Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
A Senate candidate's new ad is latest example of Republicans attempting to deflect abortion attacks
The Republican nominee for US Senate in Washington both touted her "pro-life" anti-abortion view and asserted her opposition to a federal abortion ban in a new ad on Thursday, as Republican congressional candidates in tough races across the country attempt to defuse an issue that could cost them.
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
'Real Doctors against Oz' call out the GOP candidate after he said Democratic rival Fetterman wouldn't have had a stroke if he had 'ever eaten a vegetable in his life'
The doctors accused Oz of "promoting unproven, ill-advised, and at times potentially dangerous treatments" during his time as a television host.
They doubted Joe Biden's win in 2020. Now, they're poised to help run November's elections in Nevada
Two counties in the crucial swing state of Nevada have appointed officials who have cast doubts about the 2020 election to oversee their elections this fall -- raising alarms among voting rights advocates less than three months before Election Day.
Trump search affidavit reveals potential for ‘evidence of obstruction’ at Mar-a-Lago – live
Heavily redacted document also says several documents contained what appears to be Trump’s handwritten notes
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
See what stood out to CNN reporter about redacted affidavit
A redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit has been unsealed by the Justice Department, as ordered by a federal judge. Jessica Schneider gives the details on CNN Inside Politics.
Some conservatives fear Trump could face real legal jeopardy. Here's why
CNN’s Kristen Holmes and Gabby Orr break down their new reporting inside Trump world, where some are growing increasingly concerned about Trump’s legal representation following the Mar-a-Lago search.
Minnesota's GOP nominee for top elections official called changing voting rules 'our 9/11' after 'the big rig' in 2020
The Republican nominee to be the top elections official in Minnesota said changing the rules around voting following the 2020 "big rig" was "our 9/11," invoking the terrorist attacks when discussing proposed changes to election laws in the aftermath of former President Donald Trump's loss.
Here's why the public owns Trump's presidential records
That former President Donald Trump apparently tried to hold documents from his presidency away from the National Archives is completely unprecedented. As to why the public owns presidential documents, it's a relatively recent development that has roots in Watergate.
'All of it is a lie': Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine
The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine "is a lie," a Russian paratrooper who previously publicly condemned his country's war in Ukraine has told CNN.
Biden announces student loan relief for borrowers making less than $125,000
President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced historic new steps to address student loan debt, which includes forgiving up to $20,000 for millions of borrowers and extending the payment freeze one final time until the end of the year.
Republicans must come to the table on common-sense climate policy
This summer, there have been record temperatures almost everywhere in the world. London experienced the highest temperature ever recorded in the city, and Southern Europe is so hot it is literally burning. Many U.S. cities are witnessing extended periods of triple-digit temperatures. These events have clearly been exacerbated by climate change and should serve as a wake-up call to those who doubt climate change as a true challenge.
Five takeaways from the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
A heavily redacted version of the affidavit that convinced a federal judge to approve a warrant to search former President Trump’s Florida home was released on Friday. Despite numerous redactions necessary to protect “a broad range of civilian witnesses,” according to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the document does shed some light on the search.
Bipartisan group of senators urge State Department to designate American teacher as 'wrongfully detained' in Russia
A group of nine bipartisan senators called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to immediately designate an American teacher sentenced to 14 years in Russian prison as "wrongfully detained," a classification that would allow the US government to undertake active diplomatic efforts to secure his release.
Georgia district attorney investigating Trump calls for Mark Meadows to testify before special grand jury
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has called on Mark Meadows -- former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff -- to testify before the special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new court filing obtained by CNN.
READ: Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit and memo
The Justice Department released a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant on Friday.
'Senator called for my firing': Ex-Fox News editor talks about 2020 election night
Former Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt, who defended the network’s decision to project Joe Biden would win Arizona and beat then-President Trump in the 2020 election, talks about the reaction from the network’s viewers.
