for drug offenses
Two Atmore residents were arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses on Aug. 19, according to officials. Atmore Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Curtis McCants, 44, was charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana I; and Tracy Jackson, 48, of Atmore, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: One Wounded in Attempted Armed Robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One man on the run, after police say he shot a guy , trying to rob him. It happened two weeks ago at some apartments off Village Green Drive. MPD says this is the guy they’re looking for: 20 year old Emerson Striverson. According to investigators, the victim, and a woman were sitting inside a car , when Striverson, and another guy, walked up to the car, and demanded money. When the victim said he didn’t have any money, the woman bailed out of the car, and police say that’s when Striverson opened fire. The victim was hit, and hospitalized with a non-life threatening wound. Striverson, and the other man, got away.
WEAR
Man charged for killing in Escambia County ending in truck crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 26-year-old man is charged for last week's homicide where a man was found dead in a truck after a crash at an Escambia County home. The incident happened on Aug. 16 at a home at Erress Blvd. and Sante Fe Circle. Deputies discovered a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside the wrecked pickup truck, which also caught on fire.
Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators […]
Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
WEAR
Mother charged in connection to shooting of 2 daughters at Escambia County motel
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old mother is charged with child neglect in connection to the night her two young daughters were shot -- including one fatally -- at an Escambia County motel. The incident happened just after midnight on June 26 at Lion's Motel at MLK Jr. Drive and...
WEAR
Judge grants injunction for one of accused Pensacola dentist's alleged victims
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A judge on Wednesday granted an injunction for one of the accused Pensacola dentist's alleged victims until December 2023. Charles Stamitoles appeared in Escambia County court Wednesday for the hearing. The judge found the woman “is a victim of repeat violence and/or...has reasonable cause to believe [she]...
Woman indicted for cellmate’s murder, overdosed on smuggled Fentanyl in Escambia Co. jail
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County grand jury indicted a woman for murder after her cellmate was found dead from a drug overdose in July. Pamela Faye Schwarz was indicted for the murder of Shirley Barney, her former cellmate who overdose inside the Escambia County Jail. Investigators believe Schwarz smuggled Fentanyl into the […]
niceville.com
DeFuniak Springs’ father and son convicted of dealing drugs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two Walton County men, a father and son who lawmen say worked together distributing cocaine, have been convicted by a federal jury, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal jury in Pensacola has convicted Kenneth Ingram, 62, and...
Another Pensacola contractor behind bars after taking $9,510 from elderly woman
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Another Pensacola contractor is behind bars after allegedly taking money for a project and not completing it, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 11, deputies responded to Silverlake Mobile Home Park in Pensacola, regarding a fraud complaint. Sally Dutcher said she hired Schofield’s Home Services, LLC in April/May […]
WEAR
Family wants answers in bullying case involving Escambia County middle school students
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of bullying at Jim Bailey Middle School. The victim's family is demanding answers after a 13-year-old was caught on video running down the street towards the bus stop, allegedly firing a BB gun at the family's 13-year-old nephew. Both teens attend the same school.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
WEAR
Report: Victims use bat, cookie jar to fight off abuser in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for fighting several people at a home over the weekend. Ronnie Dale Maynard, 59, of Milton, is charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, abuse of a disabled adult, and domestic violence battery. According to...
Death investigation, possible ‘self defense’: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to news a release from the MPD. According to the release, officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, at around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for “shots fired.” When officers arrived, they […]
Funeral arrangements set for officer killed in Baldwin County crash
The funeral arrangements for the Mount Vernon police officer who was killed in a crash while on his way home to Foley.
WEAR
Deputies investigate stabbing at Dirt Cheap parking lot in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported stabbing that took place in a Dirt Cheap parking lot in Pensacola Sunday evening. Deputies say they responded to the Dirt Cheap on Fairfield Dr. after a man reportedly was stabbed in the parking lot and went inside the store for help.
