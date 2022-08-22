Read full article on original website
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Ocala woman arrested for the murder of a MCSO Detention Deputy
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested an Ocala woman last night, Aug. 24th, for the murder of a Marion County Sheriff's Office Dentition Deputy. The Sheriff's Office says they received a call in reference to a potential suicide of 31-year-old, Cory Schweitzer, in Pine Ridge. It was reported that...
Columbia County teen arrested for illegally possessing a gun
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says school resource officers arrested a minor yesterday, Aug. 24th, for illegally possessing a firearm. CCSO contact, Steven Khachigan, says deputies launched their investigation after receiving a tip about a video that showed the 14-year-old smoking marijuana and handling a firearm. Fort White Middle...
Police says a 3-year-old child died after taking gun from unlocked case, shooting himself
Gainesville, FL — Just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community, Gainesville Police Department said a 3-year-old boy died after shooting himself. Before firing, police said he was playing with the gun. "He was in the home with two other juveniles and he was rushed...
Taser gets confused as gunfire during Buchholz football game
A fight broke out last night, Aug. 26th, at the Buchholz High School football game, that ended with an Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) School Resource Officer using a taser to control the situation. Buchholz Administration says due to the taser making a popping sound when it was deployed, it...
Vehicle struck by gunfire in Lake City
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) responded to a report of gunfire last night, Aug. 24th, on SE Putnam St. LCPD Public Information Officer, Greg Burnsed, says when officers arrived to the scene, they spoke with the victim who stated their vehicle had been shot. The vehicle as parked in...
Three year old dies from shooting incident in Northeast Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Update 8/25 at 12:30pm:. The Gainesville Police Department says officers and EMS responded to Lamplighter Mobile Home Community at approximately 5:57pm on Aug. 24th, in reference to a shooting of a three year old child. Through their investigation, officers say the victim got a firearm from...
Two arrested for harboring a missing teen in Columbia County
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has arrested two people after lying to detectives, and harboring a missing teen. CCSO contact, Steven Khachigan, says 17-year-old, Dalia Martinez-Lopez, was reported missing on Aug. 17th, and after an extensive investigation, was found at a friend's house on Aug. 21st. During their investigation,...
Putnam County elementary school went into lockdown, student had airsoft gun
A lockdown was initiated at James A. Long Elementary School in Putnam County this morning, Aug. 25th, due to a student having an airsoft gun in their backpack. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says a bus driver noticed something suspicious with one student, and alerted the bus depot to contact the school administration.
Driver dies in a car crash in Clay County
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a fatal car crash early this morning, Aug. 23rd, in Clay County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Sergeant Dylan Bryan, says a vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy 17, when it crossed over the median into the northbound lanes. The vehicle started to...
Minor arrested in connection to recent gun violence in Lake City
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) made an arrest today, Aug. 23rd, in connection to multiple recent reports of gun violence in Lake City. LCPD Public Information Officer, Greg Burnsed, says a judge signed a warrant after finding probably cause to arrest the minor for possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent.
Union leader and Alachua County Sheriff agreed on take home car change
Alachua County — During collective bargaining, the Alachua County Sheriff and the union's negotiator agreed to change the rules for take home cars. The deal shows employees hired before July 14, 2022 can continue to take their Sheriff's office issued car home, while employees hired after July 14, 2022 can only do so if they live within Alachua County.
Three transported after a head-on collision in Ocala
Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to a car crash last night, Aug. 24th, at the intersection of SW 19th Avenue Rd. and SW 27th Ave. OFR says when crews arrived to the scene, they found two vehicles that were involved in a head-on collision. Three people involved in the crash...
Semi-truck goes up in flames on I-75
Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded a semi-truck in flames in the southbound lanes of I-75 this morning, Aug. 25th. OFR Public Information Officer, Ashley Lopez, says when units arrived, they found the semi-truck's trailer fully engulfed with flames, between exits 350 and 352, with the cab detached. The semi-truck was...
UF holds traffic safety event as students return to campus
Gainesville, FL — As University of Florida students headed back to school this morning, the university held an event at the intersection of University Avenue and 13th Street to educate them on pedestrian and driver behavior. UF President Kent Fuchs said their partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation...
Alachua County Animal Shelter seeing lower numbers in the shelter
Alachua County Commissioners meet earlier today, Aug. 23rd, to discuss the status of the Alachua County Animal Shelter. During the month of June, the shelter housed over 240 animals. In August, they were able to lower the number to 74. Officials say they were able to lower their numbers because...
Campaign cliffhanger: Gainesville mayoral race heads to a runoff
Commissioner Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski will now face off against each other in the general election. The two candidates holding different perspectives when it comes to running the city. "All too long we've been pursuing these projects that no cost benefit or that are putting people in an unaffordable...
2022 Primary Election Results for Gainesville City Commission
Results for the Gainesville City Commission and Mayoral races have been tight so far. Officials say candidates need to get more than 50% of the vote to be able to win, and if they don't, the top two candidates will go against each other on the November ballot. For Gainesville...
High School Football Preview: Newberry vs Santa Fe
High school football is back and in full effect. It's rival week here in Gainesville for the Newberry Panthers and Santa Fe Raiders. After last week's 34-0 loss, the Panthers are looking for a comeback for Friday's game. "We've got a very young team so we just want to get...
Napier is looking forward to the season
University of Florida's Head Football coach, Billy Napier, is about to enter his first official season with the Gators soon. Today, Aug. 24th, Napier opened up about the current state of the team, and so far, fans should be excited for what's to come. Napier says he has a young...
