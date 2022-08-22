Read full article on original website
Everyone has both heard and used so many excuses, but the most believable, and relatable, are the regional ones. If you want to get away with something depending on the time of year, you could choose one of these. If you deliver one of these you will watch your victim roll their eyes, and have a minor life crisis debating whether or not you’re lying.
Mission Successful: travel gate testing at Buffalo Bill Dam in Wyoming complete
The Wyoming Area Office completed a full travel gate testing at Buffalo Bill Dam outside of Cody, Wyoming, Aug. 22-24, according to an email from the Bureau of Reclamation. “The last time that we did a full travel test at this facility was in 2015,” said Mark Skoric, Big Horn Basin Facilities Manager. “We were delayed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are excited to complete the testing.”
Casper Firefighters want you to know they “will always be there for you…”
The Casper Firefighters posted a picture of a vehicle wreck located on Southeast Wyoming boulevard between scenic and country club on August 20th at approximately 6:34 a.m. The Casper Firefighters took this opportunity to share the images along with their thoughts on a Facebook post:. "1) Your #casperfirefighters will always...
Thousands of Lightning Strikes Hit Wyoming This Week
Yesterday, a dazzling array of lightning bolts lit up Wyoming skies. Wildfire Today reports that thousands of strikes hit the Cowboy State. The report from Wildfire Today indicates that Wyoming was not the only Rocky Mountain state to see lightning storms. Colorado, South Dakota, and Nebraska also experienced massive lightning strikes.
Sheridan Media
Chip sealing in NE Wyoming to resume Aug. 26
WYDOT reports chip seal operations in northeast Wyoming will resume beginning Aug. 26, 2022. WYDOT and its contractor, Bituminous Paving Inc., will resume chip sealing operations after a two week required break to accommodate the heavy motorcycle traffic associated with the Sturgis Rally. Work will resume on WYO 24 near...
wrrnetwork.com
Drought moderating in Central Wyoming
A couple of weak storm systems and seasonal monsoonal flow has brought enough moisture to moderate drought conditions across the state, especially across the north and southwest. Nearly all of Fremont, Hot Springs, and Washakie counties are now in what is described as “abnormally dry” condition. A portion of Southeastern Fremont County is totally out of drought. See the graph below.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Community Greenhouse Project works to complete 3rd school greenhouse before fall semester starts
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - What began as a plan to build a local greenhouse turned into a city-wide food education project. The Casper Community Greenhouse Project is working on finishing the construction of its third school greenhouse at Park Elementary School before the fall semester starts. The school...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ducks, Not So Much, But Wyoming Goose Hunts Could Be Great
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Time might start to drag in duck blinds this fall across the Cowboy State, but out in the fields among big spreads of honker decoys, things could get lively. That’s the word from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, which recently...
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
Cheyenne Meteorlogist Predicts Cold, Snowy Winter For Wyoming
Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Wyoming and Colorado can expect a cold, snowy winter, especially east of the continental divide with harsh winter conditions at times between December and February. Day, founder and President of Dayweather Inc., recently composed a video featuring a deep dive into the likely winter...
oilcity.news
New online tool to help expunge criminal charges for Wyoming residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a new tool available to help expunge criminal charges, and it is set to help the state of Wyoming for the better. Alex Freeburg of Freeburg Law LLC has launched a tool that will help Wyoming residents expunge charges that could make it difficult to gain employment or housing, among other things.
county17.com
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes ordered to pay $700k
CASPER, Wyo. — A California was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, age 62, was also sentenced to six months...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chronic Wasting Disease Testing Mandatory In Four More Wyoming Deer Hunt Areas
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Hunters who kill mule deer in four popular hunt areas in the Laramie Mountains of southeast Wyoming must submit samples to be tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The hunt areas – 59,...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Transportation Commission awards ~$19.3M in road construction contracts primarily funded with federal money
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded about $19.3 million in contracts for a variety of WYDOT construction projects during its Aug. 18 meeting. Most of the projects are primarily funded through federal dollars, with the exception of a project funded primarily with state dollars on U.S. Highway 89 for milling, paving, chip seal and other work on seven miles in Lincoln County, according to WYDOT. The commission awarded that $4.2 million contact to Idaho-based H-K Contractors Inc. That project is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2023.
mybighornbasin.com
Isolated Showers and Thunderstorms Across North-Central Wyoming
Cody, Powell, Thermopolis, Lander, and Riverton can expect more rain today according to the US National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming: “Another wet day today across north and central WY. A cluster of showers will move east this morning, ending by early afternoon. Another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon with the strongest storms across north-central WY.”
Throw Out Your ‘Go Brandon’ Sign, Explicit Language Is Protected In Wyoming
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Big Piney resident’s large sign fastened to the front fence that says “F– Biden” is protected free speech, even if neighbors are concerned about the “offensive” F word. That was the consensus from the town’s attorney Doug Mason and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislature Considering Open Primaries, Ranked Choice Voting Elections
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering initiating a new form of elections in the state. On Thursday morning, the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee approved drafting separating bills that would establish open or “jungle” primary elections and a pilot program for ranked choice voting elections in Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
“Fat Jesus” Turns Casper Roadway Into Demolition Derby
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In a grim Facebook post, Ben Johnson of Casper recounted how a drunken “Fat Jesus” nearly killed him on Saturday evening. “This is why you don’t drive drunk,” he wrote. “Fat Jesus here was totally shitfaced going 70 mph...
Sheridan Media
Rooted in Wyoming Receives Grant for a Teaching Greenhouse
Rooted in Wyoming recently received a $15,000 grant from Unicity Make Life Better Foundation to construct a teaching greenhouse. A dedicated teaching greenhouse will provide RiW the opportunity to educate people on the benefits of growing food and providing fresh produce all year long. According to information from RiW, the greenhouse will be used as an educational space and will lengthen the growing season of plants. Rooted in Wyoming Executive Director Jamie Hoeft said they are excited to use the teaching space to inspire others to build their own greenhouses and learn more about the different greenhouse designs and features that are available.
