Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Related
KOMU
Columbia students return optimistic for more normal school year
As she got ready on the first day of her senior year at Battle High School, Kaya Huffman put on a full face of makeup, something she hadn’t done for a first day of school in a while. “My freshman year, I just got out of my bed and...
KOMU
Student loan forgiveness plan could affect local economy, economics professor says
COLUMBIA - After President Joe Biden formally announced the decision to forgive $10,000 of student loan debts for borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year Wednesday afternoon, an MU economics professor says this could help the local economy. The Biden administration's plan affects lower income families who receive Pell...
KOMU
City of Columbia launches Civic Academy to promote community engagement
COLUMBIA – The City of Columbia is trying out a new way to get more residents involved in local government. Applications are now open for the city’s Civic Academy, a free program where participants will learn more about city government. “Residents who live here have an opportunity to...
KOMU
Columbia Planned Parenthood temporarily closed to allow new provider training
COLUMBIA − Planned Parenthood Health Center in Columbia, located on North Providence Road, has been temporarily closed for a few weeks as it transitions to new a new provider and new clinicians. The health center aims to reopen in early September. Planned Parenthood Great Plains serves as the affiliate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
EmVP: Barbers give free back-to-school haircuts at Columbia event
COLUMBIA - Albert Oakland Park in Columbia was buzzing Sunday morning before the start of a new school year, but not with bees. It buzzed with the sounds of giving back. Volunteer barbers had their hair clippers and trimmers buzzing as they provided free haircuts to children of all ages.
KOMU
Battle High students say they feel safer with student resource officers around as new year starts
COLUMBIA - At the sound of the first bell on Tuesday, students at Battle High School returned to their classrooms for another year of learning. Many students said they were excited to see friends again, while others said they're scared to start classes. But after two new student resource officers were added to Battle in March, students say they're less concerned about safety heading into the new school year.
KOMU
Parson touts proposed tax cuts and agricultural tax credits during Columbia visit
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson visited Clary-Shy Park in Columbia Thursday morning as part of his tour across Missouri to advocate for his proposed tax cuts and agricultural tax credits during the upcoming special session on Sept. 6. The proposed tax cuts would reduce the top individual tax rate from...
KOMU
Boone County Commission may approve tax abatement request next week
Columbia-based equipment rental company EquipmentShare’s tax break application is expected to be approved next week. The Boone County Commission held its first of two public hearings Thursday for the company’s request. EquipmentShare is seeking a 10-year 75% tax abatement in order to expand its campus by building a flagship office, a technology development center and a few smaller office buildings at its current site on Bull Run Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Columbia/Boone County health department offers extended COVID-19 vaccination clinic
COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services offered extended hours at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday and is offering it again Aug. 31. Appointments are available until 6 p.m. instead of 3:30 p.m. when the clinic usually closes. Senior Planner for Columbia/Boone County PHHS Sara Humm explained they...
KOMU
Gov. Parson to visit Columbia on Thursday
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson is expected to visit Columbia Thursday, Aug. 25. He will make remarks at Clary-Shy Park at 9 a.m. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe will be in attendance to introduce Parson. Parson is expected to discuss his plans to extend agricultural tax credits and cutting state income...
KOMU
New Columbia fire chief to be chosen in coming weeks
The selection of a new Columbia Fire Department chief is expected in two to three weeks, said Sydney Olsen, city public information officer. The search began in January, when Andy Woody, who had served as fire chief since 2020, took a job as the director of the Arkansas Fire Training Academy. The city announced the final three candidates — Brian Dunn, Clayton Farr Jr. and Christopher Riley — in a news release on Aug. 8. They were chosen from 29 applicants representing 15 different states, according to the release.
KOMU
Columbia Planned Parenthood temporarily closed until beginning of September, but other options remain
Planned Parenthood-Columbia Health Center is temporarily closed until early September due to a change in providers. The center is located at 711 N. Providence Road. Both the Columbia and Independence locations will be closed as the facilities’ clinicians complete a new training process, said Anamarie Rebori Simmons, director of communications for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, in an email Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
No students injured after CPS bus involved in crash on Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA − No students were injured after a Columbia Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the crash happened close to Hickman High School, next to the Dairy Queen on Business Loop 70. Baumstark said the crash happened as the bus...
KOMU
MoDOT explores possible bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - As part of a statewide effort to improve connectivity between modes of transportation, the Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for feedback for a potential bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City. The Columbia—Jefferson City Express Bus Study explores potential transit service between downtown Columbia, Jefferson City...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, August 26
One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Howard County this Thursday. KOMU has reached out to the Fayette Police Department for more details. The Columbia Area Transit Study Organization (CATSO) directed its staff to consider proposals to combat climate change at its meeting Thursday.
KOMU
Highway 63 connector ramp near Jefferson City opens ahead of schedule
COLE COUNTY − The southbound Highway 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City opened early after repairs were made over the last week. The project to repair the ramp began last Wednesday and was supposed to take approximately two weeks. The Missouri Department of Transportation said repairs were needed,...
KOMU
Six men charged in MU hazing case assigned preliminary hearings
COLUMBIA - Attorneys of former MU fraternity members charged in the felony hazing of Danny Santulli attended a court hearing Thursday afternoon. The men face charges of felony hazing. This comes after an MU fraternity hazing case last fall that left freshman Danny Santulli unable to communicate, see or walk.
KOMU
3 Tigers named Preseason All-SEC by coaches
COLUMBIA- Three Mizzou football players earned Preseason All-SEC honors on Tuesday, as voted upon by the league's coaches. Kicker Harrison Mevis was named to the 1st Team. Mevis made 92% of his field goal attempts in 2021 and was named Preseason 2nd Team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday. Mevis was a 2nd Team All-American and 1st Team All-SEC selection last year.
KOMU
Drinkwitz names 8 captains for 2022 season
COLUMBIA - Just over a week before the season opener against Louisiana Tech, Mizzou football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz named 8 captains for the upcoming season. Mizzou will have four captains each from the offense and the defense. On the defensive side, Mizzou's captains will be four seniors: safety Martez...
KOMU
Structure fire reported in Jefferson City Thursday evening
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on 2400 Hyde Park Rd. at 6:49 p.m. this Thursday, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Fire Department. Fire personnel arrived to find a burning storage shed behind the building, with the...
Comments / 0