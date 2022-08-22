Read full article on original website
Launch day arrives for NASA's Artemis I mission that will journey around the moon
Launch day has finally arrived for the uncrewed Artemis I mission, which is scheduled to lift off on a journey around the moon from Kennedy Space Center between 8:33 a.m. and 10:33 a.m. ET.
This is the number one priority for Artemis I
NASA prepares to send mankind to the moon and Mars with the launch of the Artemis I space capsule. CNN space correspondent Kristin Fisher has more details on the US space agency’s latest mission.
