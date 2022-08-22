Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky stays warm and dry into the mid-week
It was another dry Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky although if you looked outside at any point it appeared rain was on the horizon with some darker clouds mixed in with the sunshine. Luckily none of those clouds produced any rain and it ended up pretty pleasant for late August with highs in the mid-80s in most spots.
WSAZ
Emily Bennett returns from covering devasting Eastern Kentucky flooding
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ’s Emily Bennett spent a week reporting from Eastern Kentucky, as the community continued cleanup from the devastating flooding late last month. She stopped by First Look at Four to talk about her experiences and the people she met along the way.
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
WTVQ
Berea singer-songwriter pens Eastern Kentucky flood relief song
BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – As flood relief and recovery efforts continue, people around Kentucky and the country are using their skills and gifts to help out where they can. One Berea songwriter is hoping her song, a message to Eastern Kentucky flood survivors, will help at least lift spirits as flood recovery continues.
Thousands of pairs of shoes, socks distributed in flood ravaged areas of Kentucky
Thousands of pairs of shoes and socks are being distributed to people affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky last month. The Samaritan’s Feet organization partnered with the University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari, the Kentucky basketball team and state officials to give away bags containing shoes and socks Tuesday.
WKRC
Kentucky among states with lowest life expectancy
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data reflecting the life expectancy for each state based on 2020 mortality statistics. Among the 50 states, Hawaii was highest with an average of 80.7 years life expectancy at birth. Mississippi ranked lowest with 71.9 years of life expectancy. Overall, female life expectancy was higher, the differences ranging from 3.9 years more than men to seven years depending on the state.
spectrumnews1.com
WaterStep purifying tens of thousands of gallons of water for eastern Kentucky flood victims daily
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers with WaterStep in Louisville are busy working to provide clean water in eastern Kentucky following the devastating flooding there. WaterStep provides water purification tools in developing countries and in cases of war or disaster. The group has been sending shipments to Ukraine to aid in...
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
935wain.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 25, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on new economic development projects, the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the special legislative session, investments in Eastern Kentucky, COVID-19 and monkeypox. He also named the Kentucky Distillers’ Association as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
WTVQ
Students lost everything in flood, shopping for school thanks to Craft Foundation
JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Cleanup and rebuilding continues in eastern Kentucky. Nearly a month after deadly flooding destroyed homes and schools, many want to make sure ‘children’ aren’t lost in the mix- that includes our own sports director Jeff Piecoro who was in Jackson Thursday, taking a group of elementary students “back-to-school” shopping.
WBKO
“Kentucky Living” Magazine thrones 5 Broke Girls Restaurant with having best burger
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Looking for the best burger in Kentucky?. Well look no further, they say it’s located in the city of Horse Cave. Earlier this month, “Kentucky Living” magazine awarded the restaurant “5 Broke Girls” for having the best burger in Kentucky in 2022.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
WTVQ
Kentucky veterinarians comment on parvovirus outbreak
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a virus some Kentucky dog owners may not have heard of yet, but across other parts of the country, it’s causing significant problems. It’s called parvovirus, and It’s highly contagious. Dr. Dianne Dawes, veterinarian, and owner of PetVet365 says parvovirus...
What are Kentucky’s favorite dog breeds?
Did your favorite breed of dog crack Kentucky's top five?
clayconews.com
SOUTHEAST KENTUCKY TRUCKER LEGEND PAUL BRAY "BIG BOPPER" OF LONDON PASSES AWAY
LONDON, KY - ClayCoNews is sad to report that on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 legendary trucker/racer Paul Bray "Big Bopper" of London, Kentucky finished his last race. We would like to take a moment and pay tribute to a man who was loved and respected by all who knew him.
These Invasive Species in Kentucky Are Bad News and Here’s Why [VIDEOS]
The various versions of natural resources departments across the nation could, I guess, be considered conquerors. Well, they certainly go to great LENGTHS to conquer. And I call them that because of the many non-native or invasive species of animals or plant life that deal a blow to ecosystems across the country. I mean, that's what you do to invaders...you CONQUER them.
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
WCPO
Gov. Beshear, lawmakers to begin special session on Wednesday to focus on Kentucky flood relief
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Beshear has called state lawmakers in for a special session on Wednesday. The session's focus is to work on flood relief for eastern Kentucky. "This will be to create a SAFE fund. Similar to the one on western Kentucky that can help our eastern Kentucky communities," Gov. Beshear said in a video.
WLKY.com
World Champion show horse Don O'Neill to retire at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — World Champion show horse Don O'Neill will enter the ring one last time at the Kentucky State Fair on Friday. The legendary American Saddlebred is retiring at age 13, hanging up his show bridle to enjoy the rolling hills of Kentucky horse country. Don O'Neill is...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Humane Society taking in 72 animals from eastern Kentucky shelters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Overwhelmed animal shelters in eastern Kentucky are getting some much-needed aid from the Kentucky Humane Society. KHS announced in a press release that they would be taking in 72 animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky that have been affected by the flooding. Animals arrived at KHS...
