Berea singer-songwriter pens Eastern Kentucky flood relief song

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – As flood relief and recovery efforts continue, people around Kentucky and the country are using their skills and gifts to help out where they can. One Berea songwriter is hoping her song, a message to Eastern Kentucky flood survivors, will help at least lift spirits as flood recovery continues.
Kentucky among states with lowest life expectancy

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data reflecting the life expectancy for each state based on 2020 mortality statistics. Among the 50 states, Hawaii was highest with an average of 80.7 years life expectancy at birth. Mississippi ranked lowest with 71.9 years of life expectancy. Overall, female life expectancy was higher, the differences ranging from 3.9 years more than men to seven years depending on the state.
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 25, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on new economic development projects, the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the special legislative session, investments in Eastern Kentucky, COVID-19 and monkeypox. He also named the Kentucky Distillers’ Association as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
Students lost everything in flood, shopping for school thanks to Craft Foundation

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Cleanup and rebuilding continues in eastern Kentucky. Nearly a month after deadly flooding destroyed homes and schools, many want to make sure ‘children’ aren’t lost in the mix- that includes our own sports director Jeff Piecoro who was in Jackson Thursday, taking a group of elementary students “back-to-school” shopping.
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
Kentucky veterinarians comment on parvovirus outbreak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a virus some Kentucky dog owners may not have heard of yet, but across other parts of the country, it’s causing significant problems. It’s called parvovirus, and It’s highly contagious. Dr. Dianne Dawes, veterinarian, and owner of PetVet365 says parvovirus...
These Invasive Species in Kentucky Are Bad News and Here’s Why [VIDEOS]

The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in

A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.

