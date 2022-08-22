the whole 5 day quarantine was dropped from 10 days only as a means to get people back to work sooner so the biden administration could tout its job numbers and say look what we did for you. this whole planned demic was political. otherwise we would still see the death counter on the news at night. that stopped as soon as biden was placed into the residency.
if you have the flu( on vacation right now ) , a cold ( on vacation right now ) or any respiratory virus ( all on vacation right now) and your coughing and sneezing yes use some common sense and stay home until well
The vaccine does not stop anyone from being infected by the Covid virus. An example being a fully vaccinated Biden has caught it twice. So unless you stay locked in your house, and never open your door to anyone sooner or later you will get Covid.
