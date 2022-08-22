ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disappointed American
3d ago

What will it take to accept that everyone who ever worked in the con man administration is at the very least, moraly corrupt, but most of them just criminals.

James Runion
3d ago

The majority of us see through that 🤡 and the remaining cult followers will sit there and make excuse after excuse on why it's not true.If it walks like a snake,acts like a snake and moves like a snake he is a snake. Your brain has apparently deactivated from reality and cult leaders usually play a role in all of that. You will eventually need to heal and come back to the real world. He is not the next coming and he will never be back as President. He has been canned and thrown away after the majority said we've seen enough lies and bs. It is time to move on!!

livin in the USA
3d ago

Sounds like the Jan 6th committee should subpoena some of these guys to testify under oath. Bet they have a surplus of damning evidence that some very shady dealings were being Done.

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Former Trump adviser says she found classified documents in White House ladies’ bathroom

A former Trump administration staffer has claimed that she once found classified documents in a ladies' bathroom at the White House.Olivia Troye served as a counterterrorism adviser and in the office of vice president Mike Pence, but has since become critical of the administration since leaving."I found classified information in the ladies’ room of the White House onetime, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. And I [gave it] to security and said, ‘I just found this in the bathroom’, I covered it up, I put it in a folder," Troye told MSNBC.Sign up for our newsletters.
Business Insider

George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
Business Insider

A Trump ally produced an unpublished letter meant to help him. It actually spells out even graver concerns over documents at Mar-a-Lago.

A conservative journalist posted a letter online between the NARA and a Donald Trump lawyer. The journalist pointed to the arms-length involvement of President Joe Biden. It also showed the extent of classified information Trump took with him on leaving office. An ally of former President Donald Trump triumphantly published...
