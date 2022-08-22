Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
NYC's All-Time High Rent Reflects a Downside of CapitalismGenius Turner
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Deontay Wilder vowed to ‘clean out’ heavyweight division while naming three dream opponents
DEONTAY WILDER vowed to 'clean out' the heavyweight division last year as he gets set for a ring comeback. Wilder, 36, will return to action after a year out when he fights Robert Helenius in New York in October. The former WBC champion has not fought since his loss to...
Tyson Fury reckons Anthony Joshua ‘has found his level’ after ‘coming up wanting’ following Oleksandr Usyk loss
TYSON FURY has claimed Anthony Joshua "found his level" in defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. The 32-year-old Brit lost by split decision to the unbeaten Ukrainian in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Joshua's third professional defeat - and second in a row - has ended talks of an all-British dust-up with...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury reacts with anger to Wilder wanting Usyk fight
By Craig Page: Tyson Fury didn’t take the news well of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder saying in an interview that he’d like to face IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. For Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), this means he’s got competition for the Usyk fight that...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua’s meltdown inside the ring
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder wasn’t surprised by Anthony Joshua’s mental meltdown inside the ring post-fight after losing to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time last Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder explains that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) was created and matched carefully during his career,...
Tyson Fury sets deadline to make £500million Oleksandr Usyk fight and promises to retire again if it is not met
TYSON FURY will fight Oleksandr Usyk if a deal can be agreed upon within the next week. If not, the Gypsy King is set to stay retired after officially hanging up his gloves following his victory over Dillian Whyte in March. Usyk called out Fury for a fight after he...
Daniel Cormier hits back at idea that Leon Edwards win over Kamaru Usman was a fluke: “It’s not the first time he has knocked somebody out with this kick”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Leon Edwards’s knockout against Kamaru Usman was a fluke. In the main event of UFC 278 last Saturday night in Salt Lake City, ‘Rocky’ faced ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. The matchup was a rematch of their previous outing in 2015 on UFC on Fox 17. In their first matchup, Usman scored a unanimous decision victory.
UFC・
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk slated for undisputed showdown on December 17
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could be slated for an undisputed heavyweight title showdown in December 2022. Last Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, whilst also capturing The Ring belt in the process. The contest was hard to call in the eyes of many but in the end, Usyk’s superior boxing ability got him the win he deserved – and put an end to his rivalry with the Englishman.
Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds
Jorge Masvidal has ripped Daniel Cormier after the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ said Leon Edwards should refuse to fight him. After Edwards scored a stunning fifth-round KO win over Kamaru Usman to become the new champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting the fight. It would be a massive fight given their history but Cormier advised Edwards to not take the fight.
Boxing Legend George Foreman Is Facing Troubling Allegations
Former heavyweight champion of the world George Foreman is reportedly facing allegations of sexual abuse. A pair of women filed lawsuits in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. They are alleging that Foreman sexually assaulted and abused them in the 1970s when they were teenagers.
FOX Sports
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: Everything You Need To Know
Two heavyweight kings of the ring — Andy "Destoyer" Ruiz Jr. and Luis "King Kong" Ortiz — will bring the pugilistic star power to Los Angeles when they meet in the ring at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 4, live on FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view. Both Ruiz (36-2) and...
SkySports
Amir Khan wants to help Tyson Fury secure £500m undisputed fight against Oleksandr Usyk
Amir Khan believes Anthony Joshua was two rounds away from beating Oleksandr Usyk in Saturday's world title rematch, and has backed Tyson Fury to overcome the Ukrainian in an undisputed heavyweight showdown. Joshua was on the losing side of a split decision after a much-improved performance in Saudi Arabia following...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury pricing himself out of Usyk fight with $500M request
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury has lost his senses, asking for $500 million and setting a deadline of one week for the loot to be offered to him for the undisputed clash against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. I hate to say it, but Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) appears to...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury vs Hunter Announced For Birmingham, October 29th
The long-awaited WBA World Title Final Eliminator clash between British contender Hughie Fury and US rival Michael Hunter now has a new date confirmed. The two are set to face off at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England on Saturday, October 29th with the winner emerging as the next contender to challenge for the WBA heavyweight title held by Daniel Dubois.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury directs his promoters to tell WBC he’s unretiring and won’t vacate his title
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury beat the WBC’s deadline of Friday, August 26th, by letting his promoters know to tell the sanctioning body that he’s not retiring and will be resuming his career. The next move for Fury and his team is to try and negotiate an undisputed...
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Pedraza battles Richard Commey this Saturday in Tulsa on ESPN
By Craig Daly: Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza and Richard Commey battle it out in a 10-round fight in the headliner this Saturday night August 27th, on ESPN at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Pedraza vs. Commey card will be shown on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET.
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr says his dad will be in his corner for Conor Benn fight on Oct.8th
By Barry Holbrook: Chris Eubank Jr has revealed that his famous dad Chris Sr will be working his corner for his October 8th fight against Conor Benn at the O2 Arena in London, England. Eubank Sr working the corner of the 32-year-old is a move to create interest from the...
BoxingNews24.com
“That real AJ came out for a second” says Kalle Sauerland on Anthony Joshua’s anger after the Usyk fight
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Kalle Sauerland believes boxing fans should give Anthony Joshua a break for his brief meltdown inside the ring following his loss to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Sauerland says former IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Joshua (24-3, 22...
BoxingNews24.com
Mauricio Lara flattens Leigh Wood says Michael Conlan
By Craig Page: Michael Conlan believes Leigh Wood has made a drastic mistake by choosing to defend his WBA ‘regular’ featherweight title against the big puncher Mauricio Lara next on September 24th. Conlan feels that much younger 24-year-old Lara (24-2-1, 17 KOs) is going to “flatten” Wood (26-2,...
BoxingNews24.com
Tony Bellew expects Anthony Joshua to look improved in next fight
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua is expected to take a confidence-booster level fight for his next contest in November or December. Joshua lost to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night in a rematch in Saudi Arabia. After the fight, the 32-year-old Joshua blew a gasket, throwing two of...
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE: Pedraza vs Commey ESPN & FITE TV Stream
Top Rank Presents Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ on Saturday, August 27,at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT. Jared Anderson vs. Rovcanin in Heavyweight Co-Feature, Torrez Jr. vs. Marco Antonio Canedo in Special Heavyweight Feature – Undercard Streams Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.
