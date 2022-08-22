Read full article on original website
Pataki: 'Governor Abbott is doing what is exactly right' by bussing illegal migrants to sanctuary cities
Former governor of New York and 2016 GOP presidential candidate George Pataki commended Texas Governor Abbott for his stance on illegal immigration and sending migrants to New York City on "The Story" Wednesday. GEORGE PATAKI: We're a sanctuary city. We welcome illegals unless they come. And then all of a...
Atlantic op-ed claims Biden student loan handout ‘actually’ will ‘cut inflation’
Columbia University professor and chief economist at the Roosevelt Institute Joseph E. Stiglitz suggested in The Atlantic that President Biden's student loan handouts will "actually" be good for the economy. "We want to fight inflation and we want to keep the labor market strong. One of the most important ways...
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy says inlet tides next renewable energy source while pushing back on DC's oil aversion
MAT-SU BOROUGH, Alaska – Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy heralded a potential new renewable energy source largely unique to the Last Frontier, while criticizing federal Democrats' continued battle against utilizing the state's vast oil and gas reserves. Cook Inlet, which extends south from the state's largest city, Anchorage, down the...
Laura Ingraham: Our freedom to travel as far as we want, whenever we want, is under attack
Laura Ingraham discusses how California is pushing for all vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035 and how this is infringing on Americans' travel freedoms on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: It's becoming clear that, like so much else that we love about America, the freedom of the open road, our...
