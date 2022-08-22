ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Guest
3d ago

I think the DC Mayor is saying, not in my backyard.. Wake up Sanctuary Cities there’s thousands every week that will allow Texas to share with you. Keep those buses rolling!

AP_001559.eb6678ee5cad4b078f6553bb606880bf.0200
3d ago

Sanctuary city. So offer them sanctuary please. Stop grandstanding and actually do something that u said you would do.

matthew Evans
2d ago

You made yourself a sanctuary city thinking you wouldn’t have to deal with the problem. Now that the problem is at your doorstep you have 2 choices. Deal with it or denounce the Biden policies that we all know are a humanitarian disaster in the making.

Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to Texas

Mayor Adams and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. As migrants continue to cross the Mexico-Texas border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending some of them to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. He even offered for those mayors to take a tour of the southern border and the crisis Texas is dealing with.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
