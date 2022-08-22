Read full article on original website
Related
kmuw.org
The health of Kansans is declining. The new Kansas Health Foundation CEO wants to reverse that
In the mid-1990s, Kansas was ranked in the top 10 in national surveys that rated states by the health of their citizens. Today, Kansas has tumbled into the mid-30s. Ed O’Malley, the new president and CEO of the Kansas Health Foundation, wants to change the state’s direction. The Wichita-based Health Foundation was created in 1985 using proceeds from the sale of Wesley Medical Center. It works with nonprofits and other organizations to improve the health of Kansans.
kmuw.org
Kansas mental health hospitals are so overcrowded that patients have to wait in hallways
TOPEKA, Kansas — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or...
kmuw.org
The Range | August 26, 2022
In the mid-1990s, Kansas was in the top 10 nationally in surveys that ranked states by the health of their citizens. Today, we’ve tumbled into the mid-30s. Ed O’Malley, the new president and CEO of the Kansas Health Foundation, wants to change that. The former head of the Kansas Leadership Center talked to The Range about his new job, including how to improve the state’s performance.
Comments / 0