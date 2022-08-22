Read full article on original website
Child wanders from Haskew Elementary, found one mile away
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Public Schools is investigating how an elementary school student, described as an 8-year-old, wandered off campus during school hours and wasn't found until he was more than a mile away. It happened Wednesday afternoon at Haskew Elementary in Irvington. Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the district, says the little boy was returned to campus safely in about 15 minutes. An image obtained by NBC 15 News shows the boy walking by himself along McDonald Road. We're told he was found on Lake Tahoe Dr, which is 1.2 miles from the school, and that he crossed Old Pascagoula Road. Philips says a principal and teacher located him "about three-quarters of a mile away."
Self-serve sandbags at the Harrison County Work Centers
Self-serve sandbags will be available beginning at 5:00 PM today at the Harrison County Work Centers. District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Rd. District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Ave. Gulfport. District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Rd. District 4 Orange Grove Work...
Gulfport, MS - Car Accident on I-10 near Cowan Rd Causes Injuries
Gulfport, MS (August 24, 2022) - At least one person was hurt after a car accident in Gulfport on Wednesday, August 24. The collision was reported at around 4:40 p.m. on Interstate 10 EB near Cowan Road. Lanes on both sides of the highway were blocked while paramedics were present. Emergency response crews were present at the scene.
Long Beach Police K9 Jack receiving donation of body armor
K9 Jack in Long Beach is getting some new threads. Long Beach Police Department’s K9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. Jack was welcomed to the Long Beach force in October 2021, after going through certification training with handler and Officer Eddie Gossett. Getting the vest was...
Aldi grocery store officially opens in Ocean Springs
After a four year wait, the Aldi grocery store in Ocean Springs is finally open. The stormy weather didn’t keep people from heading to the grand opening of the Aldi grocery store. Customer Traceyann Vernon said, “I got here at like 5 this morning.”. Early birds like Traceyann...
State Farm subsidiary to pay $100M for false Katrina claims
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., a subsidiary of State Farm Insurance, has agreed to pay the federal government $100 million in restitution over its alleged mishandling of flood insurance claims after Hurricane Katrina. The settlement marks the conclusion of legal proceedings that began more than 16 years ago when two […]
Jackson County Chamber Anchor Awards honor small businesses and organizations
This morning, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce held their 14th annual Anchor Awards Ceremony at Pelican Landing in Moss Point. This awards ceremony celebrates outstanding small businesses and nonprofits in the community. There are four categories for recipients: Thrive 1 award, which is for businesses with less than 50 employees, Thrive 2 award, which is for businesses who have more than 50 employees, Pioneer Award for those that have been in business for a year, and the Grit Award, which is for nonprofit organizations.
Homeless community told to leave woods behind Tillman's Corner by Aug 24
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The homeless community living in the woods behind the Lowe's in Tillman's Corner has two days to pack up and leave. Two weeks ago, we told you about complaints from a business owner who says the group has been stealing and damaging his property. Now...
Gulfport man surrenders after police negotiations
A possible mental health emergency ends peacefully after a Gulfport man surrenders to police. Gulfport police received a call about a man inside his home with a gun, making threatening statements. Police were told the man may be suffering with his mental health. Police arrived to 24th Street in Gulfport...
Coast residents prepare for river flooding
When the Tchoutacabouffa River rises, Biloxi residents living at Wells Ferry Landing take action. After days of heavy rainfall, it’s not an uncommon sight to see cars lining Highway 67 near James Brandon Road. News 25 spoke to a few residents checking on their cars one last time before...
4 MCPSS schools dismissing early due to weather, flooding
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public Schools System confirmed four schools will be dismissing early due to weather, citing flooding as the main concern, according to MCPSS. Both Booth Elementary and Bryant High School are experiencing power outages and area flooding. Grand Bay Middle and Alba Middle School are both dismissing early […]
Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators […]
Pascagoula, MS - Jason Clark, Curtis Price Killed in Head-On Crash on MS-63
Pascagoula, MS (August 23, 2022) - A head-on collision outside of Pascagoula left two people dead on Monday night, August 22. The fatal crash took place on MS-63 at around 9:30 p.m. in Jackson County. Local reports revealed that 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula was headed southbound in a Ford...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported on I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple wrecks are blocking traffic on Interstate 10 in Gulfport Wednesday evening. Delays are being experienced in the westbound lanes near the Cowan-Lorraine exit, but traffic is backed up to the Woolmarket exit as of 5 p.m. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the...
Mississippi Alliance for Public Safety requesting body cam footage from officer-involved shooting
The Mississippi Alliance for Public Safety is requesting body cam footage from Monday night’s officer-involved shooting in Biloxi. Officers responded to a call on Benachi Avenue in the Oakwood Village neighborhood. Forty-two-year-old Mable Arrington was shot by police and died later that night while in surgery. On Facebook, Mississippi...
Flooding sweeps the Gulf Coast during weekly storms
With rain hitting hard across the Coast for more than a week, flooding has been an issue. As rain continues to fall, the drainage system is not always able to keep up and backs up, which leads to an overflow on the roads. Crashes are more prominent because of the...
Mobile Police: One Wounded in Attempted Armed Robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One man on the run, after police say he shot a guy , trying to rob him. It happened two weeks ago at some apartments off Village Green Drive. MPD says this is the guy they’re looking for: 20 year old Emerson Striverson. According to investigators, the victim, and a woman were sitting inside a car , when Striverson, and another guy, walked up to the car, and demanded money. When the victim said he didn’t have any money, the woman bailed out of the car, and police say that’s when Striverson opened fire. The victim was hit, and hospitalized with a non-life threatening wound. Striverson, and the other man, got away.
Former Foley church financial secretary admits to embezzling $200,000
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The former financial secretary of a Foley church pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $200,000. Sharon Collins worked for First Baptist Church from May 2007 until July 2019. During most of that time, she admitted in a written plea agreement, she fraudulently used church credit cards issued in her name and the names of other employees to steal $209,745. For years, she admitted, she used church credit cards to make personal expenses, from satellite TV to plane trips to a college degree.
MCSO: Mobile home fire claims lives of 2 boys
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - A mobile home fire claimed the lives of two boys, ages 4 and 2, in south Mobile County Thursday night. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke out at a home on Magnolia Road off Two Mile Road in Irvington. According to Sgt....
Flooding causes road closure in Harrison County
Check out this video sent in by Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan. You can see water completely flooding over the road, causing the road to close down. A washout also formed on the side of the road. Crews had to come out and fill it in before the road could be reopened. “A couple areas that the road started to collapse and have issues with. The road department brought crews out and did temporary emergency repairs in these areas to shore up the road and take care of those areas. Road department responded with equipment and manpower to areas where they had washouts. We’re able to secure those areas temporarily, get those areas safe for traffic in the area and to keep the road from collapsing any further.”
