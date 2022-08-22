Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers land commitment from prized recruit Lenhardt
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska scored a big commitment from a prized defender on Thursday. Four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt, a New Jersey native who plays high school football at IMG Academy in Florida, announced his intentions to join the Huskers. The class of 2023 recruit chose Nebraska over fellow Big...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska City High School welcome new teachers
Below are bios for new teachers at Nebraska City High School for the 2022-23 school year. Joslynn Hudson is currently teaching 2nd grade at Northside Elementary. Nebraska City is her hometown and being an NCPS alumnus and teaching in the school system she grew up in is very rewarding. She graduated from Peru State College in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. Joslynn appreciates the constant support of her family. Her children, Avery and Chandler, have always been a huge push to help make her dreams come true and their father, Schyler, has been the best support system anyone could ask for. They all enjoy going on adventures, binge-watching shows, and spending family time together.
This Is Nebraska's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Diaper Bank expands services to help more families with diaper needs
KEARNEY, Neb. — After serving the Omaha metro area for the past seven years, Nebraska Diaper Bank is expanding services to Kearney, Norfolk and Scottsbluff. Nebraska Diaper Bank members said their mission is to provide diapers through collaborative partnerships to change lives and empower families in need. The organization...
Nebraska lawmaker plans bill to legalize medical marijuana
A Nebraska lawmaker from Omaha is promising to introduce a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state after similar measures failed to collect enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot.
1011now.com
Kicks for Kids providing shoes for elementary school students in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since 2011, Kicks for Kids in Nebraska has donated more than 4,500 pairs of shoes for children in need. After starting collections for just three schools, it has now grown to 20+ in Lincoln and the surrounding areas. “We’ll get letters back from the teacher and...
News Channel Nebraska
LNK begins booking flights for new Houston route
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. “We have been trying to get a Texas market for a while. It’s been something on our radars. We know a lot of Nebraskans like to travel south whether its to get to Mexico or hit a connection or go somewhere else. We haven’t had a warm destination for awhile so Houston is perfect for us,” Rachel Barth, Communications Director for the Lincoln Airport Authority said.
KETV.com
Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died
OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
News Channel Nebraska
AKRS, Zipline team up to create new beer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An agricultural leader and a Nebraska brewer are teaming up on a new beer. AKRS Equipment Solutions and Zipline Brewing Co. have joined forces to create AKRS Ale. According to company leaders at both organizations, the beer is brewed with Nebraska-grown corn. Zipline officials said the beer...
iheart.com
An 'Old' Fish Story For Omaha Metro Man
An Elkhorn, Nebraska man makes quite a discovery while fishing competitively in the Missouri River near Yankton, South Dakota last week. It turns out Andy Moore had snagged his line on the fossil of a fish that, according to some people, appears to be 90-million years old. His pictures went...
Fake DEA Agent Steals $149,294.84 from a Nebraska Senior Citizen
In July 2022, an unfortunate senior citizen, a Nebraska woman, falls for a scam that wipes out over $149K of her life savings. Read to find out the details. Senior citizenPhoto by Benjamin Balazs from Pixabay.
klkntv.com
Lincoln U-Stop lowers gas prices to $2.38 a gallon to highlight inflation
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity partnered with U-Stop on Monday morning to offer gas at a discount. The price of unleaded gas dropped to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
klkntv.com
Nebraska expert calls social media threats against federal agents alarming
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) — Right now, federal agents are frightened for themselves and their families as they sift through dozens of threatening social media posts. This comes after more outrage over the FBI’s investigation into classified documents seized at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. A recent...
1011now.com
Nearly a decade later, stakeholders say Pinnacle Bank Arena is smashing success, but debt still looms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For nine years, the Pinnacle Bank Arena has been a destination in Lincoln. “The Pinnacle Bank Arena has been an amazing project,” Tom Lorenz, PBA Manager said. The arena has hosted some of music’s biggest names, set the stage for graduates and transformed into a...
KOMU
Testing confirms gar caught at Lake of the Ozarks is not pure shortnose
LAKE OF THE OZARKS − A Nebraska man was short of becoming Missouri's new record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar, after shooting a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish in May. The Missouri Department of Conservation reported last week Rich Porter, of Omaha, Nebraska, was at the lake on May...
KETV.com
Parents, activists worry about children's safety with new Omaha Catholic school policy
OMAHA, Neb. — Following the release of the Roman Catholic Church's Archdiocese's policy on gender identity, parents and activists in the community are expressing their concerns. The policy is set to be enforced on Jan. 1 of the 2022-2023 school year and, the Archdiocese says, goes along with the...
News Channel Nebraska
Ground preparation work underway at future site of new Beatrice elementary school
BEATRICE – Some preliminary work is underway at the site of a new prekindergarten to fifth grade school in Beatrice District 15. School officials are planning a groundbreaking ceremony in the coming weeks, with Superintendent Jason Alexander telling the school board the date that’s been selected. "We're kind...
