Korbin Ray Tinkel
Korbin Ray Tinkel, 7 years old, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away August 13, 2022, at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Korbin became a hero that day, donating his organs to 5 other individuals. Korbin’s caring heart allowed others to live on through him. Korbin was born...
Randy Lee Tinkel
Randy Lee Tinkel, 37, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away, August 10, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident east of Wamego. Randy was born January 24, 1985, in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Darrell and Carma (Juergensen) Tinkel. Randy was a graduate of Great Bend High School where he was a standout athlete and he attended Barton County Community College as well as Manhattan Technical College. Randy loved to play sports all the way into his adult years. Within the past 5 years, Randy took up golf and was the captain of the WCC K-Cup team. His passion for golf trickled down to Korbin, and most of their time together was spent on the course. As an avid outdoorsman, Randy also enjoyed hunting and participating in coyote hunting contests.
Gregory W. Jacobson
Gregory W. Jacobson, 70 of Hope passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022. He was born November 19, 1951 in Hillsboro, Kansas the son of Donald and Ophelia (Rhode) Jacobson. Greg grew up in the Hope area, graduating from Hope High School in 1970. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business at Emporia State University. Greg grew his passion for farming from his dad, farming alongside Don until he preceded him in death in 2013.
Dickie Lee Ryff
Dickie Lee Ryff was born at home on February 26, 1938 to Louis D. Ryff and Doris C. (Shane)Ryff. He was an ornery cuss and learned a hard lesson after a bull he enjoyed taunting decided it had had enough. That old bull caught Dickie with one of his horns and nearly tore his nose off (likely the reason he never could breathe well thru his nose). Later Dickie learned to drive and enjoyed a good game of cat and mouse with local law enforcement. One such game ensued when a memorable date with a pretty young lady, Florence Murrison, from Chapman included a fast exit out of town by way of Indian Hill on Old 40. That old deputy thought he could catch Dickie when he brought his date home so he just waited, knowing he had to return the same way he left. Dickie outsmarted him by switching his car for his dad’s and drove right past him to return Florence safely home. Dickie eventually settled down and married Florence Murrison on September 25, 1964. He always worked hard, spending many years at Vacu-Blast and Abrasive Blast as well as a few jobs in between. In his spare time, he worked on cars, did auto body and painting as well as enjoyed racing with his son Brian at local tracks on the weekend.
Blue / White scrimmage will be Friday night
Junction City High School volleyball scrimmages at 5 p.m. at JCHS this evening. The Future Blue Jay event is set for 5:30 p.m. at the football stadium followed by middle school and high school football players holding their scrimmages.
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 25-26
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Jeremiah Bisio, Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, Arrested 8/25.
