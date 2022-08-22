ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

WALA-TV FOX10

Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Flooding causes road closure in Harrison County

Check out this video sent in by Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. You can see water completely flooding over the road, causing the road to close down. A washout also formed on the side of the road. Crews had to come out and fill it in before the road could be reopened. “A couple areas that the road started to collapse and have issues with. The road department brought crews out and did temporary emergency repairs in these areas to shore up the road and take care of those areas. Road department responded with equipment and manpower to areas where they had washouts. We’re able to secure those areas temporarily, get those areas safe for traffic in the area and to keep the road from collapsing any further.”
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound.  Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators […]
MOBILE, AL
bobgermanylaw.com

Gulfport, MS - Car Accident on I-10 near Cowan Rd Causes Injuries

Gulfport, MS (August 24, 2022) - At least one person was hurt after a car accident in Gulfport on Wednesday, August 24. The collision was reported at around 4:40 p.m. on Interstate 10 EB near Cowan Road. Lanes on both sides of the highway were blocked while paramedics were present. Emergency response crews were present at the scene.
GULFPORT, MS
WLBT

Both drivers died in 2-vehicle Highway 63 crash, coroner says

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Both drivers in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County died Monday night, according to Coroner Bruce Lynd. The coroner confirms the victims as 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula and 56-year-old Curtis Levell Price, also of Pascagoula. Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported on I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple wrecks are blocking traffic on Interstate 10 in Gulfport Wednesday evening. Delays are being experienced in the westbound lanes near the Cowan-Lorraine exit, but traffic is backed up to the Woolmarket exit as of 5 p.m. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the...
GULFPORT, MS
utv44.com

Officer killed in fatal Baldwin Co crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock, an officer on his way home was killed when two occupants of a pick up truck sped through a stop sign on County Road 36 and hit the officer's vehicle on Highway 59 just after 7 pm.
WKRG News 5

Lucedale woman arrested for allegedly stealing lawnmower

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a lawnmower in George County. Deputies responded to a report of the lawnmower stolen from a business around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 26 West between Highway 63 and Ventura Drive. A citizen told investigators they saw a woman riding a […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Grand Bay flash flooding the worst some have seen in years

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rain continues -- causing more problems in southern Mobile County. The area taking on several inches of rain Thursday -- some of it had no where to go -- causing issues on the roadways and even more concerns with more rain in the forecast. Some...
GRAND BAY, AL
wxxv25.com

Flooding sweeps the Gulf Coast during weekly storms

With rain hitting hard across the Coast for more than a week, flooding has been an issue. As rain continues to fall, the drainage system is not always able to keep up and backs up, which leads to an overflow on the roads. Crashes are more prominent because of the...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG News 5

Road closures in Mobile due to flooding

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Days of heavy rain is bringing flooding to parts of the Gulf Coast, including Mobile, where the city is closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on. Mobile County Public Works is working to evaluate other road conditions in the county. MCPW is asking that residents in […]
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Two die in collision in Jackson County overnight

Two men died in a head-on collision Monday night on Highway 63 in Jackson County, just south of the George County line. Jackson County coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said Curtis Levell Price, 56, was driving his Buick Lacrosse north in the southbound lane of Highway 63 when he struck a red Ford F-150 driven by Jason Scott Clark, 25.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport man surrenders after police negotiations

A possible mental health emergency ends peacefully after a Gulfport man surrenders to police. Gulfport police received a call about a man inside his home with a gun, making threatening statements. Police were told the man may be suffering with his mental health. Police arrived to 24th Street in Gulfport...
GULFPORT, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Pascagoula, MS - Jason Clark, Curtis Price Killed in Head-On Crash on MS-63

Pascagoula, MS (August 23, 2022) - A head-on collision outside of Pascagoula left two people dead on Monday night, August 22. The fatal crash took place on MS-63 at around 9:30 p.m. in Jackson County. Local reports revealed that 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula was headed southbound in a Ford...
wxxv25.com

Long Beach Police K9 Jack receiving donation of body armor

K9 Jack in Long Beach is getting some new threads. Long Beach Police Department’s K9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. Jack was welcomed to the Long Beach force in October 2021, after going through certification training with handler and Officer Eddie Gossett. Getting the vest was...
LONG BEACH, MS

