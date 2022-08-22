Read full article on original website
Police announce arrest of DeKalb murder suspect
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have announced the arrest of Michael Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Ridge Drive on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Drive and found the victim in a parking lot, who had been shot in the head. […]
Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
WIFR
Freeport man shot early Friday morning
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Freeport man is recovering after a shooting around 2:15 a.m. Friday. Freeport police responded to a call near West Pleasant Street and South Galena Avenue for a person hit by gunfire. Officers said an unknown person walked into the home and began shooting at...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect faces charges in 14 Target shoplifting cases
A 61-year-old Grand Mound, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after police say he stole hundreds of dollars of items from Target, Davenport, on 14 different occasions. Timothy Pruis, who has been released on $5,000 bond, faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly before 12:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
2 boys charged with attempted murder for shooting another in the back
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Two DeKalb boys, ages 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting another boy in the back. A 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the investigation. According to the DeKalb Police Department, police found the victim in the 800 block of South 8th Street, […]
WIFR
Rockford crime stats: Violent crimes down slightly, auto thefts rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Newly released crime statistics from the Rockford Police Department show a slight decrease in year-to-date violent crimes compared to the same time last year, despite a more than 80% increase in auto thefts. According to RockStat numbers from January to July 2022, violent crimes saw a...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect withheld information in homicide-by-vehicle case
A 36-year-old Walcott woman faces charges in connection with the April death of a 71-year-old Davenport man. Lindsay Frey faces charges of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor, court records say. On April 22, the Muscatine County...
ourquadcities.com
Police investigate early-morning KwikShop robbery
Davenport Police continue to investigate an early-morning robbery Monday in Davenport. Shortly before 2 a.m., Davenport Police responded to a report of a robbery at the KwikShop, 1136 E. Locust St., in reference to the report of a robbery to a business. Preliminary information indicates that a suspect entered the...
wnns.com
Trio Arrested For Stealing Over $1K in Liquor From Grocery Store
Three people have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1,100 in liquor from a grocery store (Publix) and leading deputies on a high-speed chase into Lee County. Deputies responded to a grand theft at the Publix. They spotted the three suspects driving and tried to pull them over. The...
ourquadcities.com
20-year-old wounded by gunfire late Wednesday
An investigation continued Wednesday night after a 20-year-old man was shot in Davenport. According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to GD Xpress, 4607 N. Pine St., for a report of gunfire. Police found a scene in the parking lot of the business. A...
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Driver Facing Numerous Charges, Including Agg. DUI, Following Traffic Stop
The Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Aliyah L. Neal of Sterling was stopped for improper lane usage on August 21, 2022 at 1:03 a.m. at 1st Ave – 8th St in Rock Falls. Neal was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Obstructing Identification, Driving While License Suspended, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, Wanted on Lee County warrant for Contempt of Court, Wanted on Whiteside County warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.
DeKalb man sentenced for smuggling undocumented workers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Luis Delacruz, 53, owner of Alfredo’s Iron Works in Cortland, was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison Thursday for smuggling undocumented workers into the country for personal gain. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Delacruz admitted he paid a smuggling fee to bring an alien into the country to work […]
WIFR
Winnebago Co. police departments concerned about number of car crashes
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the number of serious car crashes rises across the country, local police departments combine their resources to investigate the causes and implement solutions to make roads safer. It’s called the Major Crash Assistance Team, and involves members of six departments: Cherry Valley, Loves Park, Roscoe,...
WIFR
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2020 South Beloit shooting
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Devonte Hyler, 30, was found guilty of first-degree murder last week in the 2020 shooting of 18-year-old Jwan Lamon. On April 9 2020 Hyler shot Lamon multiple times while Lamon was driving on Fischer Road in South Beloit. Prosecutors say Hyler then took over control...
Police put Dixon middle school on lockdown after threat
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Reagan Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a threatening message was received on social media. The Dixon Police Department said a student was the recipient of the message, and the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Despite a heavy police presence at the school, police said […]
Man’s body found in Belvidere storage unit
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a body was found Tuesday in a storage unit in Belvidere. Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies say they came across a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking area of a storage business in the 6800 block of Belford Industrial Park around 2:40 a.m. When police investigated, they said inside the unit […]
4 arrested after shots fired, fight at East Moline bar early Sunday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Four Illinois women were arrested early Sunday morning after a fight at an East Moline bar that broke out during a shots fired incident. According to a news release from the East Moline Police Department, at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to Jim's Domino Lounge on 13th Street after gunshots were reported.
rockfordscanner.com
Scene Photos Added: Shooting Incident on the West Side, Rockford PD Are Investigating
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. This one happened around 3:30 pm on N Johnston, between Andrews and School st. Initial reports are saying that witnesses heard approx. 50 gunshots. Sources were reporting a possible shooting victim. Medical was on scene, but it is unclear if there was...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Effective Immediately, Traffic Alert on the West Side
Effective immediately, August 25, 2022, the City of Rockford Public Works staff. will close the inside northbound lane of N Central Ave between Auburn St and the creek to. make repairs to a storm water manhole. This project is anticipated to be complete by the end of the day Friday,...
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Arrested for DUI and Facing Other Charges Following Single Vehicle Crash
Just before 2:00 am Saturday, Ogle County Deputies along with Byron Fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle accident in the 9000 block of North Illinois Route-2. Upon investigation, 24-year-old Deja N Patton of Mount Morris was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Patton was also cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol and expired registration.
