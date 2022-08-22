ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Only Murders in the Building’: The 4 Best Season 2 Finale Fan Theories

By Erica Scassellati
 4 days ago

Hulu will release the series finale of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 on August 23. The final episode of season 2 is sure to be an exciting one and will hopefully clear up quite a few mysteries . Here are the 4 best fan theories about what will go down in the season 2 finale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIZcc_0hR8P5R500
Adina Verson as Poppy in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 | Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Teddy Dimas will die, setting up the mystery for season 3

Season 1 of Only Murders in the Building circulated around the mysterious death of Tim Kono. The final episode revealed Tim’s murderer, but Bunny’s death set up the plot line for season 2. Many fans think that the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale will end with a death that will serve as the mystery for season 3.

So who might get the ax in the season 2 finale? A popular fan theory is that Teddy Dimas will die. One Reddit user wrote, “Oliver and Teddy fighting in the elevator last episode and it being seen, plus the paternity secret all add up to tantalizing secrets being uncovered for season 3!”

They continued, “I predict Teddy will be found dead, and Oliver and Teddy seen fighting in the elevator points towards Oliver as the murderer for season 3. When the paternity secret (and lie) come out, it’ll only add suspicion forcing the trio to investigate again to clear Oliver’s name.”

Poppy framed Cinda for Bunny’s murder

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode 9 ended with Poppy revealing that she is Becky Butler. Oliver, Mabel, and Charles are now hot on Cinda Canning’s trail, believing that she could be the criminal mastermind. However, a fan theory exists that the famous podcaster is being framed.

“I think that Poppy is the criminal mastermind, and she is setting up Cinda so that she can take over,” one fan wrote on Reddit . “Obvious she wants to run a podcast but is under Cinda’s thumb. Cinda is definitely not a good person and did some shady shit in Oklahoma, but Poppy is behind this one.”

Oscar will return for the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 finale

Oscar Torres hasn’t appeared since the first season of Only Murders in the Building. It seems like Oscar simply went on to enjoy life after his release from prison. However, one fan has another theory.

“In a series where there’s lots of Wizard of Oz references (Will’s play, Poppy, “Did you ride here in a hot air balloon?”), and the murderer seems to be a ‘man behind the curtain’ figure (in the theatrical sense, staging everything),” a Reddit user wrote.

They continued, “It might be worth noting that Oscar is a character we’ve barely seen this series – ‘pay no attention to the man behind the curtain,’ indeed? And ‘The Wizard of Oz’s’ real name was Oscar Diggs.”

Teddy Will have his revenge on Oliver

Only Murders in the Building fans may remember that Teddy Dimas swore revenge on Oliver after his arrest. Later, a paternity test revealed that Teddy is Will’s biological father. One fan has a theory that this might have something to do with Teddy’s revenge.

“The motive would be clear – Oliver and his crew effectively took Theo away from him. He’s returning the favor, right?” they wrote. “So I’m left wondering, is that the extent of it? Did Teddy somehow set things in motion with DNA tests, maybe interfering with them (Oliver’s took an unusually long time to arrive) to fake paternity, just to screw with Oliver?” Alternatively, perhaps Teddy will get revenge by revealing the truth to Will.

The Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale will be available for streaming on Hulu on August 23, 2022.

