14news.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after wreck involving propane truck in Jasper
DUBOIS CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to an accident involving a propane truck on Friday. It happened in the area of State Road 162 and Meridian Road in Jasper. According to a press release, when first responders arrived on scene they found a fully...
14news.com
Officials identify victim in fatal semi crash in Dubois Co.
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a semi-truck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk overturned on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. It happened on US 231 near Old State Road 45 in Dubois County. State troopers say that Dubois County Dispatch received a call about...
wamwamfm.com
Semi Rollover in Dubois Co. Claims 1 Life
At approximately 2 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Dubois County Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver entrapped. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.
First-responders extricate victim after Warrick County crash
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
Coroner identifies 20-month-old killed in Lloyd accident
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the child killed in a vehicle fire on the Lloyd Expressway on Friday.
14news.com
Evansville man facing several counts of neglect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several counts of neglect after victims told authorities about the condition of their home. Authorities say they went to a home in the 900 block of Judson to speak with the parents of the victims. Officers say the victims’ father, 64-year-old...
vincennespbs.org
Both cars damaged in Jasper crash
There were no injuries but thousands in damages after a 2 vehicle crash. It happened in Jasper just before 8 on Tuesday morning. 69-year-old Gerald Verkamp of Saint Anthony was driving west on 5th in Jasper in a 2015 Chevy 2500 pick-up, while 63-year-old FLaura Frick of Huntingburg was driving an ’05 Toyota Sienna south on Clay Street.
wevv.com
Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
wevv.com
Evansville firefighters mow a man’s lawn after medical emergency
Firefighters often risk their own lives to help others, going above and beyond the call. On Tuesday, Station 9 in Evansville was sent to a run that they find themselves on often; a medical emergency. The man’s name was Bob, and he was mowing his backyard when he passed out....
wrul.com
Driver Steals Fuel; Runs Another Man Off Road; Still On The Lam
Details are still unknown with regard to a single vehicle traffic crash that occurred on highway one between Carmi and Crossville at around 4:15 PM, on August 19th. On August 23rd, Deputy Matt Wicker with the White County Sheriff’s Department went to Maier Grocery in Crossville in reference to someone driving off from the gas pump on August 19th without paying. Deputy Wicker met with Nicole Maier who reported that a Silver Nissan Altima with tinted windows pulled into the store parking lot at pump number two. A black male got of the passenger side of the vehicle and started pumping gas. After filling the car with gas the male got back into the passenger side of the vehicle and the driver drove off. The vehicle in question then headed south on route one. The Nissan Altima passed multiple vehicles causing a vehicle headed North on Illinois Route one, driven by Zachary Nelson of Crossville to run off the roadway to keep from hitting the oncoming Nissan. Nelson hit loose material and rolled his Toyota 4Runner three times before coming to a rest in an adjacent ditch filled with approximately 3 feet of water. Nelson exited the vehicle, on his own and was seen by EMS on the scene and released. Minor injuries were reported at the time of the accident. Nelsons vehicle sustained major damage and had to be towed from the scene. The driver and exact vehicle are still unknown at this time.
14news.com
Police: Home & car possibly hit by gunfire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say a home and car were possibly hit by bullets overnight. It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Loeb Street. Officers say they found shell casings in the area. Victims reported a car and house were shot. Police say no one was hurt.
14news.com
Officials: 2 dead, 2 others injured after shooting in Henderson; Suspect in custody
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired on Clay Street in Henderson on Thursday night. The shooting happened at the Harbor House Christian Center at around 7:30 p.m. Henderson city officials tell 14 News that two people are dead and two others...
wevv.com
Evansville woman accused of DUI with young child in the car
An Evansville woman is being charged with neglect and OMVWI after officials say she was driving under the influence of alcohol with a young child in the car. A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were patrolling on St. George Road just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when they saw a vehicle going over the white fog lines on the side of the road, nearly leaving the roadway.
14news.com
Deputies: Woman accused of drinking & driving with child in car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is accused of driving under the influence with a child in the car. Deputies say they started following the vehicle Tuesday night. They say the driver had made several traffic violations in the area of St. George Road and Hitch and Peters Road.
wevv.com
Man accused of attacking Deaconess employee while in the hospital
An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after an incident that happened at a Deaconess hospital on Wednesday. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to investigate an attack that happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Deaconess Cross Pointe Hospital on East Indiana Street. A Deaconess employee said...
Overturned semi causes hours of cleanup in Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — An overturned semi is causing hours of cleanup for officials in Perry County. The sheriff’s office says the accident happened at the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp on State Road 37. Miraculously, authorities say no one was injured in the crash. We spoke with Perry County Dispatch and they tell us […]
Officials cancel Weinbach Avenue closure for Friday
(WEHT) - Weinbach Avenue will close between Bellaire Avenue and Vogel Road on Friday to allow investigators safe access to the area of the deadly house explosion at 1010 N. Weinbach.
Do you know them? Break-in suspect unidentified in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An early morning break-in remains unsolved as police work on identifying an unknown suspect. The Newburgh Police Department says around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, someone made their way into the Landing Restaurant on Water Street. Police believe the suspect is a white man, around 18 to 21-years-old with a thin build. According […]
Gas lowered to $2.38 at Evansville Moto Mart
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers on the eastside of Evansville got a major deal on gas Thursday, but it did not last long. Gas at the Moto Mart on Burkhardt Road dropped from $3.49 a gallon to $2.38 a gallon from 2 to 4. Sonja Brackett lives in Evansville and took advantage of the deal by […]
