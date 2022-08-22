ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

wnky.com

Get your furr-ever friend at Clear the Shelters this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s every animal lover’s favorite weekend…. “We’re super excited, Clear The Shelters is this weekend,” said Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society Adoption Center Manager Brandon Taylor. Saturday and Sunday, participating local animal shelters are offering half off adoption fees in an effort...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Pet of the Day – Ms. Jackson

Ms. Jackson is a one year old female who is known for her big personality and talkative attitude. You can adopt her at the BG/Warren County Humane Society today.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Logan County man arrested in puppy mill investigation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – An arrest has been made following an investigation that led to a large number of dogs being rescued from a mill in Logan County. On Aug. 1 around 2:05 p.m., the LCSO conducted a search warrant at a residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflet, 54, on Milton Sharpe Road in reference to multiple tips about animal neglect, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials stated a lengthy investigation on suspected animal abuse and neglect took place, leading to 115 dogs and puppies being removed from poor living conditions and medical neglect. The dogs were taken in by the Logan County Humane Society, later assisted by Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, for fostering, medical care adoptions.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
Free oil change for single mothers returns this weekend

GLASGOW — Single mothers will have the opportunity to get their vehicle’s oil changed for free this weekend. Highland Hills Community Church said it plans to host the event for the eighth year. Over 600 oil changes have been provided to area women in need. “We think it’s...
GLASGOW, KY
Section of Glasgow Public Square to close for concert Friday

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department wants to remind the public that streets around the square in downtown Glasgow will start closing tomorrow for an event. GPD stated the closure will be due to the Warren Zeiders concert on Friday, Aug. 26. Please use caution if you travel...
GLASGOW, KY
Bike safety rodeo teaches kids to ride the roads cautiously

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Strap on your helmets and hop on your bikes- it’s the bike safety rodeo at the NCM Motorsports Park. Norton Children’s Hospital hosted the rodeo to teach kids the rules of the road in a unique way. A professional instructor taught the kids how to put...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Crime Stoppers: ATV and truck theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crime Stoppers says on July 19, 2022 a red Chevrolet Silverado was seen at an auto dealership in Franklin. A Ford F-250 was stolen from the car lot. Later that night the red Silverado and the stolen F-250 were seen on surveillance at a Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Glasgow/Barren sees record breaking hospitality amidst pandemic

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow and Barren County are home to several outdoor adventure spaces and peaceful landscapes… which is what many folks craved while being shut indoors during the height of the pandemic. In 2021, the county’s tourism industry generated nearly 900 jobs and can boast more than...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Franklin, KY USA

Found this sweet little heart when checking the mail. We had no idea what it was and immediately went to the website on the tag. What a cool movement! It definitely made our day and put a smile on our faces!!!
FRANKLIN, KY
RailPark’s Haunted Lantern Tours & Unseen BG want you

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Historic RailPark & Train Museum wants you to be a part of two of their spooky, upcoming events. Haunted Lantern Tours are back again this year. And you can be a part of another exciting Witches & Warlocks themed tour season. The character line...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
11 indicted by Russell County grand jury

Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Three area schools awarded $5,000 each from T.J. Regional Health

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health has chosen Adair County Elementary School, Austin Tracy Elementary School and Glasgow Preschool Academy for the initiative “12 Months of T.J. Adopt a School” giveaway. Each school will receive $5,000 in “unrestricted funds for the schools to use wherever the money...
GLASGOW, KY
Three local residents indicted in Adair County

Three local residents were indicted in Adair County Circuit Court this week. Elizabeth Ann Caldwell of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Brandon S. Crawhorn of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine third or...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY

