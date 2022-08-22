Read full article on original website
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
KMOV
Leaders mulling over businesses to fill potential U.S. Steel void in Granite City
GRANITE CITY (KMOV) - Political leaders in Illinois are fielding potential businesses to come to Granite City if U.S. Steel closes its blast furnace facility. In June, U.S. Steel announced it plans to sell and repurpose its blast furnaces for nearby SunCoke Energy to use. U.S. Steel said it would result in 950 of its employees losing jobs.
Business group applauds proposal that would increase St. Louis city police pay
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' primary business group on Thursday applauded a proposal by the city's comptroller that calls for increasing police pay. "Strengthening public safety in St. Louis is a critical issue for the entire metro’s economic competitiveness," said Greater St. Louis Inc. CEO Jason Hall. The organization earlier this month called on the city of St. Louis to invest more in things it says will make downtown safer, including additional cameras, upgrades to street lighting and traffic calming measures on key thoroughfares.
'We want to feel safe and be heard': Residents question St. Louis aldermanic president candidates at forum
ST. LOUIS — They packed the auditorium at the St. Louis Carpenter Branch Library in south city. Several dozen citizens wrote their concerns down on index cards for 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar and 15th Ward Alderwoman Megan Ellyia Green. Both are vying for the position of president of...
St. Louis organizations help Missourians sign up for photo IDs needed to vote
ST. LOUIS — Right now in Missouri, advocates are suing the state of Missouri and the secretary of state to block its new photo identification requirement for voters. The Missouri legislature passed HB 1878, which takes effect Sunday. Just this week, the Missouri League of Women Voters and Missouri...
GOP candidate Katherine Pinner drops out of St. Louis County executive race
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Katherine Pinner, the GOP candidate for St. Louis County executive, has dropped out of the race. Chair of the Republican Central Committee of St. Louis County Rene Artman said Pinner notified the party Thursday night. Artman said she was the one who accepted the...
wgel.com
Clinton County Among First To Go Live With Next Gen 911
Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, has announced the first counties to go live with Next Generation 911. Next Generation 911 moves emergency response communications to a more integrated information technology network.
Gov. Parson plans to lower state income taxes, some state Democrats say it's not sustainable
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson visited a warehouse in Bridgeton Wednesday, continuing to promote his call for a special legislative session to lower state income taxes. If passed, all Missourians would pay less money in income taxes. Governor Parson said Missouri has more money on hand than...
City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tours Small Business Administration disaster assistance center
ST. LOUIS — City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones took time out of her afternoon Thursday to meet with the team at the Small Business Administration disaster assistance center. Mayor Jones told 5 On Your Side she wants people to know that Small Business Administration loans aren't only...
advantagenews.com
Grafton hires police officer
The Grafton City Council has taken another step toward beefing up its police force. Last month, the council approved a resolution to adjust the FY22 police and municipal workers’ pay and IRA match to take effect January 1, 2023. This comes after voters overwhelmingly approved the non-home rule tax from .5% to 1% in June.
Federal government steps in to accelerate Missouri's Medicaid backlog after wait times exceed 100 days
ST. LOUIS — More than 100 days. That's how long application wait times are right now for Medicaid in Missouri. By federal standards, it should be no longer than 45 days. Now, the federal government is stepping in to fix the backlog. How we got here. Medicaid expansion is...
KFVS12
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
St. Louis schools combat teacher shortage with bonuses, pay raises
ST. LOUIS — Like so many schools across Missouri and across the country, Patrick Henry Elementary in Carr Square is dealing with a crisis: a shortage of teachers. It’s part of St. Louis Public Schools, a district struggling to fill 113 teaching jobs, or about 7% of its staff.
Former St. Louis aldermen Reed, Boyd plead guilty to federal bribery charges
ST. LOUIS — Former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd have pleaded guilty in connection with a federal bribery investigation. The pair changed their pleas to guilty in federal court Friday, days after former Ward 21 Alderman John Collins-Muhammad also pleaded guilty in the bribery investigation.
Advocates sue to block Missouri voter photo ID law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri League of Women Voters, state NAACP and two voters on Wednesday sued to block a photo identification requirement for voters. The groups asked a judge to toss out the new law before it takes effect Sunday, alleging that it unconstitutionally restricts voting rights by limiting which IDs can be used to cast regular ballots.
St. Louis comptroller unveils plan to increase police officers' pay, curb crime
ST. LOUIS — "Perhaps, it's one of the most urgent needs we have to do today in St. Louis to address the crime problem," said St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green. In just a matter of minutes, Green announced her Public Safety Initiative during Wednesday's Board of Estimate and Apportionment monthly meeting.
Here's why Illinois State Police deleted the 'clear and present danger' report before suspected Highland Park mass shooter bought his guns legally
COLLINSVILLE, Illinois — Illinois State Police published new statistics on Wednesday to showcase how officers have significantly stepped up enforcement of the state's Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) Act, a law that came under intense scrutiny following a mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park. Officers conducted...
advantagenews.com
St. John United Church of Christ (UCC) in Brighton, Illinois Hires Lawyer John Pawloski Turned Pastor as new minister.
John Pawloski has been named as the new Pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Brighton, Illinois. After practicing law for over thirty years, Pastor Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most of his time working for the church. Pawloski has also been tapped to helm St. John UCC in Wood River, and he will split his time between both congregations. “My memory isn’t as good as it used to be,” Pastor John jokes, “so I thought it best to pick two churches with a name I would not easily forget, and what is easier to remember than your own name?”.
City gives tax abatement to 400 acres in north St. Louis, hoping for future development
ST. LOUIS — In a bid to encourage future development in north St. Louis, the city's urban renewal board voted Tuesday to give the city’s maximum possible tax incentives to another 400 acres in north St. Louis. Revitalizing north St. Louis is a cornerstone of Mayor Tishaura Jones’...
Analysis: GOP finds wedge issue in Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, deploys class warfare messaging
ST. LOUIS — President Joe Biden's plan to forgive federal student loan debt sparked instant debate in midterm contests across the country as candidates look to use the issue to their advantage. Biden's plan would forgive $20,000 in loan debt to people who received a Pell Grant and $10,000...
Thieves slam car into medical marijuana dispensary near Forest Park
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are in search of a group of men that ran a car into a cannabis store on Vandeventer in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood early Thursday morning. Luxury Leaf, which held its grand opening in February, drilled and boarded up its front doors...
