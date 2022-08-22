Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Related
WPBF News 25
'They just left it there to die': Deputies investigating teens trespassing oceanographic center and killing fish
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at theFlorida Oceanographic Coastal Center that happened earlier this month. Deputies said two brothers and their friends killed a tarpon and stole a snapper. "Anybody with half a brain knows you don’t climb a fence into...
click orlando
Victim, suspect ID’d in Brevard deadly shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in Brevard County released the names Friday of a 35-year-old woman who was shot to death and the 41-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger. Deputies said Ashley Perala was found shot to death inside a home on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay on...
click orlando
22-year-old dies in fiery Brevard crash after car strikes palm tree, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Titusville man died in a fiery Brevard County crash Thursday afternoon after he struck a palm tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Canaveral Groves Boulevard and Morris Avenue. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura...
850wftl.com
Local waitress steals customer’s wallet
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL– — A woman who doubles as a waitress and a cashier at a local restaurant has been arrested after she allegedly stole a customer’s wallet and used their credit card. 40-year-old Jennifer Mohamed of the unnamed restaurant was taken into custody on August...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Conducts Death Investigation After Person Found Dead Inside Barefoot Bay Home
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation that occurred early Tuesday morning at a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay. Deputies responded at approximately 1 a.m. this morning in reference to a person found deceased in the home. Initial investigation...
Charges dropped against Martin County corrections sergeant
A Martin County Sheriff's Office corrections sergeant who was facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting an inmate will not be charged, the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday.
Child predator arrested in Okeechobee County
An Okeechobee County man was arrested on probable cause for several charges involving solicitation of a minor child over the internet.
Restaurant employee arrested after stealing customer wallet, using credit card
According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Jennifer Marie Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on security camera using the stolen credit card at two local businesses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Port St. Lucie police officer retires after 20 years of service
At the end of each shift, officers call in to dispatch to let them know they are "out of service." Officer Don Paris made that call for the last time.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Aug. 23
Ceasar A. Lopez, 38, of Oak Street, Fellsmere; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): possession of cocaine, failure to leave information after crash/vehicle unattended, no valid driver’s license. Rachel E. Rooney, 30, of Fort Lauderdale; Status: Held on $25,000 bond; Charge(s): grand theft. Rodney Russell Watson, 66, of Woodland Drive,...
click orlando
Deputies investigating after person found dead in Brevard County home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in a Brevard County home early Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators said they were called to a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, when they found a person dead.
sebastiandaily.com
Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sebastiandaily.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating “suspicious death” in Barefoot Bay
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation that occurred early Tuesday morning at a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay. Deputy Tod Goodyear told Sebastian Daily that law enforcement responded at approximately 1:00 a.m. this morning in reference to a person found deceased in the home.
WESH
Man shot, killed in Brevard County, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. — An adult man was shot and killed in Mims Monday night, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to reports of a shooting on Cypress Avenue at about 6 p.m. They say they found the victim, who was taken to the hospital, where...
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Lyssa Calio ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 47-year-old Lyssa Calio BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Calio is charged with probation violation in reference to fleeing or attempting to elude without lights or a...
WESH
Death investigation underway in Brevard County
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in Brevard County. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a body inside of a home. "Initial investigation led agents to believe that the circumstances surrounding the...
treasurecoast.com
Indian River auto-burglaries end in crashed vehicle & suspects in custody
Indian River auto-burglaries end in crashed vehicle & suspects in custody. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and Sebastian Police Department responded to reports of numerous auto-burglaries at approximately 0500 hours this morning. A vehicle pursuit ensued as a result of the investigation and the suspect vehicle crashed in the 900 block of 5th St SW. All four suspects are in custody and there is no danger to the community at this time.
wqcs.org
Temporary Parking Lot Completed in Downtown Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Friday August 26, 2022: With the growing popularity of the Downtown area, the City of Fort Pierce is excited to announce the opening of a new temporary parking area located at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Melody Lane. The parking lot has been constructed with over...
click orlando
No charges filed against Melbourne police officer, Florida Tech security guard who fatally shot student
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The state attorney’s office for Brevard County announced on Tuesday it is not filing charges against a Melbourne police officer and Florida Tech security guard who fatally shot at a student after he lunged at an officer with a pair of scissors in December.
wengradio.com
Gabby Petito’s Family Asks People To “Light Up The NIght”
In a Twitter post, her stepmother, Tara Petito, asked followers to honor “Gabby and all domestic violence victims,” asking them to “please light up the night on the one-year anniversary” of her death on Aug. 27, using the hashtags, “#togtherwecan, #domesticviolenceawareness, #gabbypetito, and #thereishelpifneeded.”. Her...
Comments / 0