Fox News
Tyrus: When the administration's only victories are changing names and adding genders, it doesn't help
Tyrus discusses how the Biden administration's only victories are adding genders and changing names, it contributes to why many people are concerned about the direction of the country on "Gutfeld!" TYRUS: Real quick, the reason why people saying the country's going the other way. When you have an administration whose...
Washington Examiner
Finnish prime minister apologizes again after explicit picture taken at her residence emerges
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin's partying habits have gotten her in trouble again, this time over a photo taken at her own residence in July. Marin, already facing criticism for leaked videos showing her partying earlier this month, apologized on Tuesday over a new photo being shared on social media. The photo, taken at Marin's private residence in Helsinki, the capital of Finland, showed two female influencers kissing each other and covering their bare breasts with a “Finland” sign, according to Reuters.
FOXBusiness
Democrats' inflation bill quietly created green energy loan program critics warn could lead to next Solyndra
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which President Biden signed into law last week, opens the door for hundreds of billions of dollars of taxpayer money to be spent on green energy loans with unspecified accountability measures. The IRA "plusses up" three existing Department of Energy (DOE) loan-guarantee programs and creates...
Liberal ‘thought leader’ roasted by critics accusing her of not knowing how government is funded
Critics took aim at progressive activist Nina Turner after she took to social media to claim taxpayers wouldn't be on the hook for a proposed plan to forgive federal student loans. "Tell me you don't know where the federal government gets its money from without saying you don't know where...
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Seen Cutting Up To $1.9 Trillion In Climate-Related Economic Damage, Latest Analysis Finds
The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Tuesday released its first published analysis of avoided climate-related social costs resulting from a piece of legislation. What Happened: The legislation analyzed was President Joe Biden’s $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act. The study found climate change will affect the U.S...
Conservatives and liberals are equally likely to fund local causes, but liberals are more apt to also donate to national and global groups – new research
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Conservatives were less generous overall than liberals during an experiment in which people could give some money to COVID-19 relief charities. Conservative participants also overwhelmingly preferred to use this opportunity to give to local charities rather than national ones, even if they expressed more nationalistic sentiments than liberals. These are the main findings of a study we recently published in Political Psychology, an academic journal. Our research group also included Marilynn Brewer, Orgul Ozturk, Adriana Pinate and Giulia Urso. We conducted an online experiment with 932 U.S. and 723...
MSNBC host Alex Wagner: We need ‘Underground Railroad’ for women seeking abortion ‘freedom’
The eponymous host of MSNBC's "Alex Wagner Tonight" Wednesday compared women from pro-life states who want abortions to escaped slaves, calling for a new "Underground Railroad." Wagner spoke with NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju about the politics of abortion in a divided America. She claimed that America is hearing...
Jesse Watters: If Fauci does not comply with every subpoena he's slapped with, we should shackle him
Jesse Watters and the co-hosts of "The Five" Dr. Fauci's COVID legacy as Watters wondered why journalists are not treating him like a "dangerous quack." JESSE WATTERS: Why aren't the journalists treating this guy like a dangerous quack? We have all the evidence that the lockdowns destroyed small businesses, a generation of children, didn't save lives. I mean, he was letting people across the border in droves unvaxxed, but he was like, No, don't fly in from Canada. What is this guy doing? He has destroyed this country. You don't do that and then get to ride off into the sunset. Only defense secretaries can do that. Right now, this guy has come out. The day he announced he was retiring and went on the most liberal network in the country and did an interview with the most liberal host in the country and praised the president who COVID elected and says, I'm not really sure why people think I'm political. This is exactly why people think you're political. He needs to comply with every subpoena they slap him with. And if he doesn't, we should shackle him. And maybe we should raid this house and look for collusion with China, because those are the new rules, apparently. We're just playing by them. He says that he was just trying to save lives. Now, how many people in world history have just tried to save lives?
Phys.org
Fighting climate change is wildly popular, but most Americans don't know that
Just after the U.S. Congress passed the nation's most substantial legislation aimed at battling climate change, a new study shows that the average American badly underestimates how much their fellow citizens support substantive climate policy. While 66-80% of Americans support climate action, the average American believes that number is 37-43%, the study found.
Opinion: First Major Post-Inflation Act Poll Shows How America Feels About the Country’s Direction
In it, Reuters/IPSOS asks Americans were asked many questions regarding this administration and their approval of Joe Biden, this is what they had to say. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, and Reuters/Ipsos Polling.
Jared Kushner on excluding 'qualified' people from Trump admin: 'These were the people from the swamp'
Jared Kushner on excluding 'qualified' people from Trump admin: 'These were the people from the swamp'
