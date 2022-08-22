ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wexford County, MI

What Drivers Need to Remember with School Buses Back on the Road

By Meredith St. Henry
 3 days ago
Buses are getting back on the roads, and the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind you of the rules when it comes to driving near a school bus.

If the bus lights are flashing red, you must stop at least 20 feet from the bus. If the bus lights only flash yellow, you can go around the bus.

Many school buses now have cameras, so if you break the law and don’t get pulled over, there is a good chance you could still get a ticket.

“The short amount of time that the bus is stopped waiting for those kids is well worth you waiting to let those kids get out there instead of the consequences that could happen, being in a hurry and going around that bus, it’s just not worth that extra ten, 15 seconds,” said Undersheriff Rick Doehring for Wexford County.

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says each school year, they investigate about 20 cases of drivers improperly passing buses.

