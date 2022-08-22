ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Report: Julio Rodríguez, Mariners Agree to $210M Contract; Could Max out at $470M

Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez has reportedly agreed to an extension with the team that could turn into the richest deal in Major League Baseball history, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The structure of Julio Rodriguez's massive extension is very complicated, but the topline details, sources...
SEATTLE, WA
1 Word to Describe Every MLB Team Heading into Stretch Run

The 2022 MLB season is winding to a close, with a little more than a month to go before the postseason begins and this year's 12 playoff teams set their sights on a World Series title. That said, teams out of contention still have plenty to play for, from answering...
MLB
Phillies' Bryce Harper Activated, Will Bat Cleanup After Recovery from Thumb Injury

The Philadelphia Phillies will receive quite the boost for the stretch run as they chase a National League wild-card spot. NBC Sports Philadelphia noted the Phillies activated Bryce Harper from the injured list and will hit him cleanup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harper has not appeared in a game since a June 25 victory over the San Diego Padres because of a thumb injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB to Hold 4-Game 'Korea Series'; League's 1st Trip to South Korea Since 1922

Major League Baseball announced Friday it has reached an agreement with the MLB Players Association and the Korea Baseball Organization to host the 2022 Korea Series—a four-game event in November. Two games will be played at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium (Nov. 11-12) and the others will take place at...
MLB
MLB Has a Real-Life Create-a-Player in Pirates' Rookie Oneil Cruz

You could try to imagine a Major League Baseball player who hits like Giancarlo Stanton, runs like Trea Turner and throws like Fernando Tatís Jr., but that would be unnecessary. That guy already exists in real life, and his name is Oneil Cruz. With time winding down on yet...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Juan Soto Won't Play for Padres vs. Guardians With Back Injury

San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is out for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians because of left-mid back tightness, the team told reporters. Soto was acquired by San Diego at the 2022 MLB trade deadline in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals. The Padres also landed veteran first baseman Josh Bell and sent a substantial haul of prospects to Washington to complete the deal.
Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. "I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."
PITTSBURGH, PA

