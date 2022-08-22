ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
Huskers land commitment from prized recruit Lenhardt

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska scored a big commitment from a prized defender on Thursday. Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt, a New Jersey native who plays high school football at IMG Academy in Florida, announced his intentions to join the Huskers. The class of 2023 recruit chose Nebraska over fellow Big...
Nebraska City High School welcome new teachers

Below are bios for new teachers at Nebraska City High School for the 2022-23 school year. Joslynn Hudson is currently teaching 2nd grade at Northside Elementary. Nebraska City is her hometown and being an NCPS alumnus and teaching in the school system she grew up in is very rewarding. She graduated from Peru State College in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Joslynn appreciates the constant support of her family. Her children, Avery and Chandler, have always been a huge push to help make her dreams come true and their father, Schyler, has been the best support system anyone could ask for. They all enjoy going on adventures, binge-watching shows, and spending family time together.
Nebraska Diaper Bank expands services to help more families with diaper needs

KEARNEY, Neb. — After serving the Omaha metro area for the past seven years, Nebraska Diaper Bank is expanding services to Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff. Nebraska Diaper Bank members said their mission is to provide diapers through collaborative partnerships to change lives and empower families in need. The organization...
LNK begins booking flights for new Houston route

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. “We have been trying to get a Texas market for a while. It’s been something on our radars. We know a lot of Nebraskans like to travel south whether its to get to Mexico or hit a connection or go somewhere else. We haven’t had a warm destination for awhile so Houston is perfect for us,” Rachel Barth, Communications Director for the Lincoln Airport Authority said.
Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died

OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
AKRS, Zipline team up to create new beer

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An agricultural leader and a Nebraska brewer are teaming up on a new beer. AKRS Equipment Solutions and Zipline Brewing Co. have joined forces to create AKRS Ale. According to company leaders at both organizations, the beer is brewed with Nebraska-grown corn. Zipline officials said the beer...
An 'Old' Fish Story For Omaha Metro Man

An Elkhorn, Nebraska man makes quite a discovery while fishing competitively in the Missouri River near Yankton, South Dakota last week. It turns out Andy Moore had snagged his line on the fossil of a fish that, according to some people, appears to be 90-million years old. His pictures went...
