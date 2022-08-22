What will it take to accept that everyone who ever worked in the con man administration is at the very least, moraly corrupt, but most of them just criminals.
The majority of us see through that 🤡 and the remaining cult followers will sit there and make excuse after excuse on why it's not true.If it walks like a snake,acts like a snake and moves like a snake he is a snake. Your brain has apparently deactivated from reality and cult leaders usually play a role in all of that. You will eventually need to heal and come back to the real world. He is not the next coming and he will never be back as President. He has been canned and thrown away after the majority said we've seen enough lies and bs. It is time to move on!!
Sounds like the Jan 6th committee should subpoena some of these guys to testify under oath. Bet they have a surplus of damning evidence that some very shady dealings were being Done.
Related
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Retired DC cop who testified before January 6 committee says Trump 'adamantly' wanted to go to Capitol
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Ex-Trump attorney: What Trump fears the most about the FBI search
Former Trump adviser says she found classified documents in White House ladies’ bathroom
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
RELATED PEOPLE
George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'
“Lawyers are giggling”: Legal experts scratch their heads at Trump’s “very strange” new DOJ lawsuit
“Self-inflicted wound”: Trump's release of “damning” National Archives letter blows up in his face
Trump disqualified from holding office? Clinton-linked lawyer points to US Code after FBI raid
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jared Kushner said the Mar-a-Lago raid was a mistake by Trump's enemies. He spoke after rampant speculation arose that he may have tipped off the FBI.
'Incomprehensible': Conway reacts to Trump team's leaked letter
Jared Kushner told Ivanka Trump he was ready for the end of Trump's presidency during its final days: 'We will get our lives back'
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
A Trump ally produced an unpublished letter meant to help him. It actually spells out even graver concerns over documents at Mar-a-Lago.
A Texas sheriff says he finds the bodies of migrants almost every day. 2022 could be the deadliest year yet for migrants crossing at the US border
George Conway says the Mar-a-Lago investigation is the 'shortest distance between Trump and an orange jumpsuit'
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 563