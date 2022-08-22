Read full article on original website
KCBD
Lubbock Area United Way Campaign Kickoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Area United Way hosted its annual Campaign Kickoff today. During the kickoff, it announced how it plans to give the Lubbock community a helping hand this Fall. With school back in session, many non-profits are hoping to take the stress off of Lubbock families who need affordable quality child care. United way is encouraging parents to look into the childcare programs that are available in the Lubbock area.
KCBD
Comfort Keepers’ Feed Seniors Now Campaign benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - During September, National Hunger Action Month, Comfort Keepers® of Lubbock, TX is asking the community to make food or monetary donations to the Feed Seniors Now™ food drive benefiting Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ programs. Businesses, healthcare organizations, churches, and others are encouraged...
everythinglubbock.com
It’s Thirsty Thursday with Sonic
LUBBOCK, Texas—Ever wonder how Sonic knows how many drink combinations they offer? They are sure to have a cold or hot drink for your taste buds. Plus, they offer a full menu of fresh and hot food from breakfast to after school snacks to lunch and dinner. The Sonic app offers deals for everyone.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet David
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet David, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 2-year-old lab pit/lab mix who’s been at the shelter for three and a half months. He is a little shy at first, but once he gets to know you he...
everythinglubbock.com
Trees ‘vandalized’ city said, chopped down at McCullough Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”. Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue. “The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,”...
KCBD
LubbockPRIDE to host annual Lubbock LGBTQ+ Pride Festival
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The annual Lubbock LGBTQ+ Pride Festival will be held at Rodgers Park this year, from Noon until 7 p.m. The event is hosted by LubbockPRIDE, a non-profit organization. The festival is a family-friendly event. Organizers say the event celebrates the diversity of the Lubbock community and...
Love Rocks & Gems? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show & Sale
Now, this is a fun event I have been to and loved. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society puts on an annual show and sale event that is really cool to check out. The group is a 501c3 educational organization that seeks to provide guidance, education, and information, share ideas and techniques, and assist in developing and refining skills through the combined resources and knowledge, and experience of the Society’s Members. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show and sale is the society’s largest fundraiser and thus the largest source of operating capital.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ralph
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ralph, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 4-year-old pit bull, lab mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Don’t leg his age fool you — he is full of energy! He loves to play with humans and other dogs. Ralph also likes belly rubs and is great on a leash. He’s up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Lubbock Symphony and Texas Country Reporter Present ‘A Texas Tribute’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents a collaboration between Texas Country Reporter and the symphony! A Texas Tribute is a collaborative experience between symphonies all over Texas and Bob and Kelli Phillips of Texas Country Reporter. These two Texas icons began working with The Dallas Winds and composer David Lovrien to bring this tour to Texans, including patrons of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra. We are excited to have Bob and Kelli Phillips in Lubbock on Thursday, September 8th, at 7:30 at The Buddy Holly Hall.
Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant
Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
KCBD
Input still needed from North and East Lubbock residents for education survey
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Public input is wanted to help better some neighborhood schools around the Lubbock area. Texas Tech’s College of Education is asking residents to fill out a survey to figure what communities in north and east Lubbock need. However, time is of the essence. The survey...
Exciting changes to expect in Downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – The downtown Lubbock area has experienced a boom in recent years with new hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. So what else can Lubbockites look forward to? While Texas Tech starts classes Thursday, about seven blocks away where City Hall used to stand is a new campus – South Plains College Downtown Center. […]
KCBD
British delegation to visit Lubbock on trip around Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - A British delegation, including Consul General Richard Hyde, will embark on a road trip around Texas beginning on Sept 6. Their visit to Lubbock will fall on Sept 12. Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee was celebrated earlier this year and the team aims to honor her...
10 Things I Will Never Miss About Lubbock From ‘Back In the Day’
It's easy to get nostalgic and fall into the trap of thinking that things used to be better. Perhaps some things were, but I can assure you, many things were not. This includes my hometown of Lubbock, Texas. There's so much that I remember fondly. Calling my burger in on...
This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Comes With a Custom Dog Washing Station
One thing most dog owners dread just as much as their pets do is when your pup gets a little too stinky or gets into some sort of mess and requires a bath. You either feel terrible because you see the misery on your pooch’s face, or you both end up sopping wet after wrestling in the tub trying to get the process over with.
hppr.org
A West Texas coffee shop is giving away Plan B for free as fight over contraception access continues
WOLFFORTH — When the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to abortions in June, Destiny Adams felt the country was taking a step backward. So she decided to push her small West Texas town a step forward. To do her part, Adams began leaving free emergency contraception kits neatly...
KCBD
Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jim Dulin, a retired Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, passed away yesterday. “It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone of the loss of retired Justice of the Peace, Honorable Jim Dulin. Jim passed away yesterday and in speaking with his sons, service arrangements are pending at this time. Please keep his children and their families in your prayers,” said County Judge Curtis Parrish in a statement today.
KCBD
Increased risk for West Nile Virus in Lubbock, larger mosquito population
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After some much-needed rain, the mosquito population has increased in Lubbock. This leads to a greater risk of those insects carrying the West Nile Virus. “Whenever we get standing water or an increase in the volume of those Playa Lakes, we usually start seeing an increase...
KCBD
Lubbock band ‘All About Alice’ wins Clovis Battle of the Bands
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Katie Scholl, Dakota Hansen, Jace Brooks, Jack McClanahan, and Noah Luna make up the All About Alice Band. Scholl is the lead singer, Hansen is the bassist, Brooks is the lead guitar player, McClanahan is the rhythm guitar player, and Luna plays the drums. The group started playing together about two years ago.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mary Jane
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mary Jane, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 1-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three and a half months. Mary Jane is house trained and crate trained. She loves everyone — even cats. She...
