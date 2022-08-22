Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bleacher Report
Reds' Jake Fraley Tells Fan to 'Shut The F--k Up' on Video During Loss to Phillies
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley engaged in a heated conversation with a group of Phillies fans during Thursday night's game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Twitter user Chris Devine captured the argument, which included Fraley telling one person to "shut the f--k up:" Chris Devine @cdevine95. Jake Fraley gets...
GameDay Preview: Rays Head To Fenway For Friday Game on Apple TV Only
The Tampa Bay Rays have had their way with the Boston Red Sox lately, winning eight of 10 games this season. They've been great at Fenway Park the past four years, going 17-8 since the start of the 2019 season. They start a three-game series on Friday night, and the game can be seen only on Apple TV.
Bleacher Report
Report: Julio Rodríguez, Mariners Agree to $210M Contract; Could Max out at $470M
Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez has reportedly agreed to an extension with the team that could turn into the richest deal in Major League Baseball history, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The structure of Julio Rodriguez's massive extension is very complicated, but the topline details, sources...
Bleacher Report
Report: Cuban Pitcher Luis Morales Expected to Get Record Contract Bonus in MLB FA
Luis Morales, a 19-year-old from Cuba, is expected to command a record-breaking contract for a pitcher from the international bonus pool after being declared a free agent by Major League Baseball on Thursday, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. Morales will be eligible to sign with an MLB club on Sept. 7,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
1 Word to Describe Every MLB Team Heading into Stretch Run
The 2022 MLB season is winding to a close, with a little more than a month to go before the postseason begins and this year's 12 playoff teams set their sights on a World Series title. That said, teams out of contention still have plenty to play for, from answering...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'Basically Just Threw Me to the Side, Like I Was Trash'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said the Kansas City Chiefs' decision to trade him is providing motivation for the 2022 NFL season. Hill, who signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension after his move to Miami, explained to Outkick's Armando Salguero that he's eager to show the Chiefs made a mistake.
Bleacher Report
Fernando Tatis Jr. Rumors: Padres 'Highly Unlikely' to Contest Star's $340M Contract
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has quickly gone from superstar to disappointment after receiving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Despite Tatis' misstep, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports the Padres are "highly unlikely" to contest his 14-year, $340 million contract. San...
Bleacher Report
Tyler Glasnow, Rays Reportedly Agree To 1-Year, $25M Contract Extension
The Tampa Bay Rays and right-hander Tyler Glasnow have agreed to a contract extension through the 2024 season, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported it's a one-year, $25 million extension. Glasnow was set to become a free agent after the 2023 campaign. Glasnow...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Phillies' Bryce Harper Activated, Will Bat Cleanup After Recovery from Thumb Injury
The Philadelphia Phillies will receive quite the boost for the stretch run as they chase a National League wild-card spot. NBC Sports Philadelphia noted the Phillies activated Bryce Harper from the injured list and will hit him cleanup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harper has not appeared in a game since a June 25 victory over the San Diego Padres because of a thumb injury.
Bleacher Report
FAMU to Be Without 20 Players Against North Carolina Because of Eligibility Issues
Even at full strength, the Florida A&M Rattlers figured to have their hands full during Saturday's matchup against the ACC's North Carolina Tar Heels, but they reportedly will be far from it. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, a FAMU spokesperson said the program will be down 20 players because of...
Bleacher Report
MLB to Hold 4-Game 'Korea Series'; League's 1st Trip to South Korea Since 1922
Major League Baseball announced Friday it has reached an agreement with the MLB Players Association and the Korea Baseball Organization to host the 2022 Korea Series—a four-game event in November. Two games will be played at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium (Nov. 11-12) and the others will take place at...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
MLB Has a Real-Life Create-a-Player in Pirates' Rookie Oneil Cruz
You could try to imagine a Major League Baseball player who hits like Giancarlo Stanton, runs like Trea Turner and throws like Fernando Tatís Jr., but that would be unnecessary. That guy already exists in real life, and his name is Oneil Cruz. With time winding down on yet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: SP Nestor Cortes Hits IL with Groin Injury; Greg Weissert Recalled
The New York Yankees are expected to place starting pitcher Nestor Cortes on the injured list with a groin injury, according to The Athletic's Lindsey Adler. Reliever Greg Weissert will take Cortes' spot on the active roster, and Adler added the return of Clay Holmes is imminent. Cortes' absence comes...
Pacheco junior wins fan vote for Sun-Star Preseason Football Player of the Year
Pacheco star wins fan vote for the Merced-area high school preseason player of the year.
Bleacher Report
Jon Gruden 'Consistently' Sent Derogatory Emails as Raiders Head Coach, NFL Alleges
The NFL is pushing back against the lawsuit filed by former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, alleging that his habit of sending "derogatory" emails wasn't limited to his time away from the league in 2011 to 2018. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the NFL suggested that...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Juan Soto Won't Play for Padres vs. Guardians With Back Injury
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is out for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians because of left-mid back tightness, the team told reporters. Soto was acquired by San Diego at the 2022 MLB trade deadline in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals. The Padres also landed veteran first baseman Josh Bell and sent a substantial haul of prospects to Washington to complete the deal.
Bleacher Report
JC Tretter Retires from NFL at 31; Former Packers, Browns Center Is NFLPA President
JC Tretter has announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 31. The eight-year veteran said in a statement on Twitter he is walking away from football "on my own terms," but that he intends to remain active in the sport by "doubling down" on his work as president of the NFL Players Association.
Bleacher Report
Rams Reportedly Could Face NFL Sanctions Over Fight With Bengals at Joint Practice
Although the NFL doesn't have jurisdiction to punish Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald or any other player for their actions during Thursday's fight at a practice session with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams reportedly could face league discipline. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Rams may...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Aaron Donald Swings Helmet in Video of Fight With Bengals During Joint Practice
Aaron Donald is accustomed to going after the quarterback as a pass-rusher during games, but the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman went after members of the Cincinnati Bengals a different way during Thursday's joint practice. Donald was seen swinging a Bengals helmet at players during a brawl that broke out...
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Likely Starting QB Despite Pickett's Strong Play
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is intensifying, but it appears Mitchell Trubisky still has the upper hand on rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett. "I was told by a Steelers source last night that this is Mitchell Trubisky's job to lose," ESPN's Dianna Russini said Thursday on Get Up. "He is the starter in Pittsburgh as good as Kenny's playing, and the organization has been very impressed with Pickett's play on the field and his overall knowledge in the classroom, but for now this is Trubisky's job."
Comments / 0