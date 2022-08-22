ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

Police logs - Aug. 23, 2022

By Johana Vazquez
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

Groton City

Lawrence Rose, 63, of 21 Swan Lane was charged Saturday with evading responsibility.

Morgan A. Steele, 42, of 256 Baker Avenue was charged Sunday with violation of conditions of release.

Michael J. Rutkowski, 40, of 256 Baker Avenue was charged Sunday with violation of conditions of release.

Michael Oduro, 29, of 3 Colonial Dr. was charged Sunday with risk of injury to a child, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace and disorderly conduct.

Christina Mayo, 41, homeless, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving with a suspended license.

Yamilet A. Lopez, 22, of 404 Bridge St., Apt. #300, was charged Monday with criminal violation of protective order.

Norwich

Edgar J. Mateo, 24, of 96 Washington St., #2 was charged Aug. 16 with second-degree failure to appear in court.

Jarred N. Stets, 22, of 325 Huntington St., New London, was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary from a motor vehicle and sixth-degree larceny.

Christopher M. Green, 29, of 47 Gifford St. was charged Thursday with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a minor.

Davon Edwards, 22, of 76 N. Main St., #1, was charged Aug. 13 with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to obey a stop sign and driving without a license.

Dustin J. Burr, 29, of 12 ½ Terrace Ave. was charged Aug. 14 with breach of peace, second-degree threatening, attempted second-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and criminal violation of a protective order.

John A. Ruiz, 51, of 25 Broadway, #604, was charged Sunday with illegal use of a credit card and sixth-degree larceny.

Latrice Baldwin, 29, of 23 Hedge Ave., #3, was charged Monday with risk of injury to a minor and third-degree assault.

State Police - Montville

Manuel Calderon, 66, of 102 Williams St., Norwich, was charged Aug. 18 in Montville with disobeying the signal of officer, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, following too closely and possession of a controlled substance.

Kylenn V. Peterson, 30, of 7 Amos Rd., Preston, was charged Saturday in Preston with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree assault.

Linda Cimino, 65, of Glastonbury, was charged Saturday in Preston with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Waterford

Clifton Barrows, 45, of 19 Mullen Hill Road, was charged Saturday with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police logs reflect arrests, not convictions. For outcomes of criminal and motor vehicle arrests, visit bit.ly/ctcourts.

