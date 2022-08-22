ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Student loan forgiveness plan could affect local economy, economics professor says

COLUMBIA - After President Joe Biden formally announced the decision to forgive $10,000 of student loan debts for borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year Wednesday afternoon, an MU economics professor says this could help the local economy. The Biden administration's plan affects lower income families who receive Pell...
KOMU

EmVP: Barbers give free back-to-school haircuts at Columbia event

COLUMBIA - Albert Oakland Park in Columbia was buzzing Sunday morning before the start of a new school year, but not with bees. It buzzed with the sounds of giving back. Volunteer barbers had their hair clippers and trimmers buzzing as they provided free haircuts to children of all ages.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Battle High students say they feel safer with student resource officers around as new year starts

COLUMBIA - At the sound of the first bell on Tuesday, students at Battle High School returned to their classrooms for another year of learning. Many students said they were excited to see friends again, while others said they're scared to start classes. But after two new student resource officers were added to Battle in March, students say they're less concerned about safety heading into the new school year.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Boone County Commission may approve tax abatement request next week

Columbia-based equipment rental company EquipmentShare’s tax break application is expected to be approved next week. The Boone County Commission held its first of two public hearings Thursday for the company’s request. EquipmentShare is seeking a 10-year 75% tax abatement in order to expand its campus by building a flagship office, a technology development center and a few smaller office buildings at its current site on Bull Run Drive.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Gov. Parson to visit Columbia on Thursday

COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson is expected to visit Columbia Thursday, Aug. 25. He will make remarks at Clary-Shy Park at 9 a.m. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe will be in attendance to introduce Parson. Parson is expected to discuss his plans to extend agricultural tax credits and cutting state income...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

New Columbia fire chief to be chosen in coming weeks

The selection of a new Columbia Fire Department chief is expected in two to three weeks, said Sydney Olsen, city public information officer. The search began in January, when Andy Woody, who had served as fire chief since 2020, took a job as the director of the Arkansas Fire Training Academy. The city announced the final three candidates — Brian Dunn, Clayton Farr Jr. and Christopher Riley — in a news release on Aug. 8. They were chosen from 29 applicants representing 15 different states, according to the release.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Planned Parenthood temporarily closed until beginning of September, but other options remain

Planned Parenthood-Columbia Health Center is temporarily closed until early September due to a change in providers. The center is located at 711 N. Providence Road. Both the Columbia and Independence locations will be closed as the facilities’ clinicians complete a new training process, said Anamarie Rebori Simmons, director of communications for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, in an email Tuesday.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

No students injured after CPS bus involved in crash on Business Loop 70

COLUMBIA − No students were injured after a Columbia Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said the crash happened close to Hickman High School, next to the Dairy Queen on Business Loop 70. Baumstark said the crash happened as the bus...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MoDOT explores possible bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - As part of a statewide effort to improve connectivity between modes of transportation, the Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for feedback for a potential bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City. The Columbia—Jefferson City Express Bus Study explores potential transit service between downtown Columbia, Jefferson City...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, August 26

One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Howard County this Thursday. KOMU has reached out to the Fayette Police Department for more details. The Columbia Area Transit Study Organization (CATSO) directed its staff to consider proposals to combat climate change at its meeting Thursday.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Six men charged in MU hazing case assigned preliminary hearings

COLUMBIA - Attorneys of former MU fraternity members charged in the felony hazing of Danny Santulli attended a court hearing Thursday afternoon. The men face charges of felony hazing. This comes after an MU fraternity hazing case last fall that left freshman Danny Santulli unable to communicate, see or walk.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

3 Tigers named Preseason All-SEC by coaches

COLUMBIA- Three Mizzou football players earned Preseason All-SEC honors on Tuesday, as voted upon by the league's coaches. Kicker Harrison Mevis was named to the 1st Team. Mevis made 92% of his field goal attempts in 2021 and was named Preseason 2nd Team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday. Mevis was a 2nd Team All-American and 1st Team All-SEC selection last year.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Drinkwitz names 8 captains for 2022 season

COLUMBIA - Just over a week before the season opener against Louisiana Tech, Mizzou football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz named 8 captains for the upcoming season. Mizzou will have four captains each from the offense and the defense. On the defensive side, Mizzou's captains will be four seniors: safety Martez...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Structure fire reported in Jefferson City Thursday evening

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on 2400 Hyde Park Rd. at 6:49 p.m. this Thursday, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Fire Department. Fire personnel arrived to find a burning storage shed behind the building, with the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

