Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jcpost.com
Randy Lee Tinkel
Randy Lee Tinkel, 37, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away, August 10, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident east of Wamego. Randy was born January 24, 1985, in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Darrell and Carma (Juergensen) Tinkel. Randy was a graduate of Great Bend High School where he was a standout athlete and he attended Barton County Community College as well as Manhattan Technical College. Randy loved to play sports all the way into his adult years. Within the past 5 years, Randy took up golf and was the captain of the WCC K-Cup team. His passion for golf trickled down to Korbin, and most of their time together was spent on the course. As an avid outdoorsman, Randy also enjoyed hunting and participating in coyote hunting contests.
jcpost.com
Korbin Ray Tinkel
Korbin Ray Tinkel, 7 years old, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away August 13, 2022, at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Korbin became a hero that day, donating his organs to 5 other individuals. Korbin’s caring heart allowed others to live on through him. Korbin was born...
jcpost.com
Catherine A. Hopkins - January 1, 1969 - August 8, 2022
Catherine A. Hopkins passed away on August 8, 2022, at 53. She was a family member and friend to many. Catherine A Hopkins was a beloved nurse, motorcyclist, and woman of God who could make anyone laugh. She was a member of Victory City Church in Topeka, KS, and a Washburn Tech alumnus.
JC Post
Additional Physicians Provide Access to Healthcare Services in Geary County, Region
(August 26, 2022) – Stormont Vail Health’s recent partnership with Geary Community Hospital and Rural Health Clinic in Junction City has resulted in increased access to healthcare services delivered by Stormont Vail medical specialists and other providers in the region. According to a release from Stormont Vail Health...
Comments / 0