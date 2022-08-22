ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury reacts with anger to Wilder wanting Usyk fight

By Craig Page: Tyson Fury didn’t take the news well of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder saying in an interview that he’d like to face IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. For Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), this means he’s got competition for the Usyk fight that...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua’s meltdown inside the ring

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder wasn’t surprised by Anthony Joshua’s mental meltdown inside the ring post-fight after losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time last Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder explains that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) was created and matched carefully during his career,...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier hits back at idea that Leon Edwards win over Kamaru Usman was a fluke: “It’s not the first time he has knocked somebody out with this kick”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Leon Edwards’s knockout against Kamaru Usman was a fluke. In the main event of UFC 278 last Saturday night in Salt Lake City, ‘Rocky’ faced ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. The matchup was a rematch of their previous outing in 2015 on UFC on Fox 17. In their first matchup, Usman scored a unanimous decision victory.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk slated for undisputed showdown on December 17

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could be slated for an undisputed heavyweight title showdown in December 2022. Last Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, whilst also capturing The Ring belt in the process. The contest was hard to call in the eyes of many but in the end, Usyk’s superior boxing ability got him the win he deserved – and put an end to his rivalry with the Englishman.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds

Jorge Masvidal has ripped Daniel Cormier after the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ said Leon Edwards should refuse to fight him. After Edwards scored a stunning fifth-round KO win over Kamaru Usman to become the new champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting the fight. It would be a massive fight given their history but Cormier advised Edwards to not take the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Robert Helenius
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Tyson Fury
FOX Sports

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: Everything You Need To Know

Two heavyweight kings of the ring — Andy "Destoyer" Ruiz Jr. and Luis "King Kong" Ortiz — will bring the pugilistic star power to Los Angeles when they meet in the ring at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 4, live on FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view. Both Ruiz (36-2) and...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Fury pricing himself out of Usyk fight with $500M request

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury has lost his senses, asking for $500 million and setting a deadline of one week for the loot to be offered to him for the undisputed clash against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. I hate to say it, but Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) appears to...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Wbc#Fox Sports#The Barclays Center#Fury
BoxingNews24.com

Fury vs Hunter Announced For Birmingham, October 29th

The long-awaited WBA World Title Final Eliminator clash between British contender Hughie Fury and US rival Michael Hunter now has a new date confirmed. The two are set to face off at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England on Saturday, October 29th with the winner emerging as the next contender to challenge for the WBA heavyweight title held by Daniel Dubois.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Jose Pedraza battles Richard Commey this Saturday in Tulsa on ESPN

By Craig Daly: Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza and Richard Commey battle it out in a 10-round fight in the headliner this Saturday night August 27th, on ESPN at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Pedraza vs. Commey card will be shown on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Mauricio Lara flattens Leigh Wood says Michael Conlan

By Craig Page: Michael Conlan believes Leigh Wood has made a drastic mistake by choosing to defend his WBA ‘regular’ featherweight title against the big puncher Mauricio Lara next on September 24th. Conlan feels that much younger 24-year-old Lara (24-2-1, 17 KOs) is going to “flatten” Wood (26-2,...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Tony Bellew expects Anthony Joshua to look improved in next fight

By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua is expected to take a confidence-booster level fight for his next contest in November or December. Joshua lost to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night in a rematch in Saudi Arabia. After the fight, the 32-year-old Joshua blew a gasket, throwing two of...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

LIVE: Pedraza vs Commey ESPN & FITE TV Stream

Top Rank Presents Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ on Saturday, August 27,at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT. Jared Anderson vs. Rovcanin in Heavyweight Co-Feature, Torrez Jr. vs. Marco Antonio Canedo in Special Heavyweight Feature – Undercard Streams Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy