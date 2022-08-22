Randy Lee Tinkel, 37, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away, August 10, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident east of Wamego. Randy was born January 24, 1985, in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Darrell and Carma (Juergensen) Tinkel. Randy was a graduate of Great Bend High School where he was a standout athlete and he attended Barton County Community College as well as Manhattan Technical College. Randy loved to play sports all the way into his adult years. Within the past 5 years, Randy took up golf and was the captain of the WCC K-Cup team. His passion for golf trickled down to Korbin, and most of their time together was spent on the course. As an avid outdoorsman, Randy also enjoyed hunting and participating in coyote hunting contests.

