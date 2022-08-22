Bruce Springsteen Once Revealed Why He Feels Like a ‘Phony’

Bruce Springsteen is a Grammy Award-winning musician with chart-topping hit songs and millions of Spotify plays. Still, sometimes the Boss feels like a “phony.” Here’s what we know about the “Dancing in the Dark” artist.

Bruce Springsteen said that he feels like a ‘phony’

Artist Bruce Springsteen performs at Netflix FYSEE Opening Night ‘Springsteen On Broadway’ | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen is the Boss, with a handful of Grammy Award wins under his belt. He recorded a podcast with former United States President Barack Obama. He also earned millions of Spotify streams on songs like “Dancing in the Dark,” “I’m On Fire,” and “Born to Run.”

During one interview with BBC News , Springsteen commented on feeling like a “phony” regarding his music and relationship with his record label.

“All artists feel that way — all human beings feel that way,” Springsteen said with a laugh. The interviewer mentioned Springsteen would compare himself to other artists in the memoir Born to Run .

“I felt two ways,” the Boss explained. “Whenever I would judge myself, I’d say, ‘ok, I know I’m a phony, but I’m also the realest thing you’ve ever seen at the same time.’ I’d bounce back between those two things depending on the day and the evening.”

“To be a successful creator or musician, you have to be able to hold two completely opposite ideas in your mind at the same time,” he added, saying that’s his definition of adulthood.

Why is Bruce Springsteen called The Boss?

As the leader of the E Street Band, Springsteen is referred to as “the Boss” by other celebrities and fans. Even during one Full House episode, the character Danny Tanner mentioned that Bruce Springsteen is the Boss. Where did the New Jersey native get this nickname?

“In the early days when he and the E Street Band played gigs in small venues, it was Bruce’s job to collect the money and pay the rest of the band,” author Andrew Delahunty said, according to Far Out Magazine . “This led them to start calling him The Boss, a nickname which has stuck.”

Bruce Springsteen recently faced criticism for his 2023 tour ticket prices

Hailed as a hometown hero by many fans, this artist faced criticism for his 2023 world tour and its “dynamic pricing” system. Some concert tickets cost fans well over $1000 — a stark contrast to Springsteen’s working-class persona .

“In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing,” Landau said in a statement to The New York Times . “We chose prices that are lower than some and on par with others.”

“Regardless of the commentary about a modest number of tickets costing $1,000 or more, our true average ticket price has been in the mid-$200 range,” the statement continues. “I believe that in today’s environment, that is a fair price to see someone universally regarded as among the very greatest artists of his generation.”

