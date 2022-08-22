Read full article on original website
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Deivi García turns in rare gem, Zack Britton rehabs
C Rob Brantly 0-4 3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, HR, RBI, BB. Sean Boyle 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 3 HR (win) — three solo shots, but a win!. Edward Mujica 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save) Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
Pinstripe Alley
Splitting It Up: How the quest to change speeds led to the modern splitter
It’s impossible to know who threw the first pitch that was called a fastball. Most likely, some guy in the 19th century with a name like Tungsten Arm O’Doyle threw a pitch that had a lot of velocity, somebody in the crowd said, “Wow, that was a really fast ball,” and the name stuck.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/26/22
The Athletic | Lindsey Adler: The hits do not stop coming. Nestor Cortes, fan favorite and arguably the most consistent starter on the Yankees’ roster, is apparently dealing with a groin strain and now finds himself on the 15-day injured list. This is an unfortunate development for a team itching to get back into shape, and is a definite bummer for fans who have enjoyed watching him carve up lineups all year long. Hopefully this is more precautionary than anything and he’s back on the mound once his 15 days on the shelf are up.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: How a losing streak nearly tanked the 1922 Yankees
The past couple weeks have not been great for the Yankees. A 4-14 stretch to start August saw their lead in the AL East go from 12 games down to seven, and it would’ve been even lower had it not been for a crucial Andrew Benintendi home run against the Blue Jays on the 21st.
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker: Game 124
Welcome to a new daily feature for the final six weeks of the Yankees’ 2022 season. It’s no secret that at this point, Aaron Judge has become the story of Major League Baseball. He’s turned his final tour around the majors before free agency into his own playground of destruction, and even after going homerless for nine games, he got back on track against the Mets with homers on consecutive nights to reach No. 48.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Blue Jays, Orioles win extra-inning battles
Yesterday saw the Yankees successfully kick off a west coast road trip, opening up a four-game set in Oakland against the Athletics with a blowout win. For those of us on the east coast, that means a couple more late nights in our future, as a series against the Angels will follow the one against the A’s.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 3, Athletics 2: Judge, Cole power Bombers to narrow victory
Make that five wins in a row for the Yankees! Thanks to Aaron Judge’s 49th home run and an 11-strikeout gem from Gerrit Cole, the Bombers keep the positive momentum rolling. The narrow 3-2 final scoreline doesn’t reflect the Yankees’ dominance throughout much of this contest, so let’s recap how it all shook out.
Pinstripe Alley
How long has the slump actually been?
We all have seen the dramatic slump the Yankees have endured after a start that conjured visions of 1998. It seems like they have played poor ball for two months, with the Division lead having been cut in half in the process. Today, I want to look at this slump with a different eye. How long has it really gone on, and how bad is it?
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Mailbag: The best one-and-done Yankees and roster expansion
Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Zachary S. asks: Benintendi is fun to watch and I hope he keeps it up with the bat. I’m doubtful...
Pinstripe Alley
Aaron Boone is an amazing manager/genius
So after last night's very fun victory over the Mets, my wife and I were watching an episode of Brooklyn Nine Nine (very funny, witty and silly show if you haven't seen it and the title of my post is a reference to a different episode) and it was an episode with Fire Marshall Boone. I couldn't help but think our own Boone would likely engage in a similar style of psychological warfare that you can watch in the short clip below.
Pinstripe Alley
Against the Law: The origin of the spitball and emery ball
Over the past week, we’ve taken a dive into the history books to discuss how several of baseball’s most popular pitches came into existence. We’ve gone over how Fred Goldsmith and Candy Cummings each claimed to invent the curveball, pinpointed the knuckleball to either Toad Ramsey or Eddie Cicotte, found two possible origins for the slider separated by two decades, and traced the evolution of the splitter from the fastball and changeup through the forkball to the modern-day pitch. What we have not yet discussed, however, is where we will wrap up our series today: illegal pitches.
Pinstripe Alley
Did the Cardinals unlock Jordan Montgomery?
One of the iffiest feeling trade deadline deals in recent Yankees history is quickly feeling worse every time Jordan Montgomery takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals. He’s been dominant in his four starts since moving teams, culminating in Monday night’s complete-game, one-hit shutout against the Chicago Cubs — the first nine-inning effort of his career. He has allowed only one earned with his new team so far.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Gerrit Cole vs. JP Sears
Last night was the offensive breakout that felt weeks in the making. The Yankees scored 13 runs without a ball leaving the yard, with nine of those runs being scored by the 7-through-9 batters. Seven Bombers contributed multi-hit efforts and the team ended up with 20 base knocks total. Let’s see if they can parlay the momentum of this offensive outburst into a fifth-straight win.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/24/22
It was by the skin of their teeth, but the Yankees took both Subway Series matchups and have cruised into this day off with a tidy little three-game winning streak in tow. It’s not much, but the team may have finally started to pull out of their long, miserable rut. They have a series the lowly Athletics on the docket, which offers a quality opportunity to really get rolling.
Pinstripe Alley
Examining Jose Trevino’s impact behind the plate for the 2022 Yankees
The Yankees have gotten some great production from most of the expected sources this season. Aaron Judge has been outstanding, Anthony Rizzo’s power has returned, DJ LeMahieu has been good, and even Gleyber Torres had a solid first half. Jose Trevino, however, has provided an incredible return on investment because he has been, with a 3.7 fWAR, a highly unexpected source of production.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects put together strong seasons at minors’ lower levels
The Florida Complex League (FCL) and Dominican Summer League (DSL) wrapped up their regular seasons on Tuesday afternoon. The Yankees saw a number of strong performances from their youngest prospects at the two levels. Let’s take a look at some of the standout performers in the FCL and DSL from this season.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: JV approaches perfection again
The Yankees have now won three straight, sweeping the two-game Subway Series over the Mets to get their second half back on track. The pitching has been stellar and the offense is slowly but surely rounding itself back into form. Last night’s win couldn’t have come at a better time, as many of their AL rivals were victorious.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 13, Athletics 4: New York demolishes Oakland in a blowout win
So. It turns out Yankees games are a ton of fun to watch and recap when the bats are hitting everything under then sun. The offense absolutely poured it on the Athletics. To paraphrase the late great Yogi Berra, it got late really early in Oakland tonight. The Bronx Bombers jumped out to an early lead and cruised to the finish line.
Pinstripe Alley
Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 168: A Subway Sweep and West Coast Goals
The Yankees answered our wishes of riding the wave of the Josh Donaldson walk-off slam into a return to their first-half winning ways. They just had the wipe out, face-first on the sand for a few days before picking themselves back up (obviously). But after losing three in a row at home to Toronto and hearing choirs of boos at Yankee Stadium while Aaron Boone fumed in the postgame, they’ve actually put some wins together for the first time in quite awhile.
Pinstripe Alley
Aaron Judge’s chase for a 200 wRC+ season
As it stands now, Aaron Judge has a 196 wRC+ on the season. That’s a number we really don’t see often, and it only adds to the history we’ve had the privilege of watching over the course of the campaign. His 196 mark is the best in all of baseball, five points better than the next-best in Paul Goldschmidt, and 14 more than than second in the American League, Yordan Alvarez. The 196 figure is already an incredible feat, but we as baseball fans love a good round number, and his chase for a 200 wRC+ is as impressive as his home run count or any other of his historic chases.
