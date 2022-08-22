ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

5 On Your Side

Business group applauds proposal that would increase St. Louis city police pay

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' primary business group on Thursday applauded a proposal by the city's comptroller that calls for increasing police pay. "Strengthening public safety in St. Louis is a critical issue for the entire metro’s economic competitiveness," said Greater St. Louis Inc. CEO Jason Hall. The organization earlier this month called on the city of St. Louis to invest more in things it says will make downtown safer, including additional cameras, upgrades to street lighting and traffic calming measures on key thoroughfares.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Clinton County Among First To Go Live With Next Gen 911

Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, has announced the first counties to go live with Next Generation 911. Next Generation 911 moves emergency response communications to a more integrated information technology network.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Grafton hires police officer

The Grafton City Council has taken another step toward beefing up its police force. Last month, the council approved a resolution to adjust the FY22 police and municipal workers’ pay and IRA match to take effect January 1, 2023. This comes after voters overwhelmingly approved the non-home rule tax from .5% to 1% in June.
GRAFTON, IL
KFVS12

Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Advocates sue to block Missouri voter photo ID law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri League of Women Voters, state NAACP and two voters on Wednesday sued to block a photo identification requirement for voters. The groups asked a judge to toss out the new law before it takes effect Sunday, alleging that it unconstitutionally restricts voting rights by limiting which IDs can be used to cast regular ballots.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Here's why Illinois State Police deleted the 'clear and present danger' report before suspected Highland Park mass shooter bought his guns legally

COLLINSVILLE, Illinois — Illinois State Police published new statistics on Wednesday to showcase how officers have significantly stepped up enforcement of the state's Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) Act, a law that came under intense scrutiny following a mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park. Officers conducted...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

St. John United Church of Christ (UCC) in Brighton, Illinois Hires Lawyer John Pawloski Turned Pastor as new minister.

John Pawloski has been named as the new Pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Brighton, Illinois. After practicing law for over thirty years, Pastor Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most of his time working for the church. Pawloski has also been tapped to helm St. John UCC in Wood River, and he will split his time between both congregations. “My memory isn’t as good as it used to be,” Pastor John jokes, “so I thought it best to pick two churches with a name I would not easily forget, and what is easier to remember than your own name?”.
BRIGHTON, IL
5 On Your Side

