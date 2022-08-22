ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation VR2 seemingly has a release window

By Samuel Tolbert
 3 days ago
What you need to know

  • PlayStation VR2 was officially named at CES 2022, with Sony sharing small bits of new information on the headset throughout the year.
  • The PlayStation France Twitter account posted an image of PlayStation VR2, alongside the comment that it would be available in early 2023.
  • The PlayStation Instagram account also posted an identical message, indicating the headset will be launching early in 2023.

It appears that PlayStation VR2 won't be launching in 2022, but anyone eager for Sony's next big gaming headset won't be waiting much longer than that.

PlayStation France shared on Monday that the PlayStation VR2 would be launching in  early 2023. While there's still no exact release date, this does seemingly confirm that the headset won't be available in calendar year 2022.

This information from the PlayStation France account was then backed up by PlayStation UK on Twitter and PlayStation's Instagram account, both of which posted identical messages to PlayStation France.

The price of the headset has not yet been revealed, but Sony had shared numerous other bits of information, including how PlayStation VR2 uses new Sense controllers, which have the same haptic feedback and adaptive triggers as featured in the PS5 DualSense controllers.

PlayStation VR2 also allows users to customize their play area using a see-through mode on the headset. This will warn players if they move around and get too close to the edge of the designated playable area. The headset also features a cinematic mode for viewing any non-VR PlayStation content, including the PS5 UI.

So far, a handful of games have been confirmed for the headset, including a port of Capcom's 2021 survival-horror title Resident Evil Village. Sony first-party teams Guerrilla Games and Firesprite are also collaborating on Horizon Call of the Mountain , a first-person spin on the Horizon franchise that moves away from series icon Aloy.

