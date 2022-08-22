ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

L.A. Weekly

Teen Hurt in Pedestrian Accident on Wingfield Hills Road [Sparks, NV]

SPARKS, NV (August 25, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a 13-year-old was struck and injured in a pedestrian accident on Wingfield Hills Road. The collision happened around 1:46 p.m., near Hoot Owl Way on August 6th. Nevada State Patrol said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown. However, one...
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
FOX Reno

Carson City police looking for 16-year-old runaway

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for the public's help locating 16-year-old Alyssa Hamilton who left her home on Wednesday. According to CCSO, Alyssa has not been seen by her parents since she left on August 24...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

EV charging cables cut at local businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “They went in and just with pure vandalism cut the cables off,” said Mike Marcum, the IT Director at the Reno-Aiden. On Aug. 17, the Reno-Aiden noticed the cables on their electric vehicle charging station were cut. The station sits in their parking lot on South Virginia. Now, those charging stations are unusable.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘I thought we both died’: Local woman struck by vehicle at Stateline

STATELINE, Nev. — At approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to several calls about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle outside of the Robert Plant/Alison Kraus concert. Local residents Jana Haney and her husband Kacy Williamson were enjoying the cool evening air that...
STATELINE, NV
CBS News

Trial suspended for man accused of kidnaping and killing a teen in Nevada

Troy Driver is accused of kidnapping 18-year-old Naomi Irion from a Walmart parking lot east of Reno then killing her and leaving her body in the desert. A judge is suspending the trial until a state judge decides whether Driver should undergo a competency exam. Driver faces seven charges, including murder.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Newest addition to Capitol Police; K9 Honey

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deputy Director for the Nevada Department of Public Safety Sheri Brueggemann did her best to administer the oath of office to K9 Honey. But like most one-and-a-half-year old’s, the Golden Lab’s attention was anything but focused. Instead, her handler Officer Kirk Stewart answered in the affirmative for her.
CARSON CITY, NV
kkoh.com

Two Sparks Officers Placed on Administrative Leave

Two Sparks Police officers have been placed on administrative leave after Monday’s fatal officer involved shooting. Officers were called to the area of Merchant Street for a family disturbance, and were told an armed suspect was still on scene. The preliminary probe says officers made contact with a suspect who was armed with a knife. All the shots were fired by officers. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the suspect ultimately died after being transported to the hospital. The Washoe County Sheriffs Office is leading the investigation.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriff’s Office launches smartphone app

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has launched a free app for iPhones and Android smartphones to get sheriff’s office information. This includes notifications about emergencies and otter events; get local government information, crime statistics and other information. “You can submit a tip, locate sex...
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Judge suspends proceedings for Troy Driver

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural justice of the peace has suspended proceedings in justice court for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge can decide whether he should undergo a competency examination. Canal Township Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus originally...
RENO, NV
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 [Sparks, NV]

Two Hurt in Fiery Car Accident near Sparks Boulevard. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:21 a.m., near Sparks and Vista Boulevard. Further circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown, however, a tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved, according to reports. As a result of the collision, the cab and half...
SPARKS, NV
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Rollover Accident on State Route 447 [Wadsworth, NV]

WADSWORTH, NV (August 25, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a rollover accident on State Route 447. The incident occurred around 6:15 a.m., near Mile Marker 5 WA on August 4th. According to reports, a driver lost control of a vehicle before it overturned...
WADSWORTH, NV

