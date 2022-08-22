Read full article on original website
Joey Gallo never would’ve done this with Yankees, but it’s still embarrassing
The New York Yankees had to get rid of Joey Gallo at the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, if any sort of path to his departure presented itself. The Gallo Experiment hadn’t worked, and the rut he’d dug himself into was only getting deeper with each passing strikeout or depressing comment.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Deivi García turns in rare gem, Zack Britton rehabs
C Rob Brantly 0-4 3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, HR, RBI, BB. Sean Boyle 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 K, 3 HR (win) — three solo shots, but a win!. Edward Mujica 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K (save) Double-A Somerset Patriots:...
numberfire.com
DJ LeMahieu not in Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Josh Donaldson versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. In 484 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .278 batting average with a .782 OPS, 12 home...
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker: Game 124
Welcome to a new daily feature for the final six weeks of the Yankees’ 2022 season. It’s no secret that at this point, Aaron Judge has become the story of Major League Baseball. He’s turned his final tour around the majors before free agency into his own playground of destruction, and even after going homerless for nine games, he got back on track against the Mets with homers on consecutive nights to reach No. 48.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 8/25/2022
The New York Yankees take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Athletics prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon goes to the bump for the Yankees, while James Kaprielian gets the call for the Athletics. Jameson Taillon had a 2.30 ERA at the start of...
Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets
The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
MLB
Yankees Magazine: Twinkletoes
In one of those old-time photos from a bygone era, there is a picture of the 1938 New York Yankees -- including such immortal legends as Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Bill Dickey. Eighty-four years later, the name George Selkirk might not be as recognizable to Yankees fans as the...
Pinstripe Alley
Splitting It Up: How the quest to change speeds led to the modern splitter
It’s impossible to know who threw the first pitch that was called a fastball. Most likely, some guy in the 19th century with a name like Tungsten Arm O’Doyle threw a pitch that had a lot of velocity, somebody in the crowd said, “Wow, that was a really fast ball,” and the name stuck.
Pinstripe Alley
How long has the slump actually been?
We all have seen the dramatic slump the Yankees have endured after a start that conjured visions of 1998. It seems like they have played poor ball for two months, with the Division lead having been cut in half in the process. Today, I want to look at this slump with a different eye. How long has it really gone on, and how bad is it?
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects put together strong seasons at minors’ lower levels
The Florida Complex League (FCL) and Dominican Summer League (DSL) wrapped up their regular seasons on Tuesday afternoon. The Yankees saw a number of strong performances from their youngest prospects at the two levels. Let’s take a look at some of the standout performers in the FCL and DSL from this season.
Yardbarker
Highlights From the Yankees’ 2023 Schedule
The Yankees and the rest of Major League Baseball revealed schedules for the 2023 season on Wednesday, and changes are coming. For the first time ever, all 30 teams will play each other. Schedules will consist of 52 divisional games, 64 intraleague games and 46 interleague games. In addition, every team will play on Opening Day (March 30), Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), Lou Gehrig Day (June 2), July 4, Roberto Clemente Day (September 15) and Game 162 (October 1).
Pinstripe Alley
Aaron Judge finally got a challenge
Sometimes, competition gets the best of you. Max Scherzer must be borderline-uncomfortably competitive, at least on days he pitches. He’s built a legend that stands up to just about anyone’s in the history of the game — pitching with a black eye, screaming at managers, relief pitching in the World Series while nearly unable to turn his head. He’s going into the Hall of Fame, he rarely lets his competitive nature get the best of him.
Pinstripe Alley
Aaron Boone is an amazing manager/genius
So after last night's very fun victory over the Mets, my wife and I were watching an episode of Brooklyn Nine Nine (very funny, witty and silly show if you haven't seen it and the title of my post is a reference to a different episode) and it was an episode with Fire Marshall Boone. I couldn't help but think our own Boone would likely engage in a similar style of psychological warfare that you can watch in the short clip below.
Yankees’ Cashman Set to Extend MLB’s Longest-Running GM Tenure
Brian Cashman, the New York Yankees’ general manager, has been in his day-to-day position longer than any other GM in Major League Baseball, having begun his run with the Yankees in 1998. In comparison, the Boston Red Sox have won the World Series four times since 2004 under three different GMs, and now are working at a dismal level on a fourth. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets have shifted general managers like deck chairs. Most recently the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers fired theirs. There’s something to be said about Cashman’s longevity...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: How a losing streak nearly tanked the 1922 Yankees
The past couple weeks have not been great for the Yankees. A 4-14 stretch to start August saw their lead in the AL East go from 12 games down to seven, and it would’ve been even lower had it not been for a crucial Andrew Benintendi home run against the Blue Jays on the 21st.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees place Nestor Cortes on IL with groin injury
Giancarlo Stanton returns to action tonight against the Oakland Athletics, but unfortunately, left-hander Nestor Cortes finds himself placed on the injured list with a groin problem. Cortes was scheduled to start on Saturday night, and the Yankees will have to come up with a contingency plan for that outing. Reliever Greg Weissert was recalled to take Cortes’ place on the active roster. (Due to the Wednesday offday, manager Aaron Boone does have the option of simply sliding both Domingo Germán and Frankie Montas up a day since they’ll be on normal rest.)
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees to promote reliever Greg Weissert for West Coast trip
The Yankees will be getting more than just Giancarlo Stanton back for their West Coast swing through Oakland and Anaheim. Per Joel Sherman, reliever Greg Weissert will be joining them as well; there is a player going to the injured list who has not yet been reported. (Update: Ugh. It’s Nestor Cortes with a groin injury, per Lindsey Adler. We’ll have more on this soon.)
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/24/22
New York Post | Justin Terranova: Trading Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader was the surprise move of the deadline, but despite Gumby’s immediate success in St. Louis, Brian Cashman sounds unconcerned. The Yankees figured this would be the way the deal played out — Monty being immediately available, and New York waiting on the defensive upside Harrison Bader brought to the outfield. Given that that’s exactly what’s happened, it seems Cashman isn’t worried about looking bad.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees At-Bat of the Week: Andrew Benintendi (8/21)
As you all know, the Yankees haven’t had too many stellar at-bats in the last month or so. But the good thing about baseball is that even when a team struggles, it isn’t too hard to find the bright spots from one or two players. Despite the Yankees’ struggles, Andrew Benintendi has recovered from his slow start in pinstripes to put together some quality production as the team lifts itself out of an abysmal stretch of baseball.
Yardbarker
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
