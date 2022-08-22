Read full article on original website
CNN sounds alarm on 'largest anonymous dark money' donation to conservative group
CNN sounded the alarm on Tuesday about a large "dark money" donation given to a new conservative group, The Marble Freedom Trust. The conservative nonprofit, led by former Federalist Society executive Leonard Leo, received a $1.6 billion donation from a single donor, electronics manufacturing mogul Barre Seid. "This massive dark...
Some conservatives fear Trump could face real legal jeopardy. Here's why
CNN’s Kristen Holmes and Gabby Orr break down their new reporting inside Trump world, where some are growing increasingly concerned about Trump’s legal representation following the Mar-a-Lago search.
Anti-Trump conservative group says the GOP has become an 'authoritarian nationalist cult' that worships Donald Trump
The Lincoln Project said Liz Cheney's election loss marked "the end of the Republican Party." The anti-Trump group said the party now only bears the GOP "name and branding." The group called the new GOP "an authoritarian nationalist cult dedicated only to Donald Trump." The Lincoln Project — an anti-Trump...
Mogul Donates Mind-Blowing $1.6 Billion to New Conservative Nonprofit
A staggering $1.6 billion was donated to a new conservative nonprofit group last year in what may be the largest cash gift ever to a politically focused organization. The huge donation—which was made by right-wing industrialist Barre Seid—was given to a group called the Marble Freedom Trust. The nonprofit is helmed by Leonard Leo, a conservative activist known for lobbying efforts on issues including abortion rights, climate change, and the political balance of the Supreme Court. The megabucks deal with the Marble Freedom Trust appears to have been structured in such a manner that both Seid and the nonprofit could avoid paying taxes on the transaction, according to The New York Times. “It’s high time for the conservative movement to be among the ranks of George Soros, Hansjörg Wyss, Arabella Advisors and other left-wing philanthropists, going toe-to-toe in the fight to defend our constitution and its ideals,” Leo said in a statement. Read it at The New York Times
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Trump is under 'constant assault' because he is an 'existential threat' to the establishment: Crowley
Trump is under 'constant assault' because he is an 'existential threat' to the establishment: Crowley.
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
Why Trump spent so much of his presidency at Mar-a-Lago
Trump spent hundreds of days of his presidency at his personal properties, Mar-a-Lago above all others. CNN’s Tom Foreman reports on why Trump spent so much of his presidency at his Florida home.
John Dean: Trump is going to be very unhappy about this document
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says that former President Donald Trump will not be happy about the contents of the redacted affidavit supporting the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home.
'Incomprehensible': Conway reacts to Trump team's leaked letter
George Conway discusses the leak of a letter from the National Archives (NARA) to former President Trump’s team that outlined NARA’s intention to share hundreds of pages of classified material it had retrieved with the FBI.
'Appalling coward': George Conway reacts to video of Lindsey Graham
Some top Republicans are claiming that the FBI planted incriminating information in the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump after their search. Conservative political activist George Conway reacts to these claims.
The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again
Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
Haberman: Here's why Trump wants to run in 2024
New York Times Washington Correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman explains why she believes Trump may run again for president in 2024, as well as his role in the current Republican primaries.
'Very damning letter': John Dean reacts to letter sent to Trump's legal team
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says the letter released by the National Archives showing it told former President Donald Trump’s legal team in May informing them that it was sharing hundreds of pages of classified material it had retrieved in January with the FBI, so that an assessment could be done on potential damage from how the classified documents had been handled, is very damning.
Ivanka Trump urges dad's supporters to donate $75 for signed copy of Jared Kushner's book (Amazon has it for $21)
In an attempt to entice would-be readers, she promises. “This book will reveal what really happened inside the White House during the four historic years of my father’s presidency.”
'Idiotic, nonsensical': Legal expert refutes Trump's Mar-a-Lago claim
CNN legal analyst Areva Martin says former President Donald Trump’s claim that he had a standing order to declassify any and all documents that he took to Mar-a-Lago is “idiotic and nonsensical from every standpoint.”
Trump Tells His Lawyers: Get ‘My’ Top Secret Documents Back
In the weeks after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, former President Donald Trump repeatedly made a simple-sounding but extraordinary ask: he wanted his lawyers to get “my documents” back from federal law enforcement. Trump wasn’t merely referring to the alleged trove of attorney-client material that he insists was...
Majority of American voters now agree that the FBI is 'Biden's Gestapo' after the controversial raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago, poll finds
The raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on former President Donald Trump’s home has damaged the agency's standing with Republican and independent voters, according to a new poll, which found that a majority agree with the idea that it has become 'Biden's Gestapo.'. The search of Mar-a-Lago has...
'Jesus': Rep. Eric Swalwell Learns On Air Just How Many Classified Docs Trump Took
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) reacted on air Monday to a new report that the federal government has recovered more than 300 classified documents this year from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. “Jesus,” Swalwell said as he was informed of the report from The New York Times...
