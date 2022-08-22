Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May (MIM) will return to Tom Lee Park in 2023, but the cost of moving the event back to the renovated park by the Mighty Mississippi River could break the bank for the city’s premiere festival. MIM President and CEO Jim Holt made...
localmemphis.com
Memphis woman uses real estate to teach people about home buying
ABC24 loves success stories about local businesses. We sat down with local realtor Jacki Metcalf on how she's hit the ground running.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue talks iconic Memphis dining spot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about one of his recent Classic Dining stories on The Pancake Shop on Summer Avenue. Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others...
localmemphis.com
Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring. Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S. He also cofounded. , a free program to examine infants'...
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
Whataburger opens second new Mid-South store in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Excitement is in the air. Whataburger is opening its second store in Southaven, Mississippi. The company said the new store at 6829 Getwell Rd. N in Southaven opened Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. This comes just a few weeks after Whataburger opened its first Mid-South store in years at 176 Goodman Rd. E, also in Southaven.
Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
localmemphis.com
LIST | Events, discounts on 901 Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 901 Day is right around the corner!. It's the unofficial holiday that celebrates all things Memphis. Here's what you can do to celebrate. Choose901's 901 Day Party: 5-11 p.m. at The Ravine in the Edge District. 901 Day Grizz Bash: The Grizzlies will host a party...
Workplace romance leads to shots fired at East Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A workplace romance at an East Memphis hotel led to shots fired inside the building Tuesday evening. It happened at the DoubleTree Memphis Hotel on Sanderlin Road around 6:20 p.m. Police said initially the call came across as an active shooter but that wasn’t the case. A hotel manager told officers 36-year-old Antonio […]
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Wooddale Middle School needs to fix its crossing guard problem | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Were you as shocked as me to hear there's no crossing guard where that Wooddale Middle School 12-year-old walked from one side of Winchester to the other?. That's six lanes of traffic and one of the busiest lanes in Memphis. Here's what parents had to say:
Southaven woman suing Taylor Swift for $1M over ‘Lover’ book
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Southaven, Mississippi woman says Taylor Swift ripped off her book of poems called ‘Lover’ when the superstar released a book of the same title in 2019. Teresa La Dart filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Western District Court of Tennessee in Memphis Tuesday. She said Swift’s book ‘Lover’ has […]
getnews.info
Jesus Walks Launches the Blood of Jesus Sneakers and 2023 By Faith Designer Collection to Help Combat Food Insecurity in Memphis, Tennessee
Part of the proceeds from the sales of the Blood of Jesus sneakers and the 2023 By Faith designers will be used in supporting the food disparity concerns in Memphis and other parts of the United States. Food insecurity is an ongoing issue especially for seniors and children in Memphis...
QSR magazine
Pokemoto Opens First Mississippi Location
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the Mississippi market. Being near “Ole Miss” provides exposure to Pokemoto’s core targeted audience – Millennials and Gen Zs. The location features Pokemoto’s brand new interior graphic design package, signage and menu items.
'Inform your daughters' | Local OBGYN tells teens| Older patients worried about health choices following TN trigger law
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe v. Wade has left shockwaves. Dr. Brenda Hardy, a Memphis OB/GYN, said she has young teens who are pregnant, and she is concerned now that Tennessee’s trigger law has taken effect. “I am very disappointed that in this day and time...
localmemphis.com
MLGW offering free pilot light inspections
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is offering free pilot light inspections by appointment for residential customers from September 6-September 30. Appointments are available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. After September 30, there will be a $55 fee. The utility is doing this in an effort...
theenergymix.com
U.S. Utility Giant to Truck Toxic Coal Ash Through Black Neighbourhood in Memphis￼
For redlined communities like one in South Memphis, Tennessee, a win for grassroots advocates against environmental racism can be quickly followed by new threats and greater losses. Residents of an 80% Black community were able to stop two oil and gas industry giants from building a pipeline under their neighbourhood,...
Former security guard alleges history of racial profiling at popular Memphis steakhouse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard said he witnessed a pattern of racial profiling while he worked as a contracted employee at Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis. “They would come in and they would tell them that they’re booked and they wouldn’t be able to get a seat for the next four or five hours. Sometimes they would say they were booked for the whole day and then you would see white people come in and they would take them on in,” said the security guard, who wished to remain anonymous.
localmemphis.com
The Snkrr Bar in Memphis has been burglarized twice in two months
Owner Dominque Worthen says enough is enough. The burglaries were caught on camera.
Cleaned Out: Dry cleaners close shop, struggle to survive after pandemic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While businesses reopen and people emerge from their homes after the pandemic, dry cleaners are finding it harder to survive amid the new normal. Charles Rowan, lead technical coordinator for the state of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s dry cleaning program, said there are fewer than 200 registered dry cleaning facilities […]
CANCELED: MPD searches for man with schizophrenia who walked away from care home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 7:36 A.M. MPD has canceled a City Watch for 22-year-old Adahnis Jenkins. No further details were released. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has issued a City Watch alert for a missing man with schizophrenia. Adahnis Jenkins, 22, was last seen Thursday morning in the 3200...
