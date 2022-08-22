ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Idaho State
Camp Hill, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
Camp Hill, PA
Sports
City
Camp Hill, PA
State College, PA
Football
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis football coaching staff: Salaries, raises and contracts

Welcome back to the Memphis Sports newsletter. It’s Ray Padilla, the Commercial Appeal’s digital producer, with some Friday afternoon sports headlines. An interesting find from salary documents obtained by the Commercial Appeal: The Memphis football coaching staff will make just under $4.6 million before incentives this season, our Evan Barnes reports. ...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy