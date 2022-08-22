Read full article on original website
Related
wnky.com
Get your furr-ever friend at Clear the Shelters this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s every animal lover’s favorite weekend…. “We’re super excited, Clear The Shelters is this weekend,” said Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society Adoption Center Manager Brandon Taylor. Saturday and Sunday, participating local animal shelters are offering half off adoption fees in an effort...
spectrumnews1.com
Logan County Humane Society accepts animals from puppy mill, doubling shelter capacity
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. — The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky took in around 120 dogs after local authorities busted a nearby mill. That intake more than doubled their capacity overnight, so the shelter is in need of donations and volunteers to continue caring for the recently rescued animals.
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
wnky.com
Pet of the Day – Ms. Jackson
Ms. Jackson is a one year old female who is known for her big personality and talkative attitude. You can adopt her at the BG/Warren County Humane Society today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
Logan County man arrested in puppy mill investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – An arrest has been made following an investigation that led to a large number of dogs being rescued from a mill in Logan County. On Aug. 1 around 2:05 p.m., the LCSO conducted a search warrant at a residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflet, 54, on Milton Sharpe Road in reference to multiple tips about animal neglect, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials stated a lengthy investigation on suspected animal abuse and neglect took place, leading to 115 dogs and puppies being removed from poor living conditions and medical neglect. The dogs were taken in by the Logan County Humane Society, later assisted by Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, for fostering, medical care adoptions.
k105.com
Local eastern Kentucky flood relief effort a ‘huge success.’ Over 20,000 lbs of supplies, more than $12,000 donated.
The organizers of Saturday’s eastern Kentucky flood relief effort were thrilled with the number of supplies donated as well as the amount of money given to the local endeavor. According to the event organizers, Fred and Carrie Norder, of Falls of Rough, and Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, between...
wcluradio.com
Free oil change for single mothers returns this weekend
GLASGOW — Single mothers will have the opportunity to get their vehicle’s oil changed for free this weekend. Highland Hills Community Church said it plans to host the event for the eighth year. Over 600 oil changes have been provided to area women in need. “We think it’s...
wnky.com
Section of Glasgow Public Square to close for concert Friday
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department wants to remind the public that streets around the square in downtown Glasgow will start closing tomorrow for an event. GPD stated the closure will be due to the Warren Zeiders concert on Friday, Aug. 26. Please use caution if you travel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnky.com
Bike safety rodeo teaches kids to ride the roads cautiously
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Strap on your helmets and hop on your bikes- it’s the bike safety rodeo at the NCM Motorsports Park. Norton Children’s Hospital hosted the rodeo to teach kids the rules of the road in a unique way. A professional instructor taught the kids how to put...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: ATV and truck theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crime Stoppers says on July 19, 2022 a red Chevrolet Silverado was seen at an auto dealership in Franklin. A Ford F-250 was stolen from the car lot. Later that night the red Silverado and the stolen F-250 were seen on surveillance at a Bowling...
wnky.com
Glasgow/Barren sees record breaking hospitality amidst pandemic
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow and Barren County are home to several outdoor adventure spaces and peaceful landscapes… which is what many folks craved while being shut indoors during the height of the pandemic. In 2021, the county’s tourism industry generated nearly 900 jobs and can boast more than...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Franklin, KY USA
Found this sweet little heart when checking the mail. We had no idea what it was and immediately went to the website on the tag. What a cool movement! It definitely made our day and put a smile on our faces!!!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnky.com
RailPark’s Haunted Lantern Tours & Unseen BG want you
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Historic RailPark & Train Museum wants you to be a part of two of their spooky, upcoming events. Haunted Lantern Tours are back again this year. And you can be a part of another exciting Witches & Warlocks themed tour season. The character line...
wnky.com
National Park Service celebrates 106 years & Mammoth Cave now 50 years world’s longest cave
CAVE CITY, Ky. – The National Park Service turns 106 years old Thursday. The NPS conserves over 420 parks in the U.S. Many of those spots in nature are a huge draw for Kentuckians who love the outdoors. Our Commonwealth is home to a national park, two national historic...
lakercountry.com
11 indicted by Russell County grand jury
Several people were indicted by a Russell County grand jury this week. Those indicted included the following individuals:. Austin Passmore, age 18 of Dunnville, indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more and criminal mischief first degree. He was also indicted on charges of strangulation first degree, assault fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree, and theft by unlawful taking under $1000.
WBKO
“Kentucky Living” Magazine thrones 5 Broke Girls Restaurant with having best burger
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Looking for the best burger in Kentucky?. Well look no further, they say it’s located in the city of Horse Cave. Earlier this month, “Kentucky Living” magazine awarded the restaurant “5 Broke Girls” for having the best burger in Kentucky in 2022.
wnky.com
Bowling Green 12-year-old with down syndrome celebrates 10 years cancer free with entire school
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. –One young Bowling Green superhero, Asher Lewis, captured our hearts this time last year when he got a surprise visit from his hero, pro wrestler John Cena. Monday. Lewis celebrated 10 years of a cancer free diagnosis, supported by all of his school friends. If you...
WBKO
Three area schools awarded $5,000 each from T.J. Regional Health
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Regional Health has chosen Adair County Elementary School, Austin Tracy Elementary School and Glasgow Preschool Academy for the initiative “12 Months of T.J. Adopt a School” giveaway. Each school will receive $5,000 in “unrestricted funds for the schools to use wherever the money...
lakercountry.com
Three local residents indicted in Adair County
Three local residents were indicted in Adair County Circuit Court this week. Elizabeth Ann Caldwell of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Brandon S. Crawhorn of Russell Springs: indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine third or...
wnky.com
Barren Co. schools donate three school buses to eastern Kentucky
BARREN CO., Ky.-Barren County Schools are giving back to Letcher County classrooms in a unique way. “What we have in our parking lot would be a great gain for them at this time,” said Barren County Schools Director of Transportation Joey Bunch. Letcher County was hit by the deadly...
Comments / 0