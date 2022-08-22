ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCAX

Lawsuit targets Vermont’s death with dignity law

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont doctor has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s nearly decade-old death with dignity law. Backed by a national advocacy group, she asserts the law is preventing her from providing end-of-life drugs to out-of-staters and is unconstitutional. Of the 11 jurisdictions nationwide that...
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

Vermont starting effort to chart future of state's forestland

The state of Vermont is starting a process meant to chart the future of the Green Mountain State’s forestland. The Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap is being developed to strengthen, promote and protect the state’s forests and forest economy as called for by legislation passed this year. An...
VERMONT STATE
thetrek.co

We Are In Vermont! No, Really :-)

Nom-Nom One of the big treats on the trail is when we pass by a gas station or any other place that sells food. Living on Ramen Noodles, Knorrs, M&Ms, Slim Jims, and Nutty Buddies gets old so any chance we have to get town food, we do. We stopped at the Appalachian Market for just such an occasion. Here we meet Milton and his wife Nettie, two of the most entertaining people ever. We laughed and talked over what was the biggest quesadilla we had ever seen. One thing about food places close to the trail, they know that they will be dealing with hungry hikers and make their proportions hiker size. One day McDonalds is going to catch on to this and have an upsize from super to hiker size.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont credit union puts pause on cannabis banking

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is moving closer to becoming fully operational later this fall. The industry is expected to pump millions into the local economy, but this week one of the key financial institutions making the marijuana market possible is hitting the brakes. The Vermont...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Vermont students to receive pandemic related food assistance

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The federal government is giving the Vermont Department for Children and Families and Agency of Education the green light to provide temporary food benefits to students. This extends to students grades pre-K to 12 who would normally receive free or reduced-priced meals at school. Pandemic EBT...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. voters encouraged to update voter registration before September

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s secretary of state is reminding all Vermont voters that they will be mailed a ballot for the November election and is urging them to update or confirm their voter registration information by the end of this month. The general election will mark the first...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont colleges bucking national enrollment trends

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Research shows college enrollment around the country is dropping, but schools in Vermont say they’ve been seeing the opposite. Some administrators say it’s the low cost and others say it’s a result of how the pandemic has been managed. This year, the University of Vermont is welcoming its largest classes, with roughly 3,000 students.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont postal problems persist

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Postal problems continue in Vermont, with many people forced to go to the post office to make pickups or the mail not showing up at all. Officials say there are many factors impacting the USPS’s ability to deliver mail in a timely manner, but right now it appears that the main issues are staffing shortages and a recent increase in COVID cases.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont restaurants close due to staffing shortages

Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Democrat Matt Castelli wins nomination for U.S. House in New York's 21st Congressional District. Updated: 9 hours ago. The first day at a new school can be nerve-wracking for students, but what about new teachers?. 2...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Abortions up to birth

It does not matter if anybody is aborting babies right up to birth yet. What matters is Vermont law allows abortion right up to birth with no restrictions, no regulations, no safeguards for women’s health. Vermont law allows non-physicians to perform abortions. Vermont law protects abortion providers. In essence...
VERMONT STATE
Allrecipes.com

What Is a Creemee and Is It Really Better Than Soft-Serve?

If you've started reading this with a big question mark over your head, we understand. Everyone is familiar with soft-serve, but chances are that you only know what a creemee is if you're from Vermont, know someone from Vermont, or have visited Vermont during the warmer months. But let us...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
Mountain Times

NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds

By Katy Savage The Rutland NAACP is asking for change after what appeared to be antique slavery shackles offered by a vendor at a gun show on the Vermont State Fairgrounds Aug. 13-14. The Rutland NAACP sent a letter to […] Read More The post NAACP sounds alarm on sale of racist items at Rutland fairgrounds appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Man arrested in Vermont in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Brian Preller, who is not from Vermont, was arrested in Hardwick in relation to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He appeared later in the day in federal court in Rutland where was released on conditions, including that he not possess any firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man arrested in Vermont in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermonters excited, but cautious about new student loan forgiveness

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Reaction from Vermonters on Wednesday was a mix of excitement and skepticism as President Joe Biden announced he was fulfilling his campaign promise to help cancel some student debt. The President's plan will cancel $10,000 for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year. People could also...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Sunflowers planted at Vermont welcome centers to support Ukraine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Drivers taking a rest at Vermont welcome centers across the state are being treated to a sunflower display. In a Facebook post, crews from the Vermont Agency of Transportation say a local Vermonter wanted to plant sunflowers throughout the state to show support for the people of Ukraine.
VERMONT STATE

