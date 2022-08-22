ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

107.9 Jack FM

Excuses That are Slightly Acceptable in Wyoming:

Everyone has both heard and used so many excuses, but the most believable, and relatable, are the regional ones. If you want to get away with something depending on the time of year, you could choose one of these. If you deliver one of these you will watch your victim roll their eyes, and have a minor life crisis debating whether or not you’re lying.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Mission Successful: travel gate testing at Buffalo Bill Dam in Wyoming complete

The Wyoming Area Office completed a full travel gate testing at Buffalo Bill Dam outside of Cody, Wyoming, Aug. 22-24, according to an email from the Bureau of Reclamation. “The last time that we did a full travel test at this facility was in 2015,” said Mark Skoric, Big Horn Basin Facilities Manager. “We were delayed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are excited to complete the testing.”
CODY, WY
K2 Radio

Thousands of Lightning Strikes Hit Wyoming This Week

Yesterday, a dazzling array of lightning bolts lit up Wyoming skies. Wildfire Today reports that thousands of strikes hit the Cowboy State. The report from Wildfire Today indicates that Wyoming was not the only Rocky Mountain state to see lightning storms. Colorado, South Dakota, and Nebraska also experienced massive lightning strikes.
WYOMING STATE
City
Casper, WY
State
Wyoming State
Sheridan Media

Chip sealing in NE Wyoming to resume Aug. 26

WYDOT reports chip seal operations in northeast Wyoming will resume beginning Aug. 26, 2022. WYDOT and its contractor, Bituminous Paving Inc., will resume chip sealing operations after a two week required break to accommodate the heavy motorcycle traffic associated with the Sturgis Rally. Work will resume on WYO 24 near...
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Drought moderating in Central Wyoming

A couple of weak storm systems and seasonal monsoonal flow has brought enough moisture to moderate drought conditions across the state, especially across the north and southwest. Nearly all of Fremont, Hot Springs, and Washakie counties are now in what is described as “abnormally dry” condition. A portion of Southeastern Fremont County is totally out of drought. See the graph below.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Ducks, Not So Much, But Wyoming Goose Hunts Could Be Great

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Time might start to drag in duck blinds this fall across the Cowboy State, but out in the fields among big spreads of honker decoys, things could get lively. That’s the word from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, which recently...
WYOMING STATE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donations#Blood Donors#Vitalant Communications
capcity.news

Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Meteorlogist Predicts Cold, Snowy Winter For Wyoming

Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Wyoming and Colorado can expect a cold, snowy winter, especially east of the continental divide with harsh winter conditions at times between December and February. Day, founder and President of Dayweather Inc., recently composed a video featuring a deep dive into the likely winter...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

New online tool to help expunge criminal charges for Wyoming residents

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a new tool available to help expunge criminal charges, and it is set to help the state of Wyoming for the better. Alex Freeburg of Freeburg Law LLC has launched a tool that will help Wyoming residents expunge charges that could make it difficult to gain employment or housing, among other things.
WYOMING STATE
Country
France
oilcity.news

Wyoming Transportation Commission awards ~$19.3M in road construction contracts primarily funded with federal money

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded about $19.3 million in contracts for a variety of WYDOT construction projects during its Aug. 18 meeting. Most of the projects are primarily funded through federal dollars, with the exception of a project funded primarily with state dollars on U.S. Highway 89 for milling, paving, chip seal and other work on seven miles in Lincoln County, according to WYDOT. The commission awarded that $4.2 million contact to Idaho-based H-K Contractors Inc. That project is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2023.
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Isolated Showers and Thunderstorms Across North-Central Wyoming

Cody, Powell, Thermopolis, Lander, and Riverton can expect more rain today according to the US National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming: “Another wet day today across north and central WY. A cluster of showers will move east this morning, ending by early afternoon. Another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon with the strongest storms across north-central WY.”
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislature Considering Open Primaries, Ranked Choice Voting Elections

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering initiating a new form of elections in the state. On Thursday morning, the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee approved drafting separating bills that would establish open or “jungle” primary elections and a pilot program for ranked choice voting elections in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

“Fat Jesus” Turns Casper Roadway Into Demolition Derby

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In a grim Facebook post, Ben Johnson of Casper recounted how a drunken “Fat Jesus” nearly killed him on Saturday evening. “This is why you don’t drive drunk,” he wrote. “Fat Jesus here was totally shitfaced going 70 mph...
CASPER, WY
Sheridan Media

Rooted in Wyoming Receives Grant for a Teaching Greenhouse

Rooted in Wyoming recently received a $15,000 grant from Unicity Make Life Better Foundation to construct a teaching greenhouse. A dedicated teaching greenhouse will provide RiW the opportunity to educate people on the benefits of growing food and providing fresh produce all year long. According to information from RiW, the greenhouse will be used as an educational space and will lengthen the growing season of plants. Rooted in Wyoming Executive Director Jamie Hoeft said they are excited to use the teaching space to inspire others to build their own greenhouses and learn more about the different greenhouse designs and features that are available.
WYOMING STATE

