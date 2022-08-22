Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
wxxv25.com
Flooding causes road closure in Harrison County
Check out this video sent in by Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. You can see water completely flooding over the road, causing the road to close down. A washout also formed on the side of the road. Crews had to come out and fill it in before the road could be reopened. “A couple areas that the road started to collapse and have issues with. The road department brought crews out and did temporary emergency repairs in these areas to shore up the road and take care of those areas. Road department responded with equipment and manpower to areas where they had washouts. We’re able to secure those areas temporarily, get those areas safe for traffic in the area and to keep the road from collapsing any further.”
Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Gulfport, MS - Car Accident on I-10 near Cowan Rd Causes Injuries
Gulfport, MS (August 24, 2022) - At least one person was hurt after a car accident in Gulfport on Wednesday, August 24. The collision was reported at around 4:40 p.m. on Interstate 10 EB near Cowan Road. Lanes on both sides of the highway were blocked while paramedics were present. Emergency response crews were present at the scene.
WLBT
Both drivers died in 2-vehicle Highway 63 crash, coroner says
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Both drivers in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County died Monday night, according to Coroner Bruce Lynd. The coroner confirms the victims as 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula and 56-year-old Curtis Levell Price, also of Pascagoula. Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported on I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple wrecks are blocking traffic on Interstate 10 in Gulfport Wednesday evening. Delays are being experienced in the westbound lanes near the Cowan-Lorraine exit, but traffic is backed up to the Woolmarket exit as of 5 p.m. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the...
utv44.com
Officer killed in fatal Baldwin Co crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock, an officer on his way home was killed when two occupants of a pick up truck sped through a stop sign on County Road 36 and hit the officer's vehicle on Highway 59 just after 7 pm.
Lucedale woman arrested for allegedly stealing lawnmower
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a lawnmower in George County. Deputies responded to a report of the lawnmower stolen from a business around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 26 West between Highway 63 and Ventura Drive. A citizen told investigators they saw a woman riding a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Grand Bay flash flooding the worst some have seen in years
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rain continues -- causing more problems in southern Mobile County. The area taking on several inches of rain Thursday -- some of it had no where to go -- causing issues on the roadways and even more concerns with more rain in the forecast. Some...
wxxv25.com
Flooding sweeps the Gulf Coast during weekly storms
With rain hitting hard across the Coast for more than a week, flooding has been an issue. As rain continues to fall, the drainage system is not always able to keep up and backs up, which leads to an overflow on the roads. Crashes are more prominent because of the...
wxxv25.com
Law enforcement needs help identifying suspect who allegedly stole gun from car in Harrison County
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify the person shown in this video. Investigators says on Monday, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., a tall, thin black male, wearing all black and blue latex gloves, broke into a car in the Clear Springs subdivision.
Police investigating after family members find 52-year-old Mississippi man dead with signs of trauma
Police are investigating after a 52-year-old Mississippi man was found dead in his home. WLOX in Biloxi reports that family members found Eric Dean Barnes, 52, dead in his Biloxi home on Azalea Street. When officers arrived, they reportedly they uncovered evidence that the man had died from obvious trauma.
Road closures in Mobile due to flooding
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Days of heavy rain is bringing flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast, including Mobile, where the city is closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on. Mobile County Public Works is working to evaluate other road conditions in the county. MCPW is asking that residents in […]
wxxv25.com
Two die in collision in Jackson County overnight
Two men died in a head-on collision Monday night on Highway 63 in Jackson County, just south of the George County line. Jackson County coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said Curtis Levell Price, 56, was driving his Buick Lacrosse north in the southbound lane of Highway 63 when he struck a red Ford F-150 driven by Jason Scott Clark, 25.
Mississippi man wanted for stealing Volkswagen and Black Labrador Retriever. Have you seen him?
A Mississippi man is wanted in connection with the theft of a vehicle and a Black Labrador Retriever. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jeffery Joseph Balius Jr. 33, who is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft and Dog Theft and by MDOC. Police say the theft occurred...
Mississippi woman charged with filing false police report that triggered statewide Amber Alert
A Mississippi woman has been arrested after officials say she filed a false police report that triggered a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday. Valerie Faye Lord, 43, was arrested and charged with filing a false police report by the Gulfport Police Department. Lord is accused of reporting a kidnapping that didn’t...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Alliance for Public Safety requesting body cam footage from officer-involved shooting
The Mississippi Alliance for Public Safety is requesting body cam footage from Monday night’s officer-involved shooting in Biloxi. Officers responded to a call on Benachi Avenue in the Oakwood Village neighborhood. Forty-two-year-old Mable Arrington was shot by police and died later that night while in surgery. On Facebook, Mississippi...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport man surrenders after police negotiations
A possible mental health emergency ends peacefully after a Gulfport man surrenders to police. Gulfport police received a call about a man inside his home with a gun, making threatening statements. Police were told the man may be suffering with his mental health. Police arrived to 24th Street in Gulfport...
bobgermanylaw.com
Pascagoula, MS - Jason Clark, Curtis Price Killed in Head-On Crash on MS-63
Pascagoula, MS (August 23, 2022) - A head-on collision outside of Pascagoula left two people dead on Monday night, August 22. The fatal crash took place on MS-63 at around 9:30 p.m. in Jackson County. Local reports revealed that 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula was headed southbound in a Ford...
wxxv25.com
Long Beach Police K9 Jack receiving donation of body armor
K9 Jack in Long Beach is getting some new threads. Long Beach Police Department’s K9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. Jack was welcomed to the Long Beach force in October 2021, after going through certification training with handler and Officer Eddie Gossett. Getting the vest was...
