Milton, FL

waltonso.org

FREEPORT MAN ARRESTED AFTER INTENTIONALLY SETTING HOME ON FIRE; KILLING DOG

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A freeport man has been charged with arson and animal cruelty after intentionally setting his home on fire and killing one of the family dogs. Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue initially responded to the home on Madiera Drive in Freeport just after 9 pm Wednesday night. Deputies evacuated numerous homes while firefighters fought the blaze.
FREEPORT, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Woman defrauded Milton church out of nearly $165,000, FDLE says

A Milton woman was arrested by Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents after an investigation found that she had defrauded a church over a period of six years. Lisa Michelle Hively, 55, is charged with one count of organized scheme to defraud and one count of grand theft, both first-degree felonies.
MILTON, FL
Milton, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Milton, FL
Atmore Advance

APD arrests 2 for drug offenses

Two Atmore residents were arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses on Aug. 19, according to officials. Atmore Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Curtis McCants, 44, was charged with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana I; and Tracy Jackson, 48, of Atmore, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: One Wounded in Attempted Armed Robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One man on the run, after police say he shot a guy , trying to rob him. It happened two weeks ago at some apartments off Village Green Drive. MPD says this is the guy they’re looking for: 20 year old Emerson Striverson. According to investigators, the victim, and a woman were sitting inside a car , when Striverson, and another guy, walked up to the car, and demanded money. When the victim said he didn’t have any money, the woman bailed out of the car, and police say that’s when Striverson opened fire. The victim was hit, and hospitalized with a non-life threatening wound. Striverson, and the other man, got away.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Man charged for killing in Escambia County ending in truck crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 26-year-old man is charged for last week's homicide where a man was found dead in a truck after a crash at an Escambia County home. The incident happened on Aug. 16 at a home at Erress Blvd. and Sante Fe Circle. Deputies discovered a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside the wrecked pickup truck, which also caught on fire.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound.  Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators […]
MOBILE, AL
#Grand Theft
WKRG News 5

Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

DeFuniak Springs’ father and son convicted of dealing drugs

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two Walton County men, a father and son who lawmen say worked together distributing cocaine, have been convicted by a federal jury, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal jury in Pensacola has convicted Kenneth Ingram, 62, and...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Death investigation, possible ‘self defense’: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a 28-year-old was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to news a release from the MPD. According to the release, officers responded to 558 Felhorn Road East, Hillsdale Community Center, at around 1:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 for “shots fired.” When officers arrived, they […]
MOBILE, AL

