ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet

By Morgan Trau
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2TXc_0hR8OGSG00

Ohioans are starting to receive notices that they are eligible to receive money from the FirstEnergy House Bill 6 scandal, but it is long from over.

FirstEnergy and Energy Harbor reached a $49 million class action settlement to claims that they "influenced the passage of a law," which in turn increased the price of electricity, according to Ohio Electricity Litigation.

H.B. 6 is known as one of, if not the worst, public corruption scandal in Ohio's history.

"The average Ohioan is paying more, Ohio overall, the public is paying hundreds of millions of dollars for private players to make out like bandits," lawyer and author David Pepper said.

Ohio pays anywhere from $230-280,000 per day due to the controversial bill, Pepper added.

Federal prosecutors say the $1.3 billion bailout to companies like FirstEnergy raised electricity rates and had Ohioans paying for fossil fuel power plants.

This class action lawsuit should start helping Clevelanders soon, according to Andrew Pollis, Case Western Reserve University law professor, said.

Smith v. FirstEnergy Corp. is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, and Emmons v. FirstEnergy Corp.is pending in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

"This is a postcard that is notifying people that there has been a settlement with FirstEnergy in two different class action lawsuits," Pollis said. "You will get whatever minimal recovery each individual class member is entitled to."

WEWS
Settlement notice being sent out to homes in Cleveland

If a consumer paid Cleveland Electric, Ohio Edison or Toledo Edison electricity rates, fees, tolls or other costs under H.B. 6 between Jan. 1, 2020, and June 22, 2022 — a consumer can get that money back. The costs could also come from another recovery mechanism approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO), according to the notice.

The payments will vary depending on how much you spent, Pollis said.

But the settlement comes with a price.

"You might lose some rights," the professor said.

If a consumer accepts the payment, they must drop or release any claims they have against the energy companies that "relate to or arise out of HB 6 or the allegations," according to the notice.

"But in a lot of settlements, the reason the company agrees to it is they think, 'oh, this is the last time I have to pay anything for it,'" Pepper said. "One of the tricks of a lawsuit is when they settle it."

To participate in this settlement, the consumer doesn't need to do anything. If someone wants to still be able to bring claims against the companies, they must opt out.

"If you get a one-time check, part of the agreement is no one can ever sue again," the lawyer said. "But you're still being charged."

That's right — H.B. 6 isn’t repealed, so a consumer will still be paying for coal plants.

"It's like the bank robber saying, 'here are some of the things I stole back,' but they're still stealing from the other side," he added.

Although Pepper is the former chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party, he is fighting for all Ohioans — no matter their political affiliation.

"If you're in Ohio right now, your energy bill is subsidizing an outdated coal-fired plant in Indiana — congratulations," he said. "That's what this Ohio Statehouse thought you should be paying for."

No Ohioans should be impressed by this settlement until the entirety of H.B. 6 is repealed since it doesn't benefit the consumers at all, he said.

This settlement began after Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four of his associates were arrested on charges in relation to “what is likely the largest bribery, money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio," one that allegedly involved at least $61 million passed through a 501c4 organization controlled by Householder and other entities for the purpose of passing H.B. 6 in 2019, a law that provided a $1.5 billion taxpayer bailout to FirstEnergy.

Recent stories revolving around H.B. 6:

A consumer is able to exclude themselves, object to the settlement or ask to speak to the court about the settlement. The deadline for those options is Oct. 5, 2022.

The best way to stop paying for a coal plant in Indiana is to confront the lawmakers who voted for it, Pepper said.

Here is how the 133rd General Assembly voted on H.B. 6 in 2019:

