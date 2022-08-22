ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

joe
3d ago

Go back to Washington DC Mr Stein you will fit right in. They are all criminals up there. I forgot you can take Roy (Coop) Cooper with you we don’t need him

NickM
3d ago

Lock up all these Democrat AG, prosecutors and judges. They are the reason crime is through the roof all across the country. They have a revolving door of justice, that needs to stop.

Bob Plissken
3d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣 Couldn't happen to a better piece of riff raff....

WCNC

Democrats call for action as vacancies among NC K-5 teachers jump by 65%

RALEIGH, N.C. — Thousands of students who return to their classrooms for the new school year on Monday won't have permanent teachers leading their classes. Teacher vacancies are plaguing classrooms across the country, leaving many classrooms in disarray after two years of what many described as chaos during the coronavirus pandemic.
WBTW News13

South Carolina court rejects 25 appeals regarding James Brown’s estate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Court of Appeals has once again rejected appeals from the former trustee of legendary singer James Brown’s estate. The decision, published Wednesday, is what the court referred to as the newest in “the voluminous litigation” following Brown’s death more than a decade ago. The ruling addressed 25 arguments […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinajournal.com

Hoke commissioner candidate’s bribery allegations rejected by state elections board

In paperwork filed Wednesday with the N.C. Court of Appeals, the State Board of Elections is urging the appellate court to reject a request from a Hoke County candidate to intervene in the county commissioner’s race. Lent Carr, who finished fourth in the May 17 Democratic primary, alleges that one of his competitors bribed voters to get on the November ballot.
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
foxwilmington.com

New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
Axios Charlotte

North Carolina’s 20 week abortion ban adds another barrier for influx of patients

Abortion is now illegal in North Carolina after 20 weeks, and clinics say patients are delaying the procedure as they are traveling even farther to receive care. What’s happening: Last week, U.S. District Judge William Osteen lifted the injunction on a state ban on abortions performed after 20 weeks, with some exceptions to protect the life […] The post North Carolina’s 20 week abortion ban adds another barrier for influx of patients appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WYFF4.com

New area code coming to some North Carolina residents

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Some residents in North Carolina will get a new area code. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) announced that the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Assignments in...
FOX8 News

Mark Robinson’s memoir: A possible bid for governor, educational changes and more views about women

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and the highest elected Republican in the state, is about to publish a new memoir that details his views about his political future, public education, abortion, gay rights and how women conduct themselves. Those are the insights gleaned by WRAL.com, which received an […]
WNCT

NC school bus stop law: What you need to know

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, the roads will be packed with cars and buses. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents about bus safety and the rules of the road. North Carolina School Bus Stop Law requires any traffic following a school bus to always stop. On two-lane roads with a center turning […]
yourislandnews.com

He’s ‘done nothing for South Carolina’

Lowcountry’s Matthews challenges Scott for Senate seat. Democrat Krystle Matthews was a political unknown when she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2018, and she is now looking to step onto the national stage as she takes on incumbent Republican Tim Scott in November for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
thecoastlandtimes.com

New Jersey woman sentenced to more than seven years in prison after being apprehended in North Carolina with heroin-fentanyl mixture

A New Jersey woman who was caught transporting more than a kilogram of a heroin-fentanyl mixture was sentenced on August 10, 2022 to 90 months in prison for her role in a drug conspiracy, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pleaded guilty on April 7, 2022 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

