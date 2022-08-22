Read full article on original website
WCAX
Lawsuit targets Vermont’s death with dignity law
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont doctor has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s nearly decade-old death with dignity law. Backed by a national advocacy group, she asserts the law is preventing her from providing end-of-life drugs to out-of-staters and is unconstitutional. Of the 11 jurisdictions nationwide that...
wamc.org
Vermont starting effort to chart future of state's forestland
The state of Vermont is starting a process meant to chart the future of the Green Mountain State’s forestland. The Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap is being developed to strengthen, promote and protect the state’s forests and forest economy as called for by legislation passed this year. An...
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
thetrek.co
We Are In Vermont! No, Really :-)
Nom-Nom One of the big treats on the trail is when we pass by a gas station or any other place that sells food. Living on Ramen Noodles, Knorrs, M&Ms, Slim Jims, and Nutty Buddies gets old so any chance we have to get town food, we do. We stopped at the Appalachian Market for just such an occasion. Here we meet Milton and his wife Nettie, two of the most entertaining people ever. We laughed and talked over what was the biggest quesadilla we had ever seen. One thing about food places close to the trail, they know that they will be dealing with hungry hikers and make their proportions hiker size. One day McDonalds is going to catch on to this and have an upsize from super to hiker size.
WCAX
Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall. The industry is expected to pump millions into the local economy, but this week one of the key financial institutions making the marijuana market possible is hitting the brakes. The Vermont...
WCAX
Vermont students to receive pandemic related food assistance
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The federal government is giving the Vermont Department for Children and Families and Agency of Education the green light to provide temporary food benefits to students. This extends to students grades pre-K to 12 who would normally receive free or reduced-priced meals at school. Pandemic EBT...
WCAX
Vt. voters encouraged to update voter registration before September
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s secretary of state is reminding all Vermont voters that they will be mailed a ballot for the November election and is urging them to update or confirm their voter registration information by the end of this month. The general election will mark the first...
WCAX
Vermont colleges bucking national enrollment trends
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Research shows college enrollment around the country is dropping, but schools in Vermont say they’ve been seeing the opposite. Some administrators say it’s the low cost and others say it’s a result of how the pandemic has been managed. This year, the University of Vermont is welcoming its largest classes, with roughly 3,000 students.
WCAX
Vermont postal problems persist
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Postal problems continue in Vermont, with many people forced to go to the post office to make pickups or the mail not showing up at all. Officials say there are many factors impacting the USPS’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but right now it appears that the main issues are staffing shortages and a recent increase in COVID cases.
WCAX
Vermont restaurants close due to staffing shortages
Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Updated: 9 hours ago. The first day at a new school can be nerve-wracking for students, but what about new teachers?. 2...
What Route 100 Says About Vermont: A Journey in Five Parts
On a summer night in 1978, I hitchhiked in both directions on Route 100. I was 19 and had the next day off from my summer camp job in Hancock. When I saw approaching headlights, I stood on that side of the road and stuck out my thumb. Each way held promise.
VTDigger
Abortions up to birth
It does not matter if anybody is aborting babies right up to birth yet. What matters is Vermont law allows abortion right up to birth with no restrictions, no regulations, no safeguards for women’s health. Vermont law allows non-physicians to perform abortions. Vermont law protects abortion providers. In essence...
With Roe overturned, Vermont lawmakers are already looking to next steps to expand abortion access
Pro-abortion access lawmakers and advocates in Vermont are campaigning hard to pass the Reproductive Liberty Amendment in November. But some lawmakers say it’s not enough. Read the story on VTDigger here: With Roe overturned, Vermont lawmakers are already looking to next steps to expand abortion access.
Man Wanted in Maryland Found Hiding in ‘Perfect’ Part of Hudson Valley
A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County. Massachusetts Man, Wanted in Maryland,...
Allrecipes.com
What Is a Creemee and Is It Really Better Than Soft-Serve?
If you've started reading this with a big question mark over your head, we understand. Everyone is familiar with soft-serve, but chances are that you only know what a creemee is if you're from Vermont, know someone from Vermont, or have visited Vermont during the warmer months. But let us...
WCAX
Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds
By Katy Savage The Rutland NAACP is asking for change after what appeared to be antique slavery shackles offered by a vendor at a gun show on the Vermont State Fairgrounds Aug. 13-14. The Rutland NAACP sent a letter to […] Read More The post NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Man arrested in Vermont in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Brian Preller, who is not from Vermont, was arrested in Hardwick in relation to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He appeared later in the day in federal court in Rutland where was released on conditions, including that he not possess any firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man arrested in Vermont in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters excited, but cautious about new student loan forgiveness
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Reaction from Vermonters on Wednesday was a mix of excitement and skepticism as President Joe Biden announced he was fulfilling his campaign promise to help cancel some student debt. The President's plan will cancel $10,000 for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year. People could also...
WCAX
Sunflowers planted at Vermont welcome centers to support Ukraine
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Drivers taking a rest at Vermont welcome centers across the state are being treated to a sunflower display. In a Facebook post, crews from the Vermont Agency of Transportation say a local Vermonter wanted to plant sunflowers throughout the state to show support for the people of Ukraine.