VOTED YES VOTED NO
A. Nino Vitale (R) Beth Liston (D)
Adam Holmes (R) Bill Coley (R)
Andrew O. Brenner (R) Bride Rose Sweeney (D)
Bill Reineke (R) Brigid Kelly (D)
Bill Roemer (R) Candice R. Keller (R)
Bob D. Hackett (R) Casey Weinstein (D)
Bob Peterson (R) Cecil Thomas (D)
Brett Hudson Hillyer (R) Craig S. Riedel (R)
Brian Baldridge (R) Dave Greenspan (R)
Catherine D. Ingram (D) David Leland (D)
Darrell Kick (R) Emilia Strong Sykes (D)
Dave Burke (R) Erica C. Crawley (D)
Derek Merrin (R) Fred Strahorn (D)
Diane V. Grendell (R) Gayle Manning (R)
Dick Stein (R) Gil Blair (D)
Don Jones (R) Hearcel Craig (D)
Don Manning (R) J. Kyle Koehler (R)
Doug Green (R) Janine R. Boyd (D)
Frank Hoagland (R) Jeffrey Crossman (D)
Gary Scherer (R) Jena Powell (R)
George F. Lang (R) Joe Uecker (R)
Haraz N. Ghanbari (R) Juanita Brent (D)
Jack Cera (D) Kent Smith (D)
James M. Hoops (R) Kristin Boggs (D)
Jamie Callender (R) Laura Lanese (R)
Jay Edwards (R) Mark J. Romanchuk (R)
Jay Hottinger (R) Mary Lightbody (D)
Jeff LaRe (R) Michael A. Rulli (R)
Jim Butler (R) Michael J. O'Brien (D)
John Becker (R) Michael Skindell (D)
John Eklund (R) Michele Lepore-Hagan (D)
John M. Rogers (D) Nickie Antonio (D)
John Patterson (D) Phil Robinson (D)
Jon Cross (R) Randi Clites (D)
Kenny Yuko (D) Reggie Stoltzfus (R)
Kirk Schuring (R) Richard Brown (D)
Kris Jordan (R) Riordan T. McClain (R)
Larry Householder (R) Rob McColley (R)
Larry Obhof (R) Ron Hood (R)
Lisa Sobecki (D) Ryan Smith (R)
Lou Terhar (R) Scott K. Ryan (R)
Louis W. Blessing III (R) Sean O'Brien (D)
Matt Dolan (R) Sedrick Denson (D)
Matt Huffman (R) Stephanie Howse (D)
Michael Sheehy (D) Stephanie Kunze (R)
Niraj J. Antani (R) Stephen A. Huffman (R)
P. Scott Lipps (R) Susan Manchester (R)
Paul Zeltwanger (R) Timothy Ginter (R)
Peggy Lehner (R) Tina Maharath (D)
Phil Plummer (R) Vernon Sykes (D)
Rick Perales (R)
Robert R. Cupp (R)
Sandra R. Williams (D)
Sara Carruthers (R)
Scott Oelslager (R)
Scott Wiggam (R)
Shane Wilkin (R)
Stephen D. Hambley (R)
Steve Wilson (R)
Tavia Galonski (D)
Teresa Fedor (D)
Terrence Upchurch (D)
Theresa Gavarone (R)
Thomas F. Patton (R)
Thomas West (D)
Tim Schaffer (R)
Todd Smith (R)
Tom Brinkman (R)
Tracy Richardson (R)
William Seitz (R)

However, most if not all of the Democrats who originally voted yes wanted to repeal it, once they "found out" what the law really did. Many Republicans wanted to repeal different parts of it, as well.

The only part of H.B. 6 that has been repealed was the nuclear bailout provision, which hadn't even gone into effect in the first place, Pepper said.

There are still movements and bills in the current Legislature which would repeal the bill in its entirety. However, the bills are stagnant — even if they were proposed by Republicans.

"If you're in a district where you look at your state rep. and they're voting for all this stuff, they refuse to repeal H.B. 6, they're the ones who voted to add it to your bill — Well, give them hell for it and don't stop," Pepper said. "They expect that you won't care or that you'll go away. Until they feel accountable for what they're doing, they will just keep doing it."

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook .

Comments / 15

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio lawmaker drops party to run for House seat after missing deadline; opponents protest

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A newly-independent lawmaker who wants to run for her current Ohio […] The post Ohio lawmaker drops party to run for House seat after missing deadline; opponents protest appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio senator plans bill as teachers strike without benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School teachers are not receiving compensation or benefits while on strike. The union said the teachers will not receive benefits, including healthcare, at any point during the strike. At the Ohio statehouse, there is an effort to change that precedent for workers choosing to strike across Ohio. “As long […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wksu.org

Advocates call on Ohio leaders to put $308M of federal relief funds into affordable housing

A coalition of homelessness and housing advocates are calling on state leaders to put $308 million from federal COVID-19 relief funds into affordable housing. Amy Riegel, executive director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio, said the demand in the housing market is creating a domino effect that forces low-income people to pay for apartments they can’t afford or even go homeless.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio House#Ohio Statehouse#Ohio Edison#Ohio Democratic Party#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ohioans#Energy Harbor#H B 6#Clevelanders#Firstenergy Corp#Corp Is
WHIO Dayton

Ohio political leaders react to student loan forgiveness plan

Many are reacting to President Joe Biden’s announcement Wednesday wiping away federal student loan debt for millions of Americans. News Center 7′s John Bedell looked into the the political implications of this decision, especially with the mid-term elections just months away. Republican and Democrat candidates in Ohio’s Governor...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

The hidden role of a religious lobbying group in Ohio’s education ‘backpack bill’

An Ohio bill that would send public education money to private schools if a student chooses to attend one was written with help from religious lobbying group the Center for Christian Virtue and a think tank that promotes charter schools. Ohio House Bill 290 — colloquially referred to as the “Backpack Bill” — would allow […] The post The hidden role of a religious lobbying group in Ohio’s education ‘backpack bill’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WDTN

Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio

The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Tim Ryan plays offense, defense in Central Ohio campaign swing

In a pair of Central Ohio campaign stops Tuesday, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Tim Ryan drew distinctions with his Republican opponent and tried to mend fences with skeptical supporters. At Zanesville Treatment Services Ryan got a look behind the scenes at an outpatient addiction treatment clinic. Executive director Brad Hess gave Ryan a tour […] The post Tim Ryan plays offense, defense in Central Ohio campaign swing appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar

Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy